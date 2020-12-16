Bovine Colostrum Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

Researchmoz, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has announced a novel report on Global Bovine Colostrum Market. The report contains vital insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Bovine Colostrum Market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: NOW Health Group, Inc.,APS Biogroup,Sovereign Laboratories,Genceutic Naturals,Biostrum Nutritech Pvt. Ltd.,Vivesa holding s.r.o.,Cure Nutraceutical PVT. LTD.,iodane Pharma A/S,Agati Healthcare Pvt Ltd,PuraLife, LLC.,Bionatin Bv,Farbest Brands,MIP Colostrum NZ,BIN Science LLC.,Jarrow Formulas Inc.

FDA-approved GRAS Regulatory Designation Bolster Credibility of Manufacturers

Due to growing awareness about the advantages of bovine colostrum, companies in the market landscape are strategizing ways to capitalize on this trend. For instance, PanTheryx— a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, announced that the company’s bovine colostrum products have received GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe), a U.S.-specific FDA regulatory designation for ingredients in foods and beverages. Such developments are triggering the expansion of the bovine colostrum market, which is estimated to reach a revenue of ~US$ 4.3 Bn by the end of 2027.

Bovine Colostrum Market: Overview

The global bovine colostrum market’s value stood at ~US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the market is projected to reach ~US$ 4.3 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of ~6.4%.

Increasing demand for functional food is driving the global bovine colostrum market. Colostrum-based functional foods promote growth of beneficial bacteria in the human body. With awareness about health benefits of colostrum spreading, its applications are increasing in functional foods and Functional foods with colostrum offer benefits such as they promote growth and are rich in proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, and immunoglobulin.

Increasing use of colostrum as an ingredient in animal nutraceutical products ensures protection from a wide range of infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and parasites present in the environment. The colostrum immunoglobulin binds and make the pathogens inactive, thus protecting animals from contracting infections.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Overall Bovine Colostrum Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Overall Bovine Colostrum Market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

