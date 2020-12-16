The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts

With the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance, and organizations across the critical communications industry – from public safety agencies to railway operators – are making sizeable investments in private LTE and 5G-ready networks.
By providing authority over wireless coverage and capacity, private LTE and 5G networks can ensure guaranteed connectivity, while supporting a wide range of applications and usage scenarios. Small-scale private LTE and 5G-ready networks are also beginning to be deployed in industrial IoT (Internet of Things) settings – where LTE and 5G can fulfill the stringent reliability, availability and low latency requirements for connectivity in industrial control and automation systems, besides supporting mobility for robotics and machines.
In addition, with the emergence of capabilities such as multi-operator small cells and shared/unlicensed spectrum access schemes, the use of private LTE and 5G networks – in enterprise buildings, campuses and public venues, for localized connectivity – is expected to grow significantly over the coming years.
Expected to surpass $2.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021, eventually accounting for more than $5 Billion by the end of 2021.
Request for Free PDF Brochure covering COVID-19 Pandemic Business Impact on The Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1598244
The “Private LTE & 5G Network Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, vertical market opportunities, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for private LTE and 5G network infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 3 submarkets, 10 vertical markets and 6 regions.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
- Private LTE & 5G network ecosystem
- Market drivers and barriers
- Architectural components and operational models for private LTE & 5G networks
- Analysis of vertical markets and applications – ranging from mobile broadband and mission-critical voice to domain-specific applications such as the delay-sensitive control of railway infrastructure
- Key enabling technologies and concepts including MCPTT, deployable LTE/5G systems, eMTC, NB-IoT, unlicensed/shared spectrum, neutral-host small cells and network slicing
- Review of private LTE & 5G network engagements worldwide, including case studies of 30 live networks
- Spectrum availability, allocation and usage for private LTE & 5G networks
- Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives
- Industry roadmap and value chain
- Profiles and strategies of over 440 ecosystem players including LTE/5G network infrastructure OEMs and vertical-domain specialists
- Strategic recommendations for end users, LTE/5G network infrastructure OEMs, system integrators and commercial/private mobile operators
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Submarkets
- RAN (Radio Access Network)
- Mobile Core
- Mobile Backhaul & Transport
Technology
- LTE
- 5G
Vertical Markets
Critical Communications & Industrial IoT
- Public Safety
- Military
- Energy
- Utilities
- Mining
- Transportation
- Factories & Warehousing
- Others
Enterprise & Campus Environments
Public Venues & Other Neutral Hosts
Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin & Central America
- North America
- Western Europe
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the private LTE & 5G network opportunity?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?
- Which vertical markets will see the highest percentage of growth?
- How will unlicensed and shared spectrum schemes – such as CBRS in the United States – accelerate the adoption of private LTE & 5G networks for enterprises, public venues and neutral hosts?
- How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE & 5G networks for critical communications and industrial IoT?
- When will MCPTT and other 3GPP-compliant mission-critical capabilities become commercially mature for implementation?
- What opportunities exist for commercial mobile operators in the private LTE & 5G network ecosystem?
- Will private LTE & 5G networks replace GSM-R and other legacy technologies for railway communications?
- What are the prospects of deployable LTE & 5G systems?
- Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should LTE/5G infrastructure OEMs, system integrators and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
Get Flat 20% Discount On This Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1598244
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
- Expected to surpass $2.5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2018, private LTE and 5G networks are increasingly becoming the preferred approach to deliver wireless connectivity for critical communications, industrial IoT, enterprise & campus environments, and public venues.
- SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the market will further grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021, eventually accounting for more than $5 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2021.
- The critical communications and industrial IoT segment will continue to dominate the market in the coming years, primarily driven by the wide-area and ubiquitous coverage requirements of ongoing nationwide public safety LTE network rollouts such as FirstNet and South Korea’s Safe-Net, and supported by considerable investments in the military, energy, utilities, mining and transportation sectors.
- In the coming years, we also expect to see significant activity in the 3.5 GHz CBRS and 5 GHz unlicensed bands, to support private LTE and 5G network deployments across a range of environments, particularly enterprise buildings, public venues, factories and warehouses.
- To avoid the high costs associated with large-scale dedicated LTE networks, governments in a number of countries – predominantly in Europe – are encouraging the adoption of secure MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) arrangements that pair private mobile core platforms with commercial LTE networks to deliver broadband capabilities for critical communications users.
- Mobile operators are becoming ever more creative in their strategies to gain a foothold in the private LTE and 5G network ecosystem – ranging from operated-branded critical communications LTE platforms to the BYON (Build Your Own Network) business model where mobile operators provide access to their licensed spectrum so organizations can establish their own private LTE networks in their active footprint.
