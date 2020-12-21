Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of 11-Aminoundecanoic Acid In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of 11-aminoundecanoic acid. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the 11-aminoundecanoic acid industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of 11-aminoundecanoic acid via four step reaction process and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/11-aminoundecanoic-acid-production-via-four-step-reaction-process

11-Aminoundecanoic acid is an organic compound that is found as a white crystalline solid. It classifies as an amine and fatty acid. 11-Aminoundecanoic acid also acts as a precursor to Nylon-11. It can be combined with chloroacetyl chloride in order to produce a fungicide and insecticide. It can also be used as a gelling agent for water and organic solvents. However, the most important application of 11-aminoundecanoic acid is as a monomer in the production of polyamide.

The 11-aminoundecanoic acid industry, like every other industry, was majorly impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. With halted operations and disturbed production lines, there was a major imbalance between the supply-demand chain. Due to the shortage of manpower caused by the travel restrictions ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, the operations were also delayed to an extent, which further caused massive price fluctuations in the global 11-aminoundecanoic acid market. However, recovering economies and life turning back to normal have now boosted the 11-aminoundecanoic acid demand, which is expected to reach pre-COVID levels in the upcoming years. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of 11-aminoundecanoic acid.

Read the full production cost analysis report of 11-aminoundecanoic [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/11-aminoundecanoic-acid

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of 11-aminoundecanoic acid via four step reaction process. This method is also the commonly used industrial method for producing 11-aminoundecanoic acid. In this process, firstly, in the transesterification reaction, castor oil reacts with methyl alcohol to produce methyl ricinoleate. Secondly, heptanal and methyl undecenoate are produced by doing pyrolysis of methyl ricinoleate at 450-500 degree centigrade . Thirdly, methyl undecenoate undergoes hydrolysis to produce 10-undecenoic acid. Fourthly, 10-undecenoic acid in the presence of peroxides undergoes hydrobromination to produce 11-bromoundecanoic acid, which is further converted to 11-aminoundecanoic acid by using the bromine exchange method.

About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC

Contact Person: Chris Byrd, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

USA:- +1-213-316-7435

India:- +91 8586081494

Europe & Asia:- +44 702-402-5790

Address: 30 N Gould St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA.

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @procurementrs

Website: https://www.procurementresource.com