LIVE! Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch online, live stream info, TV channel Free Reddit

Bengals vs Steelers Live Stream Free The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to bounce back from two straight losses when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. After starting the season with 11 consecutive wins, the Steelers (11-2) have dropped back-to-back games to Washington and Buffalo. They lead the AFC North by two games over Cleveland and hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff bracket behind Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Bengals (2-10-1) have lost five straight games, the third-longest losing streak in the NFL.

As the world continues to navigate the pandemic, many sports leagues that paused in March have since created a plan to restart found a safe way to carry out their season. For instance, the NBA and NHL had “bubbles” for players to live in. In other sports, fans are not permitted at many events and new health protocols have been put in place.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, December 21 (8:15 p.m. ET)

TV info: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV

Radio: Cincinnati – WCKY-AM (1530), Cincinnati – WEBN-FM (102.7), Cincinnati – WLW-AM (700)

Location: Paul Brown Stadium

Forecast: Cloudy, 49 degrees

Referee: Clay Martin

Odds: Pittsburgh -14/5

Final preview, prediction for Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 15

So, as we detailed a few weeks ago, you get a whole lot of stuff that looks like this:

And then very occasionally, Roethlisberger will take a shot deep down the field — but almost always to the perimeter, working a one-on-one matchup. There are no deep posts or crossers or even seam routes, for the most part. Everything is short and quick to the outside, or deep and quick to the outside. It’s very, very strange.

All that said, it is just incredibly easy to move the ball against this Bengals defense. Cincinnati ranks 30th in yards allowed per play, 23rd in opponent’s conversion rate on third down, and 29th in the percentage of opponent drives that have ended in a turnover. They very rarely get pressure on the opposing quarterback (31st) despite blitzing more often than the league average team (12th). You can throw on the Bengals (29th in DVOA) and you can run pretty well on them, too (18th).

They have an incredibly talented corner in William Jackson III, but you can simply throw away from him and gain good yardage pretty much whenever you do so. The operative question here is not whether the Steelers will find offensive success, but how much, and how. Will they use the same strategy that they’ve been employing all season, or will a game against a relatively unchallenging opponent allowing for them to try some new things out and see if it can work as they move toward the postseason?

When the Bengals have the ball

Through 14 weeks, Cincinnati ranks 29th in yards, 30th in points, and 30th in offensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders’ DVOA. They have the 31st-ranked run game and 26th-ranked pass game. But most of those rankings are reflective of their play with Joe Burrow and/or Brandon Allen at quarterback. Ryan Finley will be under center for this game, and what we have seen from him during his brief NFL career is… not encouraging.

He’s just 51 of 106 (48.1 percent) for 549 yards (5.2 per attempt), two touchdowns, two interceptions, and a 54.3 passer rating. The Bengals cannot run the ball hardly at all, and their offensive line cannot move defenders out of the way for runs or stop rushmen from getting to the quarterback. The Steelers, meanwhile, have what is likely the best defensive front in the league, and an incredibly turnover-happy secondary. This is not going to go very well for the Bengals, on really any level.

It is best to simply acknowledge that the Bengals will occasionally touch the ball during this game, but the likelihood of them doing anything meaningful with those possessions is vanishingly low. Any analysis beyond that doesn’t seem all that meaningful.

Monday Night Football Week 15 Injury Report

Bengals

QB Brandon Allen (Knee) – Out

LB Logan Wilson (Ankle) – Out

S Brandon Wilson (Hamstring) – Questionable

Steelers

RB James Conner (Quad) – Questionable

OL Kevin Dotson (Shoulder) – Out

Brian Batko reported that Conner was able to get in two limited practices leading up to Week 15.

