Manchester United vs Everton: Carabao Cup quarter-finals live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Everton vs Manchester United LIVE early team news, predicted lineup and score predictions. Everton vs Manchester United: Prediction, TV channel, live stream, team news,resultsEFL Cup preview. Everton vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online. Everton hots Manchester United in a quarterfinal clash of the Carabao Cup at Goodison Park. The contest promises to be a thrilling affair on account of the form either side has displayed over the past week or so in the Premier League. While Everton have beaten the likes of Chelsea, Leicester City and Arsenal, United are fresh of a 6-2 thrashing of bitter rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford. Also Read – EVE vs MUN Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Carabao Cup: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Everton vs Manchester United on December 24, Thursday.

When is Everton vs Manchester United Carabao Cup match?

The Everton vs Manchester United quarterfinal match will take place on Thursday, December 24 in India. Also Read – ARS vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Carabao Cup 2020-21- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Arsenal vs Manchester City Football Match at Emirates Stadium 1.30 AM IST December 23 Wednesday.

What are the timings of Everton vs Manchester United Carabao Cup Quarterfinal?

The Everton vs Manchester United quarterfinal match will start at 1:30 AM IST in India. Also Read – Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: Watch Surya Grahan Live as it Gets Visible in South America

Where is the Everton vs Manchester United match being played?

The Everton vs Manchester United quarterfinal football match will be played at the Goodison Park.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Everton vs Manchester United Carabao Cup Quarterfinal?

The Everton vs Manchester United football match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Everton vs Manchester United Quarterfinal?

The Everton vs Manchester United match will live stream on Voot Select and Colors Infinty HD in India.

What are the Squads for the Everton vs Manchester United Carabao Cup Quarterfinal?

Everton: Jordan Pickford, João Virgínia, Robin Olsen, Jonas Lössl, Jonjoe Kenny, Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Niels Nkounkou, Seamus Coleman, Muhamed Besic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Allan, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Alex Iwobi, James Rodríguez, Bernard, André Gomes, Ben Godfrey, Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies, Yannick Bolasie, Cenk Tosun, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Beni Baningime, Ellis Simms

Manchester United: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Teden Mengi, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James, Facundo Pellistri, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Odion Ighalo

What could the probable XIs?

Everton: Olsen, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Davies, Doucoure, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Manchester United: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Fernandes, Van de Beek, Cavani.