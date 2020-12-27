Crackstreams Browns vs Jets Live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time

The Cleveland Browns are on the road in week 16 to face the New York Jets from MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland comes into this one after winning five of their last six games, they have been a streaky football team with Baker Mayfield under center. The Browns will be without their four top wide receivers after testing positive for COVID. This may be a perfect spot for the Jets to be in to come in and win back to back games for the first time since December of 2019. After beating the Rams they should have some momentum and confidence coming into this matchup at home.

When: Sunday, December 27

Sunday, December 27 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS

Prediction: I’m rolling with the Jets in this one. Baker will be without all 4 of his wide receivers and the Jets defense stepped up last week on the road against the Rams. Take the points and the Jets in this one to cover.

Bet: New York Jets +6.5

Cleveland Browns -6.5 vs. New York Jets

Over/Under: 43.5

