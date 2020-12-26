Malibu Stakes Live Reddit Crackstreams 2020 guide: Odds, PPs and analysis

Two lightly raced but well-regarded 3-year-old colts are poised to highlight the final Grade 1 race of 2020.

Speedy Steve Asmussen trainee Nashville (6-5) and flashy Bob Baffert runner Charlatan (9-5) are co-headliners for Santa Anita’s Grade 1, $300,000 Malibu Stakes. Post-time is scheduled for 6:51 p.m. EST for the fifth of five graded stakes on a loaded post-Christmas card.

Nashville is 3-for-3 to start his career. Between his debut win at Saratoga and scores at Keeneland in an allowance and an ungraded stakes, the Speightstown colt has romped by a combined 24¾ lengths.

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. goes west to pilot Nashville in the colt’s first attempt at graded flight.

Charlatan has been just as dominant, cruising to Santa Anita victories in maiden and allowance company. He also crossed first in a division of Oaklawn Park’s Arkansas Derby (G1) but was later stripped of that win due to a medication overage.

Jockey Mike Smith gets the call Saturday on Charlatan, who will make the Malibu his first start in nearly eight months. The Speightstown colt missed much of 2020 after undergoing ankle surgery in June.

Charlatan and Nashville are the two main attractions, but the Malibu is hardly a two-horse race.

Independence Hall (4-1), talented but uneven in his time on the East Coast, was sharp in winning at Del Mar last out in his first race for California trainer Michael McCarthy. Collusion Illusion (8-1) is the field’s only official Grade 1 winner, having defeated older rivals in Del Mar’s Bing Crosby Stakes (G1). Thousand Words (8-1) is a Grade 2 winner who upset Santa Anita Derby (G1) hero Honor A. P. in a race this summer at Del Mar. Express Train (15-1) rounds out the field for trainer John Shirreffs.

Here is a look at the 2020 Malibu Stakes field (trainer and jockey in parentheses) with morning-line odds:

1. Collusion Illusion (Mark Glatt, Flavien Prat), 8-1

2. Thousand Words (Bob Baffert, John Velazquez), 8-1

3. Nashville (Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana Jr.), 6-5

4. Charlatan (Bob Baffert, Mike Smith), 9-5

5. Express Train (John Shirreffs, Juan Hernandez), 15-1

6. Independence Hall (Michael McCarthy, Joel Rosario), 4-1

Watch All Horse Racing Event Live Stream Online HD TV Coverage

TimeformUS’ pace projection shows Nashville opening up an early lead under Santana, with fellow front-runner Charlatan having to sit second. TimeformUS notes that the Malibu’s pace favors a runner on or near the early lead.

Check out HRN’s free past performances page for more information on the Malibu’s six runners.

Malibu on TV

TVG will carry live coverage of the Malibu card from Santa Anita, with Christina Blacker, Britney Eurton and Todd Schrupp all on-site. The network’s Saturday coverage will also include stakes races at Fair Grounds, Gulfstream Park and Laurel Park.

Malibu links

Padraic Manocchio digs into the Brisnet PPs, which show long shot Express Train sporting the best Late Pace Last Race figure of the Malibu Stakes field. Can he overcome an early speed deficit to make a difference with that late punch?

The Malibu’s two headliners, Charlatan and Nashville, both love to set the early pace. Reinier Macatangay thinks that Nashville, as a true sprinter, is more likely to get out to a lead in the colts’ Saturday showdown.

Trainer Michael McCarthy has Independence Hall entered for the Malibu, with jockey Joel Rosario assuming the mount from Mike Smith, who shifts to Charlatan. McCarthy also has Smooth Like Strait, Altea and Rideforthecause ready to represent his barn this weekend at Santa Anita in graded stakes.

Eclipse Award voters are encouraged to wait until after Saturday’s stakes-heavy Santa Anita card to submit their 2020 ballots. Among the Malibu field, Charlatan and Thousand Words sit just outside Chip Gehrke’s top five of the 3-Year-Old Male division, while Nashville is just outside the top five for the Male Sprinters.

Two Malibu runners, Charlatan and Thousand Words, were among the 20 horses searched most often in 2020 on HRN. See the other 18 runners that made the list.

This week on HorseCenter, hosts Matt Shifman and Brian Zipse analyze the Malibu and other graded stakes races on tap Saturday at Santa Anita.

Keeler Johnson highlights four memorable Malibu runnings to review, including record-setting performances by Spectacular Bid and Twirling Candy.

Ahead of Santa Anita’s winter-spring meet, Victor Ryan caught up with some of Southern California’s top jockeys to gauge their thoughts on developments at the track. See what Victor Espinoza, Flavien Prat and Mike Smith had to say about deep dirt, a rich riding colony, new crop rules and a new turf chute.

Will Santa Anita see an increase in field sizes this winter due to Golden Gate Fields’ pandemic-related closure? Matt Stahl posed that question to the track’s racing director, Chris Merz.

Malibu card

First post is 2 p.m. EST, with full Santa Anita entries available via HRN. The Malibu is the 10th of 11 races carded Saturday at the Arcadia, Calif., oval.

Here is a look at the four other graded stakes races that will take place Saturday at Santa Anita.

3:36 p.m. EST – $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2), TVG

Smooth Like Strait, second as last month as the favorite in Del Mar’s Hollywood Derby (G1), is 8-5 on the morning line in this turf mile for 3-year-olds. The Midnight Lute colt’s three graded stakes wins include the Twilight Derby (G2) in October at Santa Anita. Jockey Umberto Rispoli will ride Smooth Like Strait for trainer Michael McCarthy. The 5-2 second choice is Field Pass, a Grade 3 winner at Keeneland, Turfway Park and Woodbine for trainer Mike Maker.

5:09 p.m. EST – $200,000 San Antonio Stakes (G2), TVG

Grade 1 winner Mucho Gusto makes his first start here for trainer Bob Baffert since February, when he was fourth in the inaugural Saudi Cup. The 4-year-old Mucho Macho Man colt returns in this 1 1/16-mile dirt trip for 3-and-up runners. Jockey John Velazquez will pilot 2-1 favorite Mucho Gusto, who could use the San Antonio as a springboard to a title defense next month in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park. Next on the morning line at 5-2 is Mark Glatt trainee Sharp Samurai, a Grade 2 winner who finished third in November’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland.

5:43 p.m. EST – $300,000 La Brea Stakes (G1), TVG

Two races before saddling Nashville in the Malibu, trainer Steve Asmussen will send 7-2 favorite Finite postward in the La Brea. The Grade 2 winner broke a three-race skid last month at Churchill Downs in the Chilukki Stakes (G3) and seeks her first top-level score in this seven-furlong sprint for 3-year-old fillies. Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. gets the call on Finite, a daughter of Munnings. The 4-1 second choice is Baffert-trained filly Merneith, winner of an ungraded stakes last month at Keeneland on the Breeders’ Cup undercard.

6:17 p.m. EST – $300,000 American Oaks (G1), TVG

Sharing returns to Santa Anita for the first time since winning the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf to headline this 1¼-mile turf event for 3-year-old fillies. The Speightstown filly won Churchill Downs’ Edgewood Stakes (G2) in September, then was fourth against older runners last month at Del Mar in the Matriarch Stakes (G1). Graham Motion trains the 3-1 morning-line favorite Sharing, who will have Velazquez aboard Saturday. Next on the morning line at 4-1 is Luck Money, who enters off back-to-back October wins at Keeneland and Belmont Park.

Malibu preview

From Santa Anita communications:

Hall of Fame conditioners Bob Baffert and Steve Asmussen will square off in Santa Anita’s marque opening day event Saturday, the Grade 1, $300,000 Malibu Stakes.

Baffert will be represented by Charlatan, who has finished first in three career starts, most recently a division of the Arkansas Derby (G1) on May 2. Asmussen will tighten the cinch on Nashville, who set a track record for six furlongs Nov. 7 at Keeneland and is unbeaten in his three starts, all sprints.

Throw in Mark Glatt’s Grade 1 stakes-winning sprinter Collusion Illusion, Michael McCarthy’s up-and-coming Independence Hall and Baffert’s multiple graded stakes winning Thousand Words, and the Malibu, which has attracted six sophomores at seven furlongs, has the look of an outstanding race.

