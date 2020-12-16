TITLE RACE Liverpool vs Tottenham: Live stream FREE, TV channel, kick-off time and team news for TONIGHT’S big Premier League match

Liverpool hopes to extend their winning run against Tottenham Hotspur at the Anfield, Liverpool, Englandon Tuesday night in English Premier League action. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Online Free English Premier League (EPL) 2020. A team that are at their best away from home face a team in danger of their worst home run in over 50 years. By all accounts Manchester United have little to fear from their trip to Sheffield United yet the Premier League is rarely a competition that obeys the script.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 16

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Emirates Stadium — London, United Kingdom

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Liverpool -125; Draw +280; Tottenham +350 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Liverpool Information:

Even at this early stage of the season it is becoming a familiar question, how will Liverpool cope with another injury in defense? In this instance it is Joel Matip, who suffered with back spasms during the draw with Fulham.

“The physios worked pretty much 24 hours on him, so we will see,” said Jurgen Klopp, who is without senior center-backs Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk. “(On Tuesday) we have another session, then we will see.”

Fabinho has been filling in ably and looks as natural a central defender as he has looked anchor man and right-back but will being partnered with a rookie such as Rhys Williams put the Brazilian out of his rhythm?

Tottenham Information:

If Klopp is looking for sympathy he will get none from Jose Mourinho, who questioned the extent of Liverpool’s injury crisis and insisted Van Dijk was the only serious absentee in the Liverpool squad. “Give me Liverpool’s list of injuries and compare that list of injuries with what is the best Liverpool team,” the Spurs boss said.

“So where are the injuries? There are normal injuries, it’s normal. James Milner is injured, Lamela is injured, and every club now and again has injuries. Liverpool has a big injury, which is Van Dijk.”

Mourinho has been keen to portray his side as “little horses” in the title race. His stoking of debate over Liverpool’s injury crisis, which has seen Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota also sidelined, suggests he may believe his side can seriously rival the reigning champions if they get under their skin.

About the match

Liverpool Tottenham live score (and video online live stream*) starts on 16 Dec 2020 at 20:00 UTC time at Anfield stadium, Liverpool city, England in Premier League – England. Here on SofaScore livescore you can find all Liverpool vs Tottenham previous results sorted by their H2H matches. Links to Liverpool vs. Tottenham video highlights are collected in the Media tab for the most popular matches as soon as video appear on video hosting sites like Youtube or Dailymotion. We’re not responsible for any video content, please contact video file owners or hosters for any legal complaints.

How Can I Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Online For Free & Subscription

How Can I Watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur online from outside your country?

How Can I Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live From USA

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you 380 matches live to stream on-demand, plus shows highlights, analysis, and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you’re out of the country.

How Can I Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live From CA

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you’ll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you’re out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

How Can I Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live From UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also has a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV is currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it’ll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 03:00 PM ET on December 16.

How Can I Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live in Australia

Optus Sport is offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you’re not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

How Can I Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live in New Zealand?

Spark Sport is serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine show throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It’s also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast, and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year. Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

How Can I Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Online without Cable

How Can I Watch Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streams With a VPN

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address.

Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don’t want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Bukayo Saka assist. And that’s where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs).

A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live With Sling TV

Sling TV splits its live English Premier League options across its $30-a-month Blue plan and $30-a-month Orange plan, which forces English Premier League fans into a tricky choice or encourages them to spring for both at $45 a month.

Sling Blue includes the English Premier League, NBC, and Fox as well as the option to add RedZone through the Sports Extra add-on for $10 per month. Sling Orange includes ESPN.

Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS, but its packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Hulu with Live TV

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $55 a month (the price increases to $65 later this month) and includes CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN. Click the “View channels in your area” link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. The English Premier League Network and RedZone aren’t available from this service.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live With FuboTV

FuboTV costs $65 a month for its Family plan and includes CBS, Fox, and NBC plus ESPN and the English Premier League Network. An $11-a-month Sports Plus add-on will get you into the RedZone, and FuboTV will also stream the Fox Thursday Night Football games in 4K.

You’ll be able to enjoy the content that’s included with the on-demand library with a 3-day replay. A cloud-based DVR is included. You can watch content through TV Everywhere apps, too.

When it comes to streaming, you can use mobile devices, gaming consoles, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV devices, computers, and more!

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live With YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes all the channels English Premier League fans need: CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and English Premier League Network.

There’s also an option for RedZone for an extra $11 a month. Plugin your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live With AT&T TV

AT&T TV basic, $60-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox, NBC, and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

One thing that Mourinho all but guarantees is that his side will be hard to beat in the biggest games. With Heung-min Son and Harry Kane in such rich form there is also a strong chance they will score at least one. That may be enough to leave Anfield with a point. PICK: Draw (+280).

We expect a leggy Los Blancos side to eke out a narrow win at home.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur.

Last Word About Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

