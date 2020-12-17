Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Key Players and Forecast by 2026 | iRobot, Safariland, Northrop Grumman

“

Quality Market Research Report on Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market 2020 with Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026.

The global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports Market Research Port. Its latest research report, titled Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market research report covers outlook and analysis ranging from the year 2020 to 2026. The data has even been adjusted to account for the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Key Players Overview

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Major Players Covered:

iRobot, Safariland, Northrop Grumman, Scanna Msc, NABCO, United Shield International, Reamda, API Technologies, Cobham, Chemring Group

The data and information on the key players in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market have been sourced from the right places like newsletters, company annual reports, official data released by the company, news reports, and features by experts. Close attention is given to the plans of the company regarding the expansion and introduction of new products and services. The right information on the key market players will help you understand the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market better.

Market Segments

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

The Report is Segmented into The Following Types:

Market Segmentation by Product Types:

Portable X-ray Systems, Projected Water Disruptors, Bomb containment chambers, EOD Suits and Blankets, EOD Robots, Explosive Detectors, Search mirrors, Others

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Defense, Law Enforcement, Application 3

Regions Covered in the Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market:

• The Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East

• Oceania

• Rest of the World

Following Questions are Answered in This Report:

What is the estimated CAGR of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market?

What will be the complete value of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market by the year 2026?

What company will dominate the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market?

Which product segment will grow the most in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market?

What are the main challenges in the international Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market?

Which region is expecting the highest growth numbers?

Which key trends will dictate the international Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market?

In the future, what will the main competition look like?

What strategies will help sustain positive growth in the international Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market?

What will be the main area of focus for investors in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment market?

Table of Content:

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Portable X-ray Systems -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Projected Water Disruptors -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Bomb containment chambers -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 EOD Suits and Blankets -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 EOD Robots -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.6 Explosive Detectors -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.7 Search mirrors -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.8 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Competitive Analysis

6.1 iRobot

6.1.1 iRobot Company Profiles

6.1.2 iRobot Product Introduction

6.1.3 iRobot Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Safariland

6.2.1 Safariland Company Profiles

6.2.2 Safariland Product Introduction

6.2.3 Safariland Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Northrop Grumman

6.3.1 Northrop Grumman Company Profiles

6.3.2 Northrop Grumman Product Introduction

6.3.3 Northrop Grumman Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Scanna Msc

6.4.1 Scanna Msc Company Profiles

6.4.2 Scanna Msc Product Introduction

6.4.3 Scanna Msc Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 NABCO

6.5.1 NABCO Company Profiles

6.5.2 NABCO Product Introduction

6.5.3 NABCO Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 United Shield International

6.6.1 United Shield International Company Profiles

6.6.2 United Shield International Product Introduction

6.6.3 United Shield International Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Reamda

6.7.1 Reamda Company Profiles

6.7.2 Reamda Product Introduction

6.7.3 Reamda Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 API Technologies

6.8.1 API Technologies Company Profiles

6.8.2 API Technologies Product Introduction

6.8.3 API Technologies Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Cobham

6.9.1 Cobham Company Profiles

6.9.2 Cobham Product Introduction

6.9.3 Cobham Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Chemring Group

6.10.1 Chemring Group Company Profiles

6.10.2 Chemring Group Product Introduction

6.10.3 Chemring Group Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

”