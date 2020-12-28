Crackstreams: Patriots vs Bills Live Stream 4k Watch, NFL Football all Free Reddit

Patriots vs Bills: Live Game 2020 Online, Week 16 28/12/2020 Today Watch Bills vs Colt 2020 NFL Football Today Monday Night Football game live stream online without TV cable from your iPhone, Laptop, Desktop, Reddit, Mobile and all devices for free without TV cable from anywhere in the world.Live stream Bills and Patriots Game for Free from anywhere Tonight NFL Football Today game.

PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) – Roster – Depth Chart – Stats

BILLS: Roster – Depth Chart – Stats – Roster Flip Card (PDF) – Gameday Magazine

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills this week on Monday Night Football and will try to avenge a 24-21 loss in the first meeting between the two teams in Buffalo on Nov. 1. The Patriots have gone 19 straight seasons without being swept by a division opponent, the longest streak in the NFL since the 1970 merger. The record was previously held by the Dallas Cowboys (1971-81) and Los Angeles Rams (1970-80), who were not swept by a division opponent for 11 consecutive seasons. The Patriots will play on a Monday for the third time in 2020. New England played at Kansas City on Monday, Oct. 5, and traveled to face the Jets on Monday, Nov. 9. The Patriots previously played three Monday games in 1980, ’97 and ’98. Watch NFL Football 2020 Live Stream Online HD TV Coverage

Who’s Playing

Buffalo @ New England

Current Records: Buffalo 11-3; New England 6-8

What to Know

An AFC East battle is on tap between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at Gillette Stadium. Buffalo should still be riding high after a big win, while New England will be looking to right the ship.

The Bills ran circles around the Denver Broncos last week, and the extra yardage (534 yards vs. 255 yards) paid off. Buffalo was the clear victor by a 48-19 margin over Denver. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Buffalo had established a 38-13 advantage. Their QB Josh Allen did his thing and passed for two TDs and 359 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for two TDs and 33 yards. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 161.90. Allen’s sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots came up short against the Miami Dolphins last week, falling 22-12. For the second consecutive matchup, New England couldn’t find the end zone, and they got their points from four field goals. QB Cam Newton ended up with a passer rating of 128.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team’s points. K Nick Folk delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Bills’ victory brought them up to 11-3 while the Patriots’ loss pulled them down to 6-8. Buffalo has clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the AFC. New England has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Buffalo is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against the Patriots in the teams’ previous meeting last month, sneaking past 24-21. The rematch might be a little tougher for Buffalo since the team won’t have home-field advantage. We’ll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Ticket Cost: $152.00

Odds

The Bills are a solid 7-point favorite against the Patriots, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

New England have won nine out of their last 11 games against Buffalo.

Nov 01, 2020 – Buffalo 24 vs. New England 21

Dec 21, 2019 – New England 24 vs. Buffalo 17

Sep 29, 2019 – New England 16 vs. Buffalo 10

Dec 23, 2018 – New England 24 vs. Buffalo 12

Oct 29, 2018 – New England 25 vs. Buffalo 6

Dec 24, 2017 – New England 37 vs. Buffalo 16

Dec 03, 2017 – New England 23 vs. Buffalo 3

Oct 30, 2016 – New England 41 vs. Buffalo 25

Oct 02, 2016 – Buffalo 16 vs. New England 0

Nov 23, 2015 – New England 20 vs. Buffalo 13

Sep 20, 2015 – New England 40 vs. Buffalo 32.