- Vertical-domain specialists are leveraging partnerships with established wireless network infrastructure OEMs – such as Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and Samsung – to offer end-to-end private LTE and 5G-ready network solutions.
List of Companies Mentioned
- 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)
- 450 MHz Alliance
- 450connect
- 4K Solutions
- A1 Telekom Austria Group
- AAS (Amphenol Antenna Solutions)
- Abu Dhabi Police
- Accelleran
- Ace Technologies Corporation
- AceAxis
- ACMA (Australian Communications and Media Authority)
- Adax
- Addis Ababa Light Rail
- ADLINK Technology
- ADRF (Advanced RF Technologies)
- ADTRAN
- ADVA Optical Networking
- Advantech
- Advantech Wireless
- Aer Lingus
- AeroMobile
- Affarii Technologies
- Affirmed Networks
- AGURRE (Association of Major Users of Operational Radio Networks, France)
- Air France
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Air-Lynx
- Airspan Networks
- Ajman Police
- Alea
- Alepo
- Alliander
- Allied Telesis
- Alpha Networks
- Alpha Technologies
- Alphabet
- Alstom
- Altaeros Energies
- Altair Semiconductor
- ALTÁN Redes
- Altiostar Networks
- Alvarion Technologies
- AM Telecom
- Amarisoft
- Ambra Solutions
- Amdocs
- América Móvil
- American Tower Corporation
- Anritsu Corporation
- Ansaldo STS
- Aptica
- Arcadyan Technology Corporation
- Arete M
- Argela
- ArgoNET
- Aricent
- ARM Holdings
- Armasuisse (Federal Office for Defence Procurement, Switzerland)
- Arqiva
- ARRIS International
- Artemis Networks
- Artesyn Embedded Technologies
- Artiza Networks
- ASELAN
- ASOCS
- Assured Wireless Corporation
- ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)
- ASTRID
- AT&T
- Atel Antennas
- Athonet
- ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions)
- Atlas Telecom
- Atos
- AttoCore
- Ausgrid
- Avanti Communications Group
- Aviat Networks
- Azcom Technology
- Azetti Networks
- BAE Systems
- Baicells Technologies
- Barrett Communications
- BASE (Telenet)
- BATS (Broadband Antenna Tracking Systems)
- BCE (Bell Canada)
- BDBOS (Federal Agency for Public Safety Digital Radio, Germany)
- Beach Energy
- Beeline
- Benetel
- BFDX (BelFone)
- Bilbao Metro
- Bird Technologies
- Bittium Corporation
- Black & Veatch
- Black Box Corporation
- Blackned
- BMVg (Federal Ministry of Defense, Germany)
- Bombardier Transportation
- Bravo (Public Telecommunication Company)
- Brazilian Army
- BridgeWave Communications
- British Airways
- British Army
- Broadband Everywhere
- Broadcom
- BroadSoft
- BRTI (Indonesian Telecommunications Regulatory Authority)
- BTI Wireless
- Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency, Germany)
- Bundeswehr (Armed Forces, Germany)
- Busan Transportation Corporation
- C Spire
- CACI International
- CalAmp Corporation
- Cambium Networks
- Cambridge Consultants
- Canadian Army
- Casa Systems
- Cavium
- CBRS Alliance
- CCI (Communication Components Inc.)
- CCI Systems
- CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)
- cellXica
- CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations)
- Ceragon Networks
- Challenge Networks
- Chemring Technology Solutions
- China Association of Metros
- China Southern Power Grid
- Cielo Networks
- Ciena Corporation
- Cirpack
- Cisco Systems
- City of London Corporation
- City of London Police
- City of Sendai
- CK Hutchison Holdings
- Claro Brasil
- Cloudstreet
- CLP Power Hong Kong
- CND (Core Network Dynamics)
- Cobham Group
- Cobham Wireless
- Codan Radio Communications
- Coherent Logix
- Collinear Networks
- Comba Telecom
- COMLAB
- CommAgility
- CommScope
- Comrod Communication Group
- Comtech Telecommunications Corporation
- CONET Technologies
- Connect Tech
- Contela
- Coriant
- Cornet Technology
- Corning
- Cradlepoint
- CRC (Communications Research Centre Canada)
- Crown Castle International Corporation
- CS Corporation
- CybertelBridge
- CyPhy Works
- Dali Wireless
- DAMM Cellular Systems
- Datang Mobile
- DDPS (Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport, Switzerland)
- Dell Technologies
- Delta Electronics
- DEPEN (National Penitentiary Department, Brazil)
- Dialogic
- DNA Oyj
- DragonWave-X
- DRDC (Defence Research and Development Canada)
- Druid Software
- DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance)
- DSB (Directorate for Civil Protection, Norway)
- DSTL (Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, United Kingdom)
