Viscosupplementation Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Sanofi,Anika Therapeutics, Inc.,Seikagaku Corporation,Zimmer Biomet,Ferring B.V.,LG Chem,Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd,,Bioventus, Inc.

Viscosupplementation Reinvented with Biomimetic Polymers to Restore Mobility in OA Patients

An alarming number of individuals suffering from osteoarthritis (OA) has fueled innovation of next-gen viscosupplements. Companies in the viscosupplementation market are increasing efforts to deliver formulations that result in long-lasting pain relief. For instance, Articulate Biosciences— a pre-seed medical device startup, has gained expertise in the development of next-gen, cartilage-protecting viscosupplement that provides significantly longer pain relief to OA patients. The key to success in the market for viscosupplementation is longer pain relief and restoration of mobility in OA patients. Such innovations are bolstering market growth, where the market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 4.8 Bn by the end of 2027.

Viscosupplementation Market: Overview

Viscosupplement drugs can be administered using single injection, three injections, and five injections. These injections are used for arthritis for all types of joint.

In this procedure, a gel-like fluid called hyaluronic acid is injected into the joint

The three injections segment dominated the global viscosupplementation market in 2018. Growth of the segment can be attributed to increase in demand for viscosupplement injections and rise in adoption of this therapy.

Rise in prevalence of osteoarthritis among the geriatric population is a major factor boosting the growth of the global viscosupplementation market. The prevalence of osteoarthritis is high among the elderly population and increases with age. An article published by the Geriatric Orthopedic Surgery & Rehabilitation in 2015 stated that osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common age-related joint disease affecting over 80% people aged above 55.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

