Herbicides Market to Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

The unwanted growth of plants in the field reduces the yield and acreage of the crop. Herbicides are the pest that is use to kill the unwanted growth of a plant without affecting the crop. Glyphosate is a major component in the herbicides. Herbicides not only used in the farm field but also used in the nursery and lawns. Based on the utilization, herbicides are two types selective and non-selective. Selective herbicides used for a specific crop such as corn, wheat, rice, soybean, and others especially for yield improvement. While on the other side, non-selective herbicide is use for plantation crops that includes oil palm, orchards, rubber, and many others. Herbicides are useful to increase the yield of the crop. Herbicides used to kill the pest, they also retain the moisture, and increases crop productivity. In the North America, herbicides are more usage in comparison to other regions, as it is the largest producer of corn and soy crop. In the global market, Roundup is the most popular herbicides used by farmers.

Increase demand for commercial crops with the change in monsoon leads to increase in demand for Herbicides in the Global Market

An increase in the global demand for agriculture commodities such as grains and cereals may surge the global demand for herbicides in the market. Shrink in arable land with the change in climatic condition are some of the drivers, which are affecting the demand for herbicides in the global market. Most of the worms and pest are resistance from herbicides, based on that manufacturers make changes in the chemical formula and develop another type of product in the same segment to kill the pest and worms. The low arable land in Latin America is positively affecting the herbicides market. North America and Latin America, region are more focused on herbicides to increase the acreage of the crop. In the Asia Pacific region and Middle East and Africa, Bioherbicides is not much in trend due to higher cost and low level of awareness in farmers. These regions also used chemical herbicides but after support by the government and subsidies on these products, many countries initiated for using Bioherbicides in crop plantation.

Global Herbicides Market: Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type, the global Herbicide Market has been segmented as

Selective

Non-selective

Based on Nature, the global Herbicide Market has been segmented as

Chemical

Organic/Bio Herbicide

Based on Application, the global Herbicide Market has been segmented as

Grains & Cereals

Pulses & Oilseeds

Commercial Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Based on Regions, the global Herbicides market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceana

Middle East & Africa