- DT (Deutsche Telekom)
- Dubai Police
- Duons
- EA Networks (Electricity Ashburton)
- EchoStar Corporation
- Ecotel
- EE
- EION Wireless
- Elbit Systems
- Elisa
- Elta Systems
- ELUON Corporation
- Embraer Defense & Security
- Enel Group
- ENENSYS Technologies
- Ericsson
- Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions
- ETELM
- Etherstack
- Ethertronics
- ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)
- ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
- EUAR (European Union Agency for Railways)
- EUTC (European Utilities Telecom Council)
- Exalt Wireless
- Excelerate Technology
- EXFO
- Expeto Wireless
- Expway
- ExteNet Systems
- Eyecom Telecommunications Group
- FAB (Brazilian Air Force)
- Fairwaves
- FastBack Networks
- Federated Wireless
- Fenix Group
- FFI (Defence Research Establishment, Norway)
- Finavia
- FinnHEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Services)
- Finnish Border Guard
- Finnish Defence Forces
- Finnish State Railways
- FirstNet (First Responder Network) Authority
- Flash Private Mobile Networks
- Foxcom
- Fraunhofer FOKUS (Institute for Open Communication Systems)
- Fraunhofer HHI (Heinrich Hertz Institute)
- FreeWave Technologies
- French Army
- FRTek
- Fujian Sunnada Network Technology
- Fujitsu
- Funkwerk
- Future Technologies
- Galtronics Corporation
- GCT Semiconductor
- GE (General Electric)
- Gemtek Technology
- Genaker
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- GenXComm
- GIKO GROUP
- Gilat Satellite Networks
- Globalstar
- Gold Fields
- Goodman Networks
- Goodmill Systems
- GRENTECH
- Groupe ADP (Aéroport de Paris)
- GSI (GS Instech)
- Guangzhou Iplook Technologies
- GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)
- Halton Regional Police Service
- Hanjin Newport
- Harris Corporation
- HCL Technologies
- Heathrow Commercial Telecoms
- HISPASAT Group
- Hitachi
- Hoimyung ICT
- Home Office, United Kingdom
- Honeywell International
- Hong Kong Police Force
- Horsebridge Defence & Security
- HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)
- Huawei
- Hub One
- Hughes Network Systems
- Hunter Technology
- Hytera Communications
- IAG (International Airlines Group)
- IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries)
- Iberia
- IB-RED
- Ice Group
- Icom
- ICT (Islamabad Capital Territory)
- IDF (Israel Defense Forces)
- IDY Corporation
- IMDA (Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore)
- Indian Army
- Indra
- INET (Infrastructure Networks)
- InfoVista
- Inmarsat
- InnoWireless
- Intel Corporation
- InterDigital
- Intracom Telecom
- ip.access
- IPITEK
- Iridium Communications
- IRIS (Red Nacional de Radiocomunicación de Misión Crítica Tetrapol)
- ISCO International
- IS-Wireless
- Italtel
- ITELAZPI
- ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute, Taiwan)
- ITU (International Telecommunication Union)
- Ixia
- JMA Wireless
- JRC (Japan Radio Company)
- Juni Global
- Juniper Networks
- JVCKENWOOD Corporation
- Kantonspolizei Zürich (Cantonal Police of Zurich)
- Kapsch CarrierCom
- Kathrein-Werke KG
- KBR
- KCC (Korea Communications Commission)
- Kenyan Police Service
- Keysight Technologies
- Kisan Telecom
- Klas Telecom
- Kleos
- KMW
- Kodiak Networks
- Konecranes
- Koning & Hartman
- Kontron S&T
- Korail (Korea Railroad Corporation)
- KPN
- KPN Critical Communications
- KRNA (Korea Rail Network Authority)
- KRRI (Korea Railroad Research Institute)
- KRTnet Corporation
- KT Corporation
- Kudelski Group
- Kumu Networks
- Kyocera Corporation
- L3 Technologies
- LCR Embedded Systems
- Lemko Corporation
- Leonardo
- LG Chem
- LG CNS
- LG Electronics
- LG Uplus
- LGS Innovations
- Ligado Networks
- Lijiang Police
- Lime Microsystems
- LOCIVA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- LS telcom
- Luminate Wireless
- M87
- Macquarie Group
- Marlink
- Martin UAV
- Marvell Technology Group
- Masmovil
- Mavenir Systems
- MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission)
- MediaTek
- MegaFon
- Mellanox Technologies
- MER Group
- Metaswitch Networks
- MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore)
- Microlab
- Microwave Networks
- Ministry of Interior, France
- Ministry of Justice, Sweden
- MitraStar Technology Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Mobilicom
- MoD (Ministry of Defence, United Kingdom)
- MOLT (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, South Korea)
- MoMe
- Moscow Police