Watch 2020 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Live Stream: Liberty vs Coastal Carolina Live Reddit for Free on Reddit Tv

The Liberty Flames will meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Cure Bowl on Saturday evening from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Liberty has had a fantastic season, going 9-1 with their only loss coming from NC State by one-point. While Coastal Carolina has cruised to an 11-0 record this season knocking off BYU for a big upset. This should be a great game to watch with both teams able to put up points, expect this one to be a high scoring shootout.

Viewing information

Game: Cure Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium — Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Cure Bowl prediction, picks

Latest Odds: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -7

Latest Odds: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers -7

With so much to love about these two offenses, it would be easy to think about banging the over at 59.5. That may end up coming to fruition, but Coastal's approach to beating BYU also could show up here. Liberty has an explosive offense and the best way to keep that offense on the sidelines is by slowing the game down. The Chanticleers have been great at controlling the line of scrimmage and that gives them an edge straight up. But Willis and some big plays can keep this thing within a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Pick: Liberty +7.5 | Coastal Carolina 31, Liberty 27

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers’ offense has been given a greater spotlight this year because of the team’s success. Though redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall has been the biggest name — he’ll end the year as the Sun Belt’s top passer — the amount of option and misdirection looks this group shows is what makes it so difficult to defend. Coastal ranks in the top 10 nationally with 29 rushing touchdowns. Only Georgia Southern ran the ball more effectively out of the Sun Belt in the regular season. Four players, including McCall, average at least seven attempts per game. The decision to grind out clock against BYU was a big reason why it was able to win. But there are weapons in the passing game, too. Receiver Jaivon Heiligh leads all pass-catchers with 820 yards and 10 touchdowns. Tight end Isaiah Likely is a name to watch, too, especially as a NFL prospect.

Liberty: As mentioned above, Willis is a playmaker for the Flames’ offense. He ranks just outside the top 10 nationally in total yards per game (316.3) and should eclipse 3,000 total yards for the season. What Freeze has done with him in one season after sitting out in 2019 due to NCAA transfer rules has been remarkable. The Flames are good about spreading the ball around and in doing so there’s a remarkable amount of efficiency and explosiveness — Liberty is tied with Clemson at No. 14 nationally in yards per play and ninth in plays of at least 30 yards.

College football bowl games just get it right every now and then and that appears to be the case for this year’s Cure Bowl, which caps off a three-game slate of bowl games Saturday with a great matchup. This season’s Cure Bowl features No. 12 Coastal Carolina and Liberty, who are both having breakout years with hot commodity coaches.

The Chanticleers are looking to finish off an undefeated season that’s already featured a Sun Belt co-championship with Louisiana since the game was canceled due to COVID-19. They also beat Louisiana earlier in the season 30-27. Coastal also played in one of the 2020 season’s more entertaining games — a last-minute scheduling agreement with BYU, which it won in dramatic fashion 22-17. For his efforts, coach Jamey Chadwell has garnered some Power Five interest this coaching cycle, but has opted to stay with Coastal Carolina.

Liberty is also enjoying its best season since joining the FBS, and this will be the program’s second bowl trip. Like Chadwell, Liberty coach Hugh Freeze has been a focal point of the some SEC vacancies this coaching cycle, but he remains with the Flames. The interest is understandable. Liberty’s offense ranks in the top 20 in points per game and yards per game. Quarterback Malik Willis, a transfer from Auburn, has been one of the most electrifying playmakers in the country.

This is a fun matchup with the potential for a lot of points. So take care of your post-Christmas college football needs with this showdown in Orlando. Here’s how to watch the game and the storylines to follow.

Prediction: I really like Liberty in this spot, getting 7 points against a strong Coastal Carolina team. This will definitely be a shootout and I’ll take the touchdown to keep Liberty in the game.

Bet: Liberty +7. Over 59.5

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Football odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina -7

O/U: 59.5