CHARLATAN

Owner: SF Racing, LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, LLC, Frederick Hertich III, John D. Fielding & Golconda Stables

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Although unbeaten, Charlatan was disqualified from purse money in the Arkansas Derby for a prohibited medication and is thus officially 2-for-3. A first-out maiden winner here going six furlongs Feb. 16, this chestnut colt by Speightstown then stretched out to one mile first condition allowance March 14, airing by 10¼ lengths at odds of 1-5. Off at 2-5 in the second division of the Arkansas Derby, he again prevailed in gate to wire fashion, winning by six lengths. With an outstanding work tab to his credit, he’ll get the first-time services of Mike Smith in the Malibu and looms the likely first choice in the betting.

NASHVILLE

Owner: CHC Inc. and WinStar Farm, LLC

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

A first-out maiden winner going 6½ lengths over a sloppy track at Saratoga on Sept. 2, Nashville blazed to a 9¾-length allowance tally going six furlongs at Keeneland on Oct. 10. Off as the prohibitive 1-10 favorite on Breeders’ Cup Classic Day in an ungraded six-furlong stakes Nov. 7, he again waltzed to a scintillating gate-to-wire score, winning by 3½ lengths while setting a new Keeneland track record of 1:07.80. Like Charlatan, Nashville is by Eclipse Sprint Champ Speightstown and he appears to have trained forwardly with Asmussen at Fairgrounds in New Orleans. He’ll again be ridden by Ricardo Santana, Jr., who has been aboard in his last two starts.

COLLUSION ILLUSION

Owner: Dan Agnew, Jerry Schneider, Rodney Orr & MyRacehorse.com

Trainer: Mark Glatt

A game nose winner of the Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) three starts back at Del Mar, this colt by Twirling Candy was a close third in the Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G2) two starts back Sept. 27. Off at 15-1 from the No. 3 post in a field of 14 in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint on Nov. 7, he was shuffled far back early, but put in a much better-than-looked run through the stretch and has thus retained the services of Flavien Prat. A three-time graded stakes winning sprinter, Collusion Illusion has faced older horses in his last three starts and looms a stout threat as he seeks his sixth win from nine overall starts.

THOUSAND WORDS

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables, LLC & Spendthrift Farm, LLC

Trainer: Bob Baffert

The “Other Baffert” by any measure, Thousand Words was brilliant in taking an ungraded 1 1/16-mile stakes at Del Mar by three quarters of a length two starts back Aug. 1. Subsequently scratched when unruly in the Kentucky Derby paddock Sept. 5, he pressed the early pace in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico and tired to finish eighth, beaten 16½ lengths. A first-out maiden winner going 6½ furlongs at Santa Anita in October 2019, he then was a game neck winner of the Los Alamitos Futurity (G2) in his second start Dec. 7, 2019 and made it three in a row in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3) on Feb. 1. In what will be his first start around one turn since his maiden win, this Pioneerof the Nile colt will be bidding for his fifth win from nine lifetime starts.

INDEPENDENCE HALL

Owner: Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, Kathleen & Robert Verratti

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Precocious at age 2, this colt by the hot sire Constitution was a first-out seven-furlong maiden winner at Parx Racing in September 2019 and then blasted to a 12¼ length win in the Nashua Stakes (G3) going a one-turn mile at Aqueduct on Nov. 3, 2019. A subsequent four-length winner of an ungraded stakes at the same trip Jan. 1, he was second in the Sam Davis (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 8 in his fourth start while off at 3-5. In his final start for trainer Michael Trombetta, Independence Hall was well beaten by Tiz the Law in the Florida Derby (G1) on March 28 and was then idle until Nov. 8, when he overcame early trouble to register a 1½-length win in a classified allowance going 6½ furlongs over a track listed as “good” at Del Mar in his first start for McCarthy. Unbeaten in two sprints, Independence Hall looms dangerous as a “now” commodity.

santaanitamobile, santa anita season ends, santa anita reopening date, santa anita gift shop, free handicapping for santa anita today, santa anita stakes schedule, santa anita opening day, santa anita park store.