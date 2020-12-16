Significant Growth Foreseen by Docosanamide Market During 2019-2029

Global Docosanamide Market: Market Definition

The demand for plastic additives is extensive across various verticals and technological innovations. To cater this demand for plastic additives, industry players are engaged to produce advanced solutions such as – docosanamide. Docosanamide is the amide of docosenoic acid and supplied as crystalline solid. Alternative names of docosanamide are behenamide, behenic acid amide, kemamide, armoslip E, and among others. It is a bio-based compound, and act as organic anti-block additive in polymer applications. In term of applications, it used as an anti-stick agent, foaming agent, release agent, and lubricant for various application. In the polymer industry, docosanamide is used in various types of polymers including HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene), LDPE/LLDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene), Polyolefin, Polypropylene, etc.

Docosanamide finds a wide range of applications in various end-use industries including oil & gas, plastic & polymer, food industry, adhesives & sealants, chemical, and among others.

Global Docosanamide Market: Market Dynamic

The demand for plastic compounds has grown significantly over the past few years owing to their use in consumer goods and daily needs based products for general population. Plastics are currently been used widely in the automotive industry replacing the metal based compounds in several applications of ancillaries. In addition, polymer compounds are gaining popularity in the end use sectors of medical, military, construction, and marine sectors due to its versatility and durability of use and fabrication of plastic based auxiliary components and accessories. The rising demand for plastic & polymers in turn is estimated to propel the growth global docosanamide market with the additive being a precursor to formulation of plastic structures. Furthermore, the growing consumption of synthetic rubber, leather products, and furnishing products is anticipated to give a push to the global docosanamide market, as it is used widely used in adhesives and leather applications. On the flip side, the rising prices and existence of bio-based polymer products is expected to hinder the market growth of docosanamide to some extent.

The rapid change in technology and growing consumerism of plastic compounds have carrying opportunities for docosanamide manufacturers to grow locally and globally. The growth in adoption of greener products is anticipated to create more opportunities for docosanamide manufacturers.

Global Docosanamide Market: Market Segmentation

The global docosanamide market can be segmented on the basis of grade, application, end-use industry, and regions.

On the basis of product grade, the global docosanamide market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Technical Grade

Food Grade

On the basis of applications, the global docosanamide market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Anti-stick Agent

Foaming Agent

Release Agent

Lubricant

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global docosanamide market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Adhesives & Sealants

Oil & Gas

Plastic & Polymer

Chemical

Food Industry

Others

Global Docosanamide Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, Asia Pacific region is anticipated in dominating the docosanamide market owing to raised industrialization and increasing plastic clusters in the region. From plastics manufacturing industry association bodies, it has been learnt that the plastic output of China accounts for 43% in the global plastic market at present with China being a lucrative platform for the docosanamide market. Additionally, significant demand for plastic and adhesives from the ASEAN countries – Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, etc. anticipated to drive Asia Pacific docosanamide market during the next 5 years.

Western Europe, Japan, and North America are estimated to be a significant platform for docosanamide manufacturers, as this region has a number of polymer and adhesive industries. Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Eastern Europe will also offer attractive opportunities for the docosanamide market players due to increasing plastic consumption in these regions by end of the forecast period.

Global Docosanamide Market: Industry Participants

Global docosanamide market estimated to be more fragmented due to the presence of a number of market players. Few key players of the global docosanamide market are identified across the value chain of the global docosanamide market which is-

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

BTSA

Sancai Industry Co. Ltd

Bertin Technologies

Cayman Chemical Company

Bertin Bioreagent

BIOSYNTH AG

abcr GmbH

Croda International Plc

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Clariant AG

Kao Chemicals

Jiangxi WeiKe Axunge Chemistry Co., Ltd

Akzo Nobel Polymer Chemicals LLC

Ark Pharma Inc.

Sichuan Tianyu Oleochemical Co., Ltd.

