Watch (WJC IIHF 2021) Sweden vs Austria Live Ice Hockey all Free Reddit: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, hockeycanada TV channels

From Thursday, December 25, 2020 to January 5th, 2021, the world’s top Ice Hockey youngsters will battle it out from the right to be called the best in the world. It’s the 14th time in the history of the championship where the Canada acts as a host.

Live on Sky Sports & On-Demand on Kayo. Get Instant Access start streaming instantly

The 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships (2021 WJHC) will be the 45th edition of the Ice Hockey World Junior Championship. It is scheduled to begin on December 25, 2020, and end with the gold medal game on January 5, 2021.

This marks the 14th time that Canada will host the IHWJC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be hosted behind closed doors in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, with no spectators admitted for any game.

However, those who like to stream the competition can also get their Ice action as well. Which brings us to this guide. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s how you can watch the 2021 World Junior Championship live online no matter where you reside on the map.

2021 WJC Hockey Pools | World Juniors Pools

Like in years past, the lineup for the 2020-21 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams. So, here’s the how the groups are formed and the 2021 WJC Hockey full schedule of the tournament:

POOL A POOL B Canada (CAN) United States (USA) Finland (FIN) Russia (RUS) Switzerland (SUI) Sweden (SWE) Slovakia (SVK) Czech Republic (CZE) Germany Austria

Junior Ice Hockey Schedule – 2021 IIHF WJC Broadcast Schedule

25 December 2020

Switzerland vs Slovakia

Rogers Place, Edmonton

SUI v SVK | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 25 December 2020

Germany vs Finland

Rogers Place, Edmonton

GER v FIN | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 25 December 2020

Russia vs United States

Rogers Place, Edmonton

RUS v USA | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 26 December 2020

Germany vs Canada

Rogers Place, Edmonton

GER v CAN | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 26 December 2020

Sweden vs Czech Republic

Rogers Place, Edmonton

CZE v SWE | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 26 December 2020

United States vs Austria

Rogers Place, Edmonton

USA v AUT | WJHC

Junior hockey 27 December 2020

Finland vs Switzerland

Rogers Place, Edmonton

FIN v SUI | WJHC

World Junior ice hockey 27 December 2020

Slovakia vs Canada

Rogers Place, Edmonton

SVK v CAN | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 27 December 2020

Czech Republic vs Russia

Rogers Place, Edmonton

CZE vs RUS | WJHC

U20 Junior ice hockey 28 December 2020

Slovakia vs Germany

Rogers Place, Edmonton

SVK vs GER | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 28 December 2020

Austria vs Sweden

Rogers Place, Edmonton

AUT vs SWE | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 29 December 2020

Canada vs Switzerland

Rogers Place, Edmonton

CAN vs SUI | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 29 December 2020

United States vs Czech Republic

Rogers Place, Edmonton

USA v CZE | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 29 December 2020

Austria vs Russia

Rogers Place, Edmonton

AUT v RUS | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 30 December 2020

Finland vs Slovakia

Rogers Place, Edmonton

FIN v SVK | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 30 December 2020

Switzerland vs Germany

Rogers Place, Edmonton

SUI v GER | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 30 December 2020

Russia vs Sweden

Rogers Place, Edmonton

RUS v SWE | WJHC

Junior ice hockey 31 December 2020

Canada vs Finland

Rogers Place, Edmonton

CAN v FIN | WJC

Junior ice hockey 31 December 2020

Czech Republic vs Austria

Rogers Place, Edmonton

CZE v AUT | WJC

Junior ice hockey 31 December 2020

Sweden vs United States

Rogers Place, Edmonton

SWE v USA | WJC

Junior ice Hockey 2 January 2021

Junior ice Hockey Quarterfinals

Rogers Place, Edmonton

world juniors – WJC 4 January 2021

Junior ice Hockey Semifinals

Rogers Place, Edmonton

world juniors – WJC 5 January 2021

Bronze medal game

Rogers Place, Edmonton

world juniors – WJC 5 January 2021

world juniors Final

2021 WJC Final

Rogers Place, Edmonton

2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships

IIHF World Junior Ice Hockey Championships 2021 Streaming Channels

You see, each channel has the rights to broadcast the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in its respective country. Any outside viewing is strictly prohibited. For the time being, you can find a list of official World Juniors 2021 TV broadcasters below.

NHL Network (USA)

(USA) TSN GO (Canada)

(Canada) Match TV (Russia)

(Russia) Sweden: SVT, TV4, Sveriges Radio

SVT, TV4, Sveriges Radio Finland: YLE

YLE Slovakia: RTVS

RTVS Switzerland: MySports

MySports Belarus: BTRC

BTRC Czech Republic: Ceske Televize

How to Stream World Juniors 2021 live Online ?

The United States are clear favorites to win the tournament. They’re expected to once again be crowned IIHF World Junior Champions. For some, the World Juniors competition is even more exciting than the Winter Olympics 2021. Which team are you rooting for? Share your expectations and predictions below.

To watch World Juniors 2021 Game of the event in canada , you’ll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access either of these two networks with free trials to the following:

Sling TV

AT&T TV Now

Hulu with Live TV

Vidgo

YouTube TV

World Juniors Hockey Live Streaming : Gold Medals Final on 05 January 2020

The 2021 World Juniors Hockey Live will begin in Edmonton, Alberta on Christmas Day and run to January 5, 2021. It will be the first bubble WJC ever played, and we can only hope it is the only bubble tournament to ever be played.

All tournament games, practices and preliminary tune-up matches will be held in Rogers Place, and the same practice facility used by the NHL for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The exhibition games run from December 20 to December 23.

The usual group structure will see Canada lead Group A and play against Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Germany.

Russia, Sweden, USA, Czech Republic and Austria make up the tougher-looking Group B.

Both groups will play in Edmonton, but they will only play the round robin within their group, and the usual crossover structure will pit the top four in each group against a team from the other group in the quarterfinals World Juniors Hockey Live

The gold medals Final World Juniors Hockey Live will be awarded on January 5, 2021.