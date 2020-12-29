Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market is expected to reach $204.99 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market include Aurora Flight Sciences, Workhorse, Volocopter, Pipistrel, Opener, Neva Aerospace, Ehang, Lift Aircraft, Karem Aircraft, Joby Aviation, Embraer, Bell Helicopter, Lilium, A³ By Airbus, and Kitty Hawk.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing road traffic congestion in urban areas, rapid urbanization, and high demand for efficient transportation systems. However, the absence of regulations, inadequate infrastructure for vertiport stations is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vertical-take-off-and-landing-evtol-aircraft-market/request-sample

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is an electric or hybrid aircraft that can hover, take off, and land vertically. The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is the next generation of autonomous electric aircraft that offers enhanced safety, comfort, and reduced noise.

Based on the lift technology, the vectored thrust segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the higher endurance and efficiency provided by this technology to eVTOL aircraft and increasing investments from various manufacturers for the use of eVTOL aircraft.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vertical-take-off-and-landing-evtol-aircraft-market

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the presence of key companies combined with the availability of sophisticated technologies to deliver innovative solutions.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/electric-vertical-take-off-and-landing-evtol-aircraft-market

Types Covered:

• Delivery Drones

• Air Taxis

Ranges Covered:

• 0 to 200 Kilometers

• 200 to 500 Kilometers

Mode of Operations Covered:

• Optionally Piloted

• Piloted

Type of Propulsions Covered:

• Electric Hydrogen

• Electric Hybrid

• Electric Battery/Fully Electric

MTOWs Covered:

• <250 Kilograms

• 250–500 Kilograms

• 500–1,500 Kilograms

• >1,500 Kilograms

Lift Technologies Covered:

• Vectored Thrust

• Multirotor

• Lift Plus Cruise

• Other Lift Technologies

Battery Types Covered:

• Solid-State Batteries

• Lithium-Ion Batteries

• Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Applications Covered:

• Personal eVTOL Aircraft Ownership

• On-demand eVTOL Air Taxi incl. Sightseeing

• eVTOL Rescue Operations

• eVTOL Air Bus

End Users Covered:

• Cargo

• Military

• Commercial/Civil

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com