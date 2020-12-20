Strean Jets vs Rams live

Follow along for Jets vs Rams live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the NFL 2020 on December 20th 2020. Kick-off time: 1pm ET. Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, analysis and lineups for this Jets vs Rams match.You know it’s been a weird NFL season when a game between the Jets and Rams gets flexed out of prime time.

Click Here to watch Rams vs Jets Live Stream Free

Those are two of the NFL’s marquee franchises, and they were slated to play on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. But they were flexed out of that slot and instead placed at 1 p.m. ET Sunday in favor of Browns vs. Giants on Sunday night. It makes sense from a football standpoint, as the Rams (4-9) and Jets (5-8) are both essentially out of the playoff race. Most fans won’t be deprived of watching that meaningless matchup if they want to, though, because CBS will be carrying it in the whole western half of the United States.

The Jets vs. Washington game can be viewed in any of the blue regions in the map above. If you’re outside of a blue region, these are the games you’ll see on Fox on Sunday:

Red: Rams at Jets

Green: Jets at Rams

Yellow: Jets at Rams

Orange: Lions at Titans

What channel is Jets vs. Rams on?

The Jets vs. Rams game will be broadcast on CBS in regions throughout the country, denoted in blue in the map above. Some of the major metropolitan areas that will carry this game include Dallas, San Francisco, Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Chicago and Minneapolis.

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is CBS, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here.

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here. Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass, which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.

NFL Network – As soon as the live broadcast ends, the NFL GamePass allows you to replay every game, all season long. Get a free trial.

NBC – Watch the NBC Sports Network through fuboTV and get the Rams vs. Rams game live. Try it free for 7 days.

Yahoo Sports – get the app to watch local and primetime games for free on your phone or tablet. The app also keeps you updated on basketball, baseball, and soccer action.

Hulu TV – If the game is in your market, Hulu with Live TV is a great option with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox for the Rams vs. Rams game.

Sling TV – If the game is in your market, Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle offers more than 40 live TV including FOX for the Rams vs. Rams game. The NFL Network is included in “Sling Blue” and ESPN is in “Sling Orange.” CBS is not available on Sling.

Rams vs Jets Live Stream from Canada DAZN

Canadian viewers can watch every regular season and postseason game live online with DAZN, the digital streaming service. DAZN also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month. Watch the Rams vs. Rams and other games on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device with the DAZN app.

Jets vs Rams Live Stream from AUSTRALIA

Foxtel, 7Mate, and Kayo Sports will all broadcast live American football games in Australia so you can watch the Rams vs. Rams. Foxtel will broadcast vis ESPN, so you need to add the Sport Package at $25 per month on top of the Foxtel Plus Pack at $49 per month to your cable package. 7Mate offers viewers two games per week free, with some games available to stream on the network’s 7Plus streaming service. Kayo Sports shows a selection of NFL games weekly via ESPN and costs between $25 and $35 USD per month, depending on your selected package.

Jets vs Rams Live Stream from UK

NFL and Sky Sports have launched the Sky Sports NFL channel dedicated to American football, with the Rams vs. Rams live stream and other round-the-clock offerings in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Rams vs Jets Live Stream with VPN

You can live stream sports from anywhere in the world with a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which offers a secure link between your computer and the internet that is free from snooping or interference. You can connect to a VPN and download the VPN application to your device. Then, use the VPN to connect to a server in the location in the United States, where football is available. Last, select a streaming service and watch the Rams vs. Rams live stream!

Rams vs Jets Live Stream Reddit

Reddit banned subreddit communities, which were used to stream NFL games for free. Although fans can’t watch the Rams vs. Rams live stream on Reddit, they can get valuable intel about the games and star players.