Canada vs Slovakia Crackstreams World Juniors 2021 today: Live scores, TV schedule, updates from Christmas Day

IIHF Slovakia vs Canada Live Stream – Canada vs. Slovakia World Juniors Youtube Start Time. Date, Venue, Highlights, Preview, and Updates. It’s bubble hockey — world junior-style.

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day and runs through Jan. 5 with the end of the group stage wrapping up on New Year’s Eve.

More than 100 NHL prospects will participate across 10 national teams including Canada’s Quinton Byfield (Kings), American Cole Caufield (Canadiens) and Germany’s Tim Stuetzle (Senators). They’ll be joined by the likes of Matthew Beniers (USA), Daniil Chayka (Russia) and Samuel Hlavaj, all top 2021 draft prospects. There’s even Brad Lambert who is already being pegged as a top guy for 2022.

This page will serve as a daily guide to the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship from puck drop till the gold medal is handed out. Follow along for live scores, updates and a full TV schedule from every game, every day. You can also check out a preview of each team here.

World Juniors today: Live scores for Christmas Day

Here’s the schedule for today’s 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship medal games, scores and how to watch every game live.

(All times Eastern)

World Junior Championship standings

GROUP A

GROUP B

Wins in regulation = 3 points

Overtime win = 2 points

Overtime loss = 1 point

Full World Junior Championship schedule

(All times Eastern)

FRIDAY, DEC. 25 Switzerland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, DEC. 26 Sweden vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Germany vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN USA vs. Austria 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SUNDAY, DEC. 27 Finland vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Czech Republic vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, DEC. 28 Austria vs. Sweden 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Slovakia vs. Germany 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, DEC. 29 USA vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Switzerland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Austria vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30 Finland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Switzerland vs. Germany 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Russia vs. Sweden 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN THURSDAY, DEC. 31 Czech Republic vs. Austria 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN Canada vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Sweden vs. United States 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN SATURDAY, JAN. 2 Quarterfinal 12 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN Quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, JAN. 4 Semifinal 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

