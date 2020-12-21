Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of Acetyl Oxide In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of acetyl oxide. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the acetyl oxide industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of acetyl oxide from acetic acid and many more.

Acetyl oxide, or commonly known as acetic anhydride, is the simplest isolable anhydride of a carboxylic acid which is widely used as a reagent in organic synthesis. It appears as a colourless liquid that smells strongly like acetic acid upon its reaction with moisture in the air. One of the largest applications of acetyl oxide is its role as a building block in the production of cellulose acetate fibres and plastics. It is also used as an acetylating agent or in chemical synthesis. Acetyl oxide is also a key raw material in the manufacturing of acetaminophen, aspirin, and other pharmaceutical products.

The key factors responsible for the post-COVID growth of acetyl oxide market include the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical sector across the globe with a special focus on the Asia Pacific region and the rise in the number of geriatric patients. During the lockdown period of the COVID-19 outbreak, the global acetyl oxide industry faced negative impacts due to the shutdown of several chemical plants in China and the increasing interest of manufacturers in sourcing raw materials from countries other than China. This further created a turmoil in the supply chain of acetyl oxide. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of acetyl oxide.

Read the full production cost analysis report of acetyl oxide.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of acetyl oxide via acetone and acetic acid, via acetic acid, and via methyl acetate. Among these, the most common method to produce acetyl oxide industrially is from acetic acid and acetone. In this two-step process, firstly, ketone is formed by pyrolysing acetone and then, acetic acid reacts with ketone in order to produce acetyl oxide.

