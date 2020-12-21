West Ham vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to watch Premier League 2020-21 fixture Online and on TV Coverage

Chelsea welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge in a tantalising London derby at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this evening. Chelsea will look to bounce back when they roll out the carpet for West Ham United in the upcoming Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Tuesday, December 22. The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham game will be played at the Stamford Bridge. In the previous week, Chelsea faced Wolves in an away game and lost it 2-1. On the other hand, West Ham played 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their last outing.

Watch Soccer Football Live Stream Online

Chelsea vs West Ham predicted lineups

Chelsea XI (4-3-3): Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Havertz; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

West Ham XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Snodgrass, Benrahma, Fornals; Haller

Chelsea vs West Ham h2h Premier League results,

Chelsea wins: 25

Draws: 9

West Ham wins: 14

Last meeting: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (July 1, 2020)

Chelsea vs West Ham odds and betting tips (subject to change)

Chelsea to win: 8/15

Draw: 4/1

West Ham to win: 6/1

Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea Probable Starting XI vs West Ham: Mendy; James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Pulisic, Giroud, Werner

Premier League 2020-21 West Ham Probable Starting XI vs Chelsea: Fabianski; Coufal, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Snodgrass, Benrahma, Fornals; Haller

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham match will take place on December 22, Tuesday.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020 Chelsea vs West Ham match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham match will start at 01:30 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham match will be played at the Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham match?

Chelsea vs West Ham United live stream without Cable Free Trial

The Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea vs West Ham match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Chelsea vs West Ham United Live Stream With Using VPN You can use VPNs to access local websites, from government Wi-Fi prying eyes to hide your browsing activity, and more. If you connect to the internet on a computer or smartphone, a virtual private network or VPN should be used by each Chelsea vs West Ham United Live.