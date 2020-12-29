Digital Security Control – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Digital Security Control Market is expected to reach $40.22 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.0%during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Digital Security Control Market include 3M, Fireeye, Inc, Gemalto NV, HID Global (Actividentity, Inc.), Morpho S.A.S (Safran), NEC Corporation, Oberthur Technologies, RSA Security LLC, Safenet, Inc, and Vasco Data Security International, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include iigh-level safety attains by biometric technologies and extensive growth of information security. However, they require for high-priced and difficult tools are hampering the market growth.

Digital security control essentially deals with the protection and safety of an individual’s digital identification and other types of interactions that are being carried out in the world of digitalization. It is the network or a type of Internet equivalent of individual physical identity. Digital security comprises dissimilar tools which are being used to safe the physical identity of the subscriber, assets, and the technology in the mobile and online world.

Based on the hardware, the smart card segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its heavy existence in the online payment segment which proposes superior security by limiting the security risk.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for digital security systems in the telecommunication and internet security industry in this region. Increasing demand in commercial, industrial, transportation, and mobile security industries would provide the market growth in this region.

Software’s Covered:

• Web Technologies

• Security Management

• Network Surveillance

• Anit-Phishing

• Authentication

Services Covered:

• Four-Factor Authentication

• Three-Factor Authentication

• Two-Factor Authentication

Hardware’s Covered:

• Biometric Technologies

• Security Tokens

• Subscriber Identity Module Card (SIM)

• Smart Card

Applications Covered:

• Mobile Security and Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Commercial

• Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

