Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Reddit: Free Watch English Premier League Game Crackstreams Online – TV Packages is available

Liverpool vs Tottenham TV channel, kick off time, Amazon Prime and live stream. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to keep their spot at the top of the Premier League table as they visit second-placed Liverpool on Wednesday night. LIVERPOOL welcome Tottenham to Anfield tonight for a huge game at the Premier League summit.

Live Stream: Liverpool vs Tottenham Online here

Click Here to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Free

Wednesday night’s match is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, kick-off 8pm UK.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds. The Premier League’s top two clubs battle for supremacy at Anfield on Wednesday

Could this be a showdown between the two title rivals who will stay the course in the Premier League? Certainly after a third of the season, Tottenham and Liverpool are shaping up to be serious contenders for the crown come May.

Nobody doubted Liverpool’s candidacy but they have weathered the injury storm more impressively than some might have thought whilst Spurs have more depth than perhaps any of their domestic rivals.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 16

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium — London, United Kingdom

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Live blog: Liverpool vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: Liverpool -125; Draw +280; Tottenham +350 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: Even at this early stage of the season it is becoming a familiar question, how will Liverpool cope with another injury in defense? In this instance it is Joel Matip, who suffered with back spasms during the draw with Fulham.

“The physios worked pretty much 24 hours on him, so we will see,” said Jurgen Klopp, who is without senior center-backs Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk. “(On Tuesday) we have another session, then we will see.”

Fabinho has been filling in ably and looks as natural a central defender as he has looked anchor man and right-back but will being partnered with a rookie such as Rhys Williams put the Brazilian out of his rhythm?

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Tottenham: If Klopp is looking for sympathy he will get none from Jose Mourinho, who questioned the extent of Liverpool’s injury crisis and insisted Van Dijk was the only serious absentee in the Liverpool squad. “Give me Liverpool’s list of injuries and compare that list of injuries with what is the best Liverpool team,” the Spurs boss said.

“So where are the injuries? There are normal injuries, it’s normal. James Milner is injured, Lamela is injured, and every club now and again has injuries. Liverpool has a big injury, which is Van Dijk.”

Mourinho has been keen to portray his side as “little horses” in the title race. His stoking of debate over Liverpool’s injury crisis, which has seen Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota also sidelined, suggests he may believe his side can seriously rival the reigning champions if they get under their skin.

Prediction

One thing that Mourinho all but guarantees is that his side will be hard to beat in the biggest games. With Heung-min Son and Harry Kane in such rich form there is also a strong chance they will score at least one. That may be enough to leave Anfield with a point. PICK: Draw (+280)

Kick-off time: 8pm GMT

TV/Live stream FREE: Amazon Prime Video/Prime app

Liverpool XI: To follow

Tottenham XI: To follow

Jose Mourinho’s men sit level on points with Jurgen Klopp’s side but have a better goal difference than the Reds.

Much has been made of Liverpool’s injury problems but Mourinho is expecting a strong home side to face Tottenham at Anfield.

“I think Alisson is not injured. Alexander-Arnold is not injured. Matip, I believe that he’s going to play. Fabinho is not injured. Robertson is not injured. Henderson is not injured. Wijnaldum is not injured. Salah is not injured, Firmino is not injured, Mane is not injured,” he said on Tuesday.

“Van Dijk is injured and Van Dijk is a very good player of course, but give me Liverpool list of injuries and compared that list with what is the best Liverpool team.”

He added: “Where are the injuries? Injuries are normal. James Milner is injured, Lamela is injured. You know.

“Every club has injuries now and again. Liverpool has a big injury, which is Van Dijk.”

Both teams drew in London on Sunday, at Crystal Palace and Fulham respectively, and will be looking to get back to winning ways in this big midweek clash in front of 2,000 Liverpool fans.

Our Tottenham correspondents Alasdair Gold and Rob Guest are covering the match with all the action from inside the stadium and reaction from the supporters and media.

Scroll down for all of our latest updates from Anfield. It’s tight at the top of the Premier League, and the two sides currently leading the pack face each other tonight in a game live on Amazon Prime Video.