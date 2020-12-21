Medical Robotics Market Trends 2020-2026 with Opportunities, Challenges and Companies’ Profile | Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Mazor Robotics

“

In Depth Market Research Report on Global Medical Robotics Market 2020 with Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026.

The global Medical Robotics market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports Market Research Port. Its latest research report, titled Global Medical Robotics Market, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Medical Robotics market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats. The Medical Robotics market research report covers outlook and analysis ranging from the year 2020 to 2026. The data has even been adjusted to account for the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Medical Robotics Market Key Players Overview

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Medical Robotics market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Major Players Covered:

Intuitive Surgical, Accuray Incorporated, Mazor Robotics, IRobot Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Hansen Medical, Inc, Hocoma, Titan Medical Inc, Transenterix, Inc, Ekso Bionics, Inc

The data and information on the key players in the Medical Robotics market have been sourced from the right places like newsletters, company annual reports, official data released by the company, news reports, and features by experts. Close attention is given to the plans of the company regarding the expansion and introduction of new products and services. The right information on the key market players will help you understand the Medical Robotics market better.

Market Segments

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

The Report is Segmented into The Following Types:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Telepresence Robots, Other

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hospitals, Clinics, Academic Research, Other

Regions Covered in the Global Medical Robotics Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

Table of Content:

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Surgical Robots -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Rehabilitation Robots -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Telepresence Robots -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Other -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Medical Robotics Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Medical Robotics Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Medical Robotics Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Medical Robotics Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Medical Robotics Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Medical Robotics Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Medical Robotics Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Medical Robotics Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Medical Robotics Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Medical Robotics Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Medical Robotics Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Medical Robotics Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Medical Robotics Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Medical Robotics Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Medical Robotics Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Medical Robotics Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Medical Robotics Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Medical Robotics Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Medical Robotics Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Medical Robotics Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Medical Robotics Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Medical Robotics Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Medical Robotics Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Medical Robotics Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Medical Robotics Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Medical Robotics Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Medical Robotics Competitive Analysis

6.1 Intuitive Surgical

6.1.1 Intuitive Surgical Company Profiles

6.1.2 Intuitive Surgical Product Introduction

6.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Accuray Incorporated

6.2.1 Accuray Incorporated Company Profiles

6.2.2 Accuray Incorporated Product Introduction

6.2.3 Accuray Incorporated Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Mazor Robotics

6.3.1 Mazor Robotics Company Profiles

6.3.2 Mazor Robotics Product Introduction

6.3.3 Mazor Robotics Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 IRobot Corporation

6.4.1 IRobot Corporation Company Profiles

6.4.2 IRobot Corporation Product Introduction

6.4.3 IRobot Corporation Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Zimmer Biomet

6.5.1 Zimmer Biomet Company Profiles

6.5.2 Zimmer Biomet Product Introduction

6.5.3 Zimmer Biomet Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Stryker Corporation

6.6.1 Stryker Corporation Company Profiles

6.6.2 Stryker Corporation Product Introduction

6.6.3 Stryker Corporation Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Hansen Medical, Inc

6.7.1 Hansen Medical, Inc Company Profiles

6.7.2 Hansen Medical, Inc Product Introduction

6.7.3 Hansen Medical, Inc Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Hocoma

6.8.1 Hocoma Company Profiles

6.8.2 Hocoma Product Introduction

6.8.3 Hocoma Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Titan Medical Inc

6.9.1 Titan Medical Inc Company Profiles

6.9.2 Titan Medical Inc Product Introduction

6.9.3 Titan Medical Inc Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Transenterix, Inc

6.10.1 Transenterix, Inc Company Profiles

6.10.2 Transenterix, Inc Product Introduction

6.10.3 Transenterix, Inc Medical Robotics Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Ekso Bionics, Inc

7 Conclusion

The data of the market research report has been studied, compiled and corroborated by leading experts and established authors. The format followed in the report is in accordance with most international market research reports. However, if you have any specific requirements, you can get in touch with us, and we will modify the report accordingly.

”