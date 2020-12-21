Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Allyl Chloride In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of allyl chloride. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the allyl chloride industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Allyl chloride is an organic compound that is obtained as a colourless, yellow or brown liquid with a pungent odour. It is insoluble in water but readily soluble in organic compounds. Allyl chloride is largely used as a precursor in the manufacturing of epichlorohydrin, which is further used to make plastics. Allyl chloride can also be used to produce other important chemicals such as allyl silane and allyl amines. It is also used as an alkylating agent in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry.

The allyl chloride industry was majorly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the shortage of manpower caused by the travel restrictions ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, the operations were also delayed to an extent, which further caused massive price fluctuations in the global allyl chloride market. However, with recovering economies, the growth of the allyl chloride market is set to reach pre-COVID levels. With an important application in the pharmaceutical industry as an alkylating agent, the demand for allyl chloride is also expected to increase in the upcoming years. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of allyl chloride.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of allyl chloride via propylene. It is also the most common method to produce allyl chloride industrially. In this process, propylene undergoes chlorination via the free radical mechanism at a high temperature to produce allyl chloride.

