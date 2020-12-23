Real Madrid Vs. Granada: live stream, how to watch LaLiga 2020 (Wed., Dec. 23)

Real Madrid kedatangan Granada pada lanjutan La Liga Spanyol nanti malam atau Kamis (24/12/2020) dinihari WIB. Real Madrid ingin melanjutkan tren positif dan berharap banyak pada striker Karim Benzema.

Sejak kalah dua kali beruntun pada awal Desember 2020, Real Madrid bangkit dan tancap gas. Pasukan Zinedine Zidane meraih lima kemenangan beruntun dengan rincian empat di Liga Spanyol dan satu di Liga Champions.

Real Madrid memburu kemenangan keenam beruntun. Tiga poin akan membuat Los Blancos terus menempel pemuncak klasemen Atletico Madrid. Saat ini mereka terpaut tiga poin.

Kebangkitan Real Madrid tak lepas dari peran Benzema. Penyerang asal Prancis itu sedang dalam performa terbaik. Benzema membuat lima gol dalam lima pertandingan terakhir Real Madrid.

Laga Liga Spanyol antara Real Madrid melawan Granada ini akan disiarkan Vidio melalui Live Streaming. Link live streaming tersedia di halaman berikutnya.

Storylines

Real Madrid: The club is on an impressive run with their current win streak at four games. Real Madrid has been soaking up the benefits of Karim Benzema who is in remarkable from in front of goal. On top of the French striker’s performances, manager Zinedine Zidane has a relatively healthy roster to work with naming 24 players ahead of the match, including the return of Eden Hazard. The team will continue to look for Benzema up top, while Casimero could manage things in the midfield this match.

Granada: The club has had a good stretch of games of their own over the last few weeks, coming off a 2-0 win against Betis on Sunday. Historically, they have not done well against Madrid, dropping 16 of their last 17 matches against Real Madrid in defeat. The absence of Maxime Gonalons due to yellow card accumulation will be a big loss for the Granada midfield, along with other key players, and will have to manage against a peaking Madrid side that will be strong even with potential rotation.

Real Madrid vs. Granada prediction

Both teams play out a competitive first half before Real Madrid get a goal ahead of halftime and round out the match with more goals. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Granada 1.