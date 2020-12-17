Dental Resin Composites Market to Partake Significant Development During 2018-2028

Introduction

Dental resin composites have been used for quite some time now and the technological advancements in the market pertaining to the material, method of application, and curing are propelling its way in the future. A significant amount of focus has been given to the filler added to dental resin composites to enhance mechanical properties as well as ensure good polishing and wearability.

Dental Resin Composites Market: Dynamics

Dental resin composites treatment is noted to be more cost-effective than amalgam and dental crowning. Moreover, when compared to dental crowning, which requires removal of the healthy tooth material in order to fit the crown over it, dental resin composites preserve most of the natural tooth. This can drive the preference among patients who prefer to retain their natural tooth, thereby fuelling the dental resin composites market over the forecast period. Also, factors such as increasing aging population, preference for dental resin composites over other treatments, and the rising awareness around oral hygiene and dental aesthetics significantly contribute to the growth of the dental resin composites market.

Conversely, there are a few obstacles in the growth of the dental resin composites market. One of the most prominent being the limited insurance coverage. Several insurance companies provide reimbursements for dental treatments only for the front teeth where amalgam and other treatments look unattractive. Thus, for dental resin composites treatment for posterior teeth, the patients may have to bear the complete cost of treatment. This can compel the patients to shift to other therapeutic options. Additionally, a survey reports_bk_01_01_2020 that the people living in rural areas experience more failed restorations than the people living in urban, modern areas. This may lead to a preference for amalgam and other tooth decay repair techniques as these are also covered by insurance companies. However, the overall dental resin composites failure rate is found to be well in the single-digit percentage range. Hence, it is estimated to have a moderately negative impact on the dental resin composites market globally.

Dental Resin Composites Market: Segmentation

The global dental resin composites market can be segmented on the basis of material type, filler size, and physical state.

On the basis of material type, the global dental resin composites market can be segmented into:

Dimethacrylates Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Bis-GMA (Bisphenol A-Glycidyl Methacrylate) TEGDMA (Triethylene Glycol Dimethacrylate) GPDM (Glycero-Phosphate Dimethacrylate) UDMA (Urethane Dimethacrylate) Bis-EMA or EBADMA (Ethoxylated Bisphenol-A Dimethacrylate) DMAEA (Dimethylaminoethyl Acrylate) Miscellaneous

Organically Modified Ceramics (OrMoCers)

On the basis of filler size, the global dental resin composites market can be segmented into:

Macro-Filler Resin Composite (0.1-100 µm)

Micro-Filler Resin Composite (0.01-0.05 µm)

Hybrid Resin Composite (0.01-20 µm)

Nano-Hybrid Resin Composite (20-1400 nm)

On the basis of physical state, the global dental resin composites market can be segmented into:

Powder Dental Resin Composites

Liquid Dental Resin Composites

Dental Resin Composites Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the European dental resin composites market is estimated to account for a large share in the market. However, the Asia Pacific dental resin composites market is expected to witness a faster growth rate over the forecast period. The high preference for composite fillings over crowning and other treatments is expected to create this surge in demand. Additionally, the rising population in the Asia Pacific countries such as China and India, is anticipated to have an optimistic impact on the dental resin composites market in these countries. Awareness surrounding periodic dental checkups is surging the demand for dental resin composites globally.

Some of the market participants in the global dental resin composites market identified across the value chain include Esstech Inc, Pentron Clinical Technologies LLC, Kerr Corporation, PULPDENT ™ Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, COLTENE Group, Danaher Corporation, and Kulzer GmbH.

The dental resin composites research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The dental resin composites research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, material type, filler size, and physical state.

