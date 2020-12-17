The Haemodialysis Catheters Market to witness growth stint between 2016 and 2026

Haemodialysis is a treatment which is performed when kidney fails and it is no longer able to clean the blood and remove excess fluid from the body. Haemodialysis catheters are used to exchange the blood to and from the haemodialysis machine and patient. Life-saving haemodialysis treatments are made possible through a vascular access. This access is created surgically through a vein which allows blood flow during haemodialysis. A vascular access should be in place weeks or months before the first haemodialysis treatment is done. A tunnelled catheter is used for haemodialysis as it is placed under the skin. Haemodialysis is the most common way to treat kidney failure. This treatment allows a person to lead a normal life despite failing kidney. People who travel frequently and are on haemodialysis treatment, should have the access of dialysis facilities beforehand. When kidney disease has progressed quickly haemodialysis catheter is opted. Haemodialysis are recommended for people who cannot perform peritoneal dialysis themselves. Central venous catheters are generally placed in a vein in the neck, chest or groin. This type of catheter is not used for permanent access as it might get clogged or become infected. PICC line is a catheter which is inserted into a vein in the arm. Tunnelled catheter is inserted in a vein in the neck or chest passing under the skin

Haemodialysis Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of kidney disease, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes, Nephrotic syndrome, drug abuse and autoimmune diseases are some of the main causes for kidney failure and is expected to drive the haemodialysis catheter market over the forecast period. Moreover, haemodialysis have many side effects such as low blood pressure, muscle cramps, sleep problems, anaemia etc. These factors are expected to restrain the haemodialysis catheter market over the forecast period.

Haemodialysis Catheters Market: Segmentation

Haemodialysis catheter market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on the product type, haemodialysis catheter market can be segmented as follows:

Acute Haemodialysis Catheter

Chronic Haemodialysis Catheter Tunnelled Catheter Cuffed Tunnelled Catheter Non-cuffed Tunnelled Catheter PICC (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) Line Implanted Port



Based on end user, haemodialysis catheter market can be segmented as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Clinics

Dialysis Centres

Haemodialysis Catheters Market: Overview

Tunnelled catheters is expected to grow at a higher CAGR as tunnelled catheters are mostly used for chronic haemodialysis and these catheters are not used for permanent access. Implanted port is similar to that of tunnelled catheter, but is left entirely under the skin. Implanted sub-segment is estimated to create good opportunity over the forecast period as implanted port requires very little daily care than tunnelled catheter. In tunnelled catheters segment, tunnelled cuffed catheters sub-segment is expected to grow at a faster rate as it can be used for longer than 3 weeks whereas, non-cuffed tunnelled catheters are used for emergencies and for shorter duration.

Haemodialysis Catheters Market: Region-wise Outlook

Region wise, the global haemodialysis catheter market is classified into countries namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America market is estimated to hold maximum revenue share globally, followed by European market owing to increase in incidence of chronic disease such as diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney failure etc.

Haemodialysis Catheters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in haemodialysis catheter market includes

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Medtronic

AngioDynamics

Amecath

CryoLife

Gambro

NIPRO Medical Corporation

Navilyst Medical, Inc.

Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape