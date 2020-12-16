WBO Boxing Wilfredo Mendez vs. Alexis Diaz Live Free: How to watch YouTube Free from anywhere, Time, Location

The only current male world champion from Puerto Rico, Wilfredo “Bimbito” Mendez (16-1, 6 KOs), from Trujillo Alto, will have his third title defense on Wednesday, December 16th in the Dominican Republic. The event will be promoted by Shuan Boxing Promotions.

Click Here to Watch Live Stream

What time does Mendez vs Diaz start?

The fighters are expected to ringwalk at around 10:00 pm UTC at Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, which is 5:00 pm EST or 2:00 pm PST on the West Coast of America, or 10:00 pm GMT in the UK.

Who is showing Mendez vs Diaz?

The fight will be broadcast in the United States by YouTube US.

Watch : Live Stream

Click Here To Watch VIA VPN Free

To watch Mendez vs. Diaz live on Fox Sports: Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location in the U.S.Head to Fox Sports PPV and purchase the fight. Enjoy watching! Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge. Watching on mobile? Fire up the Fox Sports Go app on your Android or iOS device.

Watch Wilfredo Mendez vs. Alexis Diaz live boxing on YouTube

You can check out the latest boxing highlights, scores, commentary, and news on a variety of YouTube channels.Get ExpressVPN.Connect to a server location where YouTube is available. Go to the Showtime Sports YouTube channel, the DAZN YouTube channel, the ESPN YouTube channel, and the PBC On FOX YouTube channel.Enjoy! ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Sign Up Now.

Mendez-Diaz Preview

Mendez will put his WBO junior flyweight world title on the line when he faces the dangerous Venezuelan Alexis Díaz (25-2, 17 KOs) at the Hotel Catalonia in Santo Domingo. The world championship bout will be broadcast live on Shuan Boxing’s YouTube channel.

Wilfredo Mendez will face Alexis Diaz on Wednesday 16th December 2020 at Hotel Catalonia Malecon Center in Santo Domingo.

The fight will be contested over 12 rounds in the Minimumweight division, which means the weight limit will be 105 pounds (7.5 stone or 47.6 KG).

This contest is for the WBO minimumweight championship of the world.

Mendez will be making his 3rd defence of the WBO World Minimumweight Championship. He won this belt against Vic Saludar in August 2019. He had held this belt for 1 year 3 months and 23 days.

Mendez vs Diaz stats

Wilfredo Mendez steps into the ring with a record of 16 wins and 1 loss, 6 of those wins coming by the way of knock out.

Alexis Diaz will make his way to the ring with a record of 25 wins and 2 loses, with 17 of those wins by knock out.

The stats suggest Diaz has a large advantage in power over Mendez, boosting at 68% knock out percentage over Mendez’s 38%.

Wilfredo Mendez is the younger man by 9 years, at 24 years old.

Diaz has 3-inch reach advantage.

Wilfredo Mendez fights out of the southpaw stance, while Alexis Diaz is an orthodox fighter.

Mendez is the less experienced professional fighter, having had 10 less fights, and made his debut in 2016, 5 year later than Diaz, who’s first professional fight was in 2011. He has fought 6 less professional rounds, 110 to Diaz’s 116.

Wilfredo Mendez goes into the fight ranked number 3 by the RING in the 105lb division.

Alexis Diaz is currently ranked number 13 by the WBA and 15 by the WBO in the 105lb division.

Mendez vs Diaz form

Mendez has won 5 of his most recent fights, stopping 2 of them, going the distance 3 times.

In his last fight, he beat Gabriel Mendoza on 8th February 2020 by technical knockout in the 9th round in their WBO World Minimumweight championship fight at Hotel El Panama, Panama City, Panama.

Previous to that, he had beat Axel Aragon Vega on 26th October 2019 by technical decision in their WBO World Minimumweight championship fight at Cancha Ruben Zayas Montanez, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico.

Going into that contest, he had won against Vic Saludar on 24th August 2019 by unanimous decision in their WBO World Minimumweight championship fight at Puerto Rico Convention Center, San Juan.

Before that, he had beat Janiel Rivera on 24th May 2019 by split decision in their 10 round contest at Cancha Ruben Zayas Montanez, Trujillo Alto.

He had defeated Armando Vazquez on 8th March 2019 by knockout in the 6th round at Cancha Ruben Zayas Montanez, Trujillo Alto.

Diaz has lost to all of his last 1 opponents.

In his last fight, he lost to Thammanoon Niyomtrong on 2nd July 2015 by technical knockout in the 4th round in their WBA Interim World Minimumweight championship fight at City Hall Ground, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Activity check

Mendez’s last 5 fights have come over a period of 11 months, meaning he has been fighting on average every 2 months and 25 days. In those fights, he fought a total of 44 rounds, meaning that they have lasted 8.8 rounds on average.

