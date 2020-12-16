Erasure Coding Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

Researchmoz, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has announced a novel report on Global Erasure Coding Market. The report contains vital insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Erasure Coding Market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Some of the key players operating in this market include: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company,Teradata Corporation,Pure Storage, Inc.,Pivot3,Oracle Corporation,Nutanix, Inc.,NetApp, Inc,Nephos Technologies,Lenovo,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,Hitachi Ltd.,Fujitsu Limited, ,Alphabet Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 on Erasure Coding Market

Erasure coding is set to gain worldwide popularity during the forecast period, as it does not require a specialized hardware controller and offers improved resiliency in comparison with RAID. Moreover, enhanced protection erasure coding offers during the recovery is another major factor that is expected to boost the prospects of the erasure coding market in the coming years. The demand for erasure coding is expected to surpass that of RAID in the coming years, as data recovery is possible even when nearly half of the data elements are available. At the back of these factors, the global erasure coding market is expected to attain a market value of ~US$ 12 Mn by the end of 2027.

The published report is compiled using a vigorous and thorough research methodology.

Researchmoz is keeping a track of the market since 2015 and has blended the necessary historical data and analysis in the research report. Therefore, any additional data requirement can be easily fulfilled. The insights in the report are easy to understand and include a graphical representation of the numbers in the form of histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc. Components such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for Erasure Coding Market are explained in detail. It also provides a complete assessment of the expected behavior about the future market and changing market scenario.

The market research report can be customized according to you to your needs.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Overall Erasure Coding Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Overall Erasure Coding Market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Erasure Coding Market: Overview

The global erasure coding market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2027. The market is projected to be driven by exponential growth of data through erasure coding.

The rising adoption of erasure coding for data resiliency is also expected to boost the erasure coding market in the near future

The global erasure coding market is expected to reach ~US$ 11.9 Mn by 2027 from US$ ~2.7 Mn in 2019

North America holds major share of the erasure coding market in terms of revenue and is anticipated to dominate the erasure coding market during the forecast period, followed by Europe

North America remains the leading region in the erasure coding market, with revenues in 2019 estimated at US$ 2,607.18 Thousand

The erasure coding market in Middle East & Africa and South America are also expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly in terms of share in the global erasure coding market during the forecast period. This is due to adoption of erasure coding by IT enterprises and small, medium, and large scale enterprises, which has propelled the demand for erasure coding in the APAC region.

