Garcia vs Campbell live stream: UK start time, TV channel, how to watch on DAZN, full undercard

Luke Campbell is in the position to put himself into a big fight if he beats Ryan Garcia in their clash in eight days for the interim WBC lightweight title on January 2nd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Garcia vs. Campbell will be the main event live on DAZN.

Saturday 2nd January 2021

Vacant WBC Interim World Lightweight Championship

American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States

12 Rounds @ Lightweight

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 10:00 pm EST / 7:00 pm PST at American Airlines Center, Dallas, United States, which is around 3:00 am GMT in the UK.

Undercard:

Alvarado vs Gutierrez

WBA World Super Featherweight Championship

12 Rounds @ Super Featherweight

Alvarado vs Kriel

IBF World Junior Flyweight Championship

12 Rounds @ Boxing Schedule

When is Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell?

Garcia’s huge clash with Campbell was supposed to take place on December 5 in California.

However, Campbell tested positive for coronavirus, putting the fight back until Saturday, January 2, 2021.

What channel is Garcia vs Campbell and can it be live streamed?

Garcia vs Campbell will be shown live on DAZN UK, which launched on December 18 with Gennady Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta.

Garcia’s promoters Golden Boy, and Campbell’s Matchroom, are both tied into deals with DAZN in the U.S. and will likely now see shows from across the pond broadcast on the streaming platform in the UK.

The fight will take place in the Texas at the American Airlines Center.

What time does Garcia vs Campbell start?

We can expect an earlier start time for fans hoping to watch in the UK.

Garcia’s huge clash with Campbell will likely get underway from 11pm GMT time on January 2, which is 5pm local time.

The card is timed to accommodate both US and global viewers to DAZN.

Garcia vs Campbell undercard

Rene Alvarado defends his title against Roger Gutierrez as chief support on the bill.

Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell (interim WBA world light title)

Rene Alvarado vs Roger Gutierrez (WBA world super-featherweight title)

Felix Alvarado vs DeeJay Krie (IBF world light-flyweight title)

Franchon Crews Dezurn vs Ashleigh Curry (super-middleweight)

Sean Garcia vs Rene Marquez (lightweight)

How do you stream R.Garcia vs Campbell?

R.Garcia vs Campbell stats

Ryan Garcia steps into the ring with an undefeated record of 20 wins and zero loses, 17 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.

Luke Campbell will make his way to the ring with a record of 20 wins and 3 loses, with 16 of those wins by knock out.

The stats suggest Garcia has a slight advantage in power over Campbell, with a 85% knock out percentage over Campbell’s 80%.

Ryan Garcia is the younger man by 11 years, at 22 years old.

Garcia has a height advantage of 1 inch over Campbell. Despite this, Campbell has 1-inch reach advantage.

Ryan Garcia fights out of the orthodox stance, while Luke Campbell is a southpaw.

Garcia is the less experienced professional fighter, having had 3 less fights, and made his debut in 2016, 2 year and 10 months later than Campbell, who’s first professional fight was in 2013. He has fought 82 less professional rounds, 60 to Campbell’s 142.

Ryan Garcia goes into the fight ranked number 4 by the WBC and 5 by the RING in the 135lb division.

Luke Campbell is currently ranked number 3 by the WBC and 4 by the RING in the 135lb division.

R.Garcia vs Campbell form

Garcia remains undefeated as a professional, stopping 4 of his last 5 opponents.

In his last fight, he defeated Francisco Fonseca on 14th February 2020 by knockout in the 1st round at Honda Center, California, United States.

Previous to that, he had defeated Romero Duno on 2nd November 2019 by knockout in the 1st round at MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

Going into that contest, he had beat Jose Lopez on 30th March 2019 by technical knockout in the 2nd round at Fantasy Springs Casino, California.

Before that, he had won against Braulio Rodriguez on 15th December 2018 by knockout in the 5th round at Madison Square Garden, New York.

He had beat Carlos Morales on 1st September 2018 by majority decision in their 10 round contest at Fantasy Springs Casino, California.

Campbell has beaten 3 of his last 5 opponents, stopping 2 of them, going the distance once.

In his last fight, he lost to Vasyl Lomachenko on 31st August 2019 by unanimous decision in their WBA Super World Lightweight, WBC World Lightweight, WBO World Lightweight and The Ring Lightweight championship fight at O2 Arena, London, United Kingdom.

Previous to that, he had defeated Adrian Young on 15th March 2019 by technical knockout in the 5th round at Liacouras Center, Pennsylvania, United States.

Going into that contest, he had won against Yvan Mendy on 22nd September 2018 by unanimous decision in their 12 round contest at Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom.

Before that, he had been beaten by Jorge Linares on 23rd September 2017 by split decision in their WBA World Lightweight and The Ring Lightweight championship fight at Forum, Inglewood, United States.

He had defeated Darleys Perez on 29th April 2017 by technical knockout in the 9th round at Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom.

Activity check

In terms of recent activity, Ryan Garcia has been fighting more than Luke Campbell.

Ryan Garcia last fought 10 months and 15 days ago, while Luke Campbell’s last outing was 1 year 3 months and 28 days ago.

Garcia’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 1 year 5 months and 13 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 4 months and 12 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 19 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 3.8 rounds on average.

Campbell’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 2 years 4 months and 2 days, meaning he has been fighting on average every 7 months and 1 day. In those fights, he fought a total of 50 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 10 rounds on average.