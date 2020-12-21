Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Trends, Outlook, Size, Share and Forecast by 2026 | Cardinal Health, Mallinckrodt, GE Healthcare

“

In Depth Market Research Report on Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2020 with Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026.

The global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports Market Research Port. Its latest research report, titled Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats. The Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market research report covers outlook and analysis ranging from the year 2020 to 2026. The data has even been adjusted to account for the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Key Players Overview

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Major Players Covered:

Cardinal Health, Mallinckrodt, GE Healthcare, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Bayer, Bracco Imaging, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Nordion, Advanced Accelerator Applications, IBA Molecular Imaging

The data and information on the key players in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market have been sourced from the right places like newsletters, company annual reports, official data released by the company, news reports, and features by experts. Close attention is given to the plans of the company regarding the expansion and introduction of new products and services. The right information on the key market players will help you understand the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market better.

Market Segments

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

The Report is Segmented into The Following Types:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Diagnostic (SPECT – Technetium, PET – F-18), Therapeutic (Beta Emitters – I-131, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy – Y-90)

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Oncology, Thyroid, Cardiology

Regions Covered in the Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

Following Questions are Answered in This Report:

What is the estimated CAGR of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market?

What will be the complete value of the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market by the year 2026?

What company will dominate the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market?

Which product segment will grow the most in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market?

What are the main challenges in the international Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market?

Which region is expecting the highest growth numbers?

Which key trends will dictate the international Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market?

In the future, what will the main competition look like?

What strategies will help sustain positive growth in the international Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market?

What will be the main area of focus for investors in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market?

Table of Content:

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Diagnostic (SPECT – Technetium, PET – F-18) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Therapeutic (Beta Emitters – I-131, Alpha Emitters, Brachytherapy – Y-90) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Competitive Analysis

6.1 Cardinal Health

6.1.1 Cardinal Health Company Profiles

6.1.2 Cardinal Health Product Introduction

6.1.3 Cardinal Health Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Mallinckrodt

6.2.1 Mallinckrodt Company Profiles

6.2.2 Mallinckrodt Product Introduction

6.2.3 Mallinckrodt Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 GE Healthcare

6.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Profiles

6.3.2 GE Healthcare Product Introduction

6.3.3 GE Healthcare Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Lantheus Medical Imaging

6.4.1 Lantheus Medical Imaging Company Profiles

6.4.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging Product Introduction

6.4.3 Lantheus Medical Imaging Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Bayer

6.5.1 Bayer Company Profiles

6.5.2 Bayer Product Introduction

6.5.3 Bayer Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Bracco Imaging

6.6.1 Bracco Imaging Company Profiles

6.6.2 Bracco Imaging Product Introduction

6.6.3 Bracco Imaging Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

6.7.1 Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products Company Profiles

6.7.2 Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products Product Introduction

6.7.3 Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Nordion

6.8.1 Nordion Company Profiles

6.8.2 Nordion Product Introduction

6.8.3 Nordion Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Advanced Accelerator Applications

6.9.1 Advanced Accelerator Applications Company Profiles

6.9.2 Advanced Accelerator Applications Product Introduction

6.9.3 Advanced Accelerator Applications Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 IBA Molecular Imaging

6.10.1 IBA Molecular Imaging Company Profiles

6.10.2 IBA Molecular Imaging Product Introduction

6.10.3 IBA Molecular Imaging Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

The data of the market research report has been studied, compiled and corroborated by leading experts and established authors. The format followed in the report is in accordance with most international market research reports. However, if you have any specific requirements, you can get in touch with us, and we will modify the report accordingly.

