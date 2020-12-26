Germany vs Canada Live Stream Watch Online World Junior Championship 2020 Reddit Online Free

2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship live stream, NHL Network has announced that, for the first time ever, the network will be hosting every game of the 2021 IIHF World Juniors Championship, including the four days of exhibition games leading up to the tournament proper. Previous World Juniors have overlapped with the NHL’s schedule, but with the NHL eyeing a January 13, 2021 start date, NHL Network will be available for the entirety of the top-level men’s juniors tournament.

After the exhibition games and ahead of the opening games, the channel will air a special NHL Tonight: 2021 World Junior Championship Preview on Thursday, December 24 at 3 p.m. PT, hosted by Tony Luftman with analysis from E.J. Hradek and longtime NCAA hockey analyst Dave Starman.

Stephen Nelson of NHL Network will provide play-by-play, along with Starman and reporter Jill Savage, for each Team USA game. NHL Network will also re-air Team USA’s last three gold medal-winning games from 2010, 2013 and 2017 on December 24, starting at 7 a.m. PT.

The full tournament schedule can be found below.

2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Live Game Schedule

All times PT and are subject to change. Games where both teams feature Ducks prospects are in italics.

Sunday, December 20 – Exhibition Play

3:00 p.m. — USA vs. Switzerland

6:30 p.m. — Finland vs. Czech Republic

Monday, December 21 – Exhibition Play

11:00 a.m. — Austria vs. Germany

3:00 p.m. — Sweden vs. Canada

6:30 p.m. — Russia vs. Slovakia

Tuesday, December 22 – Exhibition Play

3:00 p.m. — Finland vs. USA

6:30 p.m. — Switzerland vs. Sweden

Wednesday, December 23 – Exhibition Play

11:00 a.m. — Slovakia vs. Austria

3:00 p.m. — Canada vs. Russia

6:30 p.m. — Czech Republic vs. Germany

Friday, December 25

11:00 a.m. — Switzerland vs. Slovakia

3:00 p.m. — Germany vs. Finland

6:30 p.m. — Russia vs. USA

Saturday, December 26

11:00 a.m. — Sweden vs. Czech Republic

3:00 p.m. — Germany vs. Canada

6:30 p.m. — USA vs. Austria

Sunday, December 27

11:00 a.m. — Finland vs. Switzerland

3:00 p.m. — Slovakia vs. Canada

6:30 p.m. — Czech Republic vs. Russia

Monday, December 28

3:00 p.m. — Austria vs. Sweden

6:30 p.m. — Slovakia vs. Germany

Tuesday, December 29

11:00 a.m. — USA vs. Czech Republic

3:00 p.m. — Canada vs. Switzerland

6:30 p.m. — Austria vs. Russia

Wednesday, December 30

11:00 a.m. — Finland vs. Slovakia

3:00 p.m. — Switzerland vs. Germany

6:30 p.m. — Russia vs. Sweden

Thursday, December 31

11:00 a.m. — Czech Republic vs. Austria

3:00 p.m. — Canada vs. Finland

6:30 p.m. — Sweden vs. USA

Saturday, January 2

9:00 a.m. — Quarterfinal: TBD

12:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: TBD

4:00 p.m. — Quarterfinal: TBD

7:30 p.m. — Quarterfinal: TBD

Monday, January 4

3:00 p.m. — Semifinal: TBD

6:30 p.m. — Semifinal: TB

Tuesday, January 5

2:30 p.m. — Bronze Medal Game: TBD

6:30 p.m. — Gold Medal Game: TBD