How to watch Mendez vs Diaz Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV has a strange and difficult-to-understand pricing system. However, it’s a great way to stream YouTube without cable, and it’s the cheapest method of doing so on our list. It’s hard to beat Sling TV for cost effectiveness when it comes to watching YouTube. You only have to pay $30/month for Sling TV’s “Blue” cable package, which comes with YouTube and a number of other top sports channels. The $30/month Sling Orange package doesn’t come with YouTube.

How to watch Mendez vs Diaz Live Stream on fuboTV

fuboTV is probably the best way to watch YouTube without cable if you’re a soccer fan. From the start, fuboTV has focused on soccer streaming. Even though its bundle of channels now includes quite a few entertainment channels like Nat Geo and FXX, it definitely still shows a bias towards sports – soccer in particular. fuboTV costs $54.99/month for the cheapest “fubo Standard” plan, which comes with YouTube.

How to watch Mendez vs Diaz Live Stream on Hulu+Live TV

Hulu With Live TV provides you with access to a variety of live streaming cable networks, including YouTube, as well as the entire library of Hulu VOD content.

Hulu With Live TV Pricing and Packages. Hulu With Live TV currently costs $54.99/month, and only has a single package of channels, which includes YouTube.

Watch Mendez vs Diaz Live Stream on AT&T TV Now.

AT&T TV Now is the new name of DirecTV Now. It offers a reasonable number of channels, but it’s a bit pricey and doesn’t have the best features. Still, it’s an okay way to watch YouTube without cable.

Watch Mendez vs Diaz Live YouTube on YouTube TV

YouTube TV combines a great list of channels and some of the best features in the industry, making it one of our top picks to watch YouTube without cable.YouTube TV has only one package of channels, which includes YouTube and 70+ others, and costs $64.99/month. With your subscription you’ll get NBCSN, as well as ESPN channels and Fox Sports channels, and a number of other sports, news, and entertainment channels.

How to Watch Mendez vs Diaz YouTube on Amazon Fire TV

You can watch Mendez vs Diaz Live YouTube on Amazon Fire TV with one of these streaming services: fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV. Download the app for the service you’ve subscribed to from the Amazon App Store, install it, and you’ll be ready to watch YouTube on Amazon Fire TV.

Alternatively, you can choose to download the YouTube app for Amazon Fire TV, which will let you log in with any of the above subscriptions, and watch live and on-demand content.

How to Watch Mendez vs Diaz live YouTube on Roku

You can watch Mendez vs Diaz Live YouTube on Roku with one of these streaming services: fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV. Add the appropriate channel from the Roku Channel Store, and enjoy. You can also download the YouTube channel from the Roku Channel Store, and use any of these services to log in and watch live streams and VOD content from YouTube on Roku.

How to Watch Mendez vs Diaz Live YouTube on Apple TV

You can watch Mendez vs Diaz Live YouTube on Apple TV with one of these streaming services: fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV.Just head to the App Store now, download the app for the service you’re using, and enjoy.

Alternatively, you can download the YouTube app for Apple TV, and sign in with one of the above services directly on the app to watch on-demand and live YouTube content.

How to Watch Mendez vs Diaz Live Stream From Anywhere

If you’re trying to watch YouTube from outside the USA, you’ll be blocked from accessing the channel. YouTube uses geoblocks to ensure only people residing in the USA can view their content. With a VPN, you can move your IP address to a US city, but you still won’t be able to watch YouTube live streams. For this, you need US cable TV or a streaming provider subscription. Subscribing to US streaming services that include YouTube, such as Sling TV Blue and Hulu with Live TV, without an American credit card can be difficult.

Fortunately, you can also use a VPN to access Sling TV. This allows you to watch YouTube from anywhere in the world, even if you don’t have a US credit card.

Here’s everything you need to know to get started.

ExpressVPN is one of the best there is if you want to unblock content worldwide. With the fastest overall connection speeds available from any VPN, ExpressVPN is ideal for avoiding lag or freezing while watching live games.

In addition to YouTube, ExpressVPN reliably unblocks other popular streaming platforms like Netflix US and BBC iPlayer, making it a user favorite. You can try out the impressive features of this VPN with a 30-day money-back guaranteed for all new users.

An ExpressVPN subscription allows for five simultaneous connections and gives you access to one of the most responsive customer support teams in the industry. Answers to live chat inquiries come swiftly from knowledgeable, caring agents.

This is without a doubt one of the most powerful VPNs available. Sign Up Now

ExpressVPN can unblock: Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Showtime, Sling TV, DAZN, and BBC iPlayer.

Supports torrenting: Yes, all servers support P2P activity.

ExpressVPN works on these devices: Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Android TV, Linux, Chrome, and Firefox. It also offers an app for use with certain routers.