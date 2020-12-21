Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS is a nonpolar and tough thermoplastic styrene polymer with mechanical properties. It is amorphous, and, therefore, does not have a true melting point. ABS is light weight; it is used to manufacture products such as drain-waste vent pipe systems, musical instruments like piano, clarinets, oboes, keyboards, and more. Due to its shock absorbing properties, it is often used to produce golf club heads, automotive trim components, automotive bumper bars, inhalers, nebulizers, drug delivery system, enclosures for electrical and electronic assemblies, kitchen appliances, and others.

In the month of January 2020, the subsidiary of a British chemical giant, INEOS Group, announced the establishment of its new acrylonitrile butadiene styrene plant in Ningbo city, in Zhejiang province. The plant will produce an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. The construction of this project directly comes under the German-headquartered INEOS Styrolution. The project is expected to be completed by the year 2023. The location has also been specifically chosen as China as the region is considered to be the largest arylonitrile butadiene styrene market in the world. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene via emulsion process and via mass process. The most common method to produce acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is via emulsion process. In this process, butadiene is converted into latex in the presence of water. Then, styrene and acrylonitrile monomers are added to produce graft latex. Finally, ABS is filtered from the mixture.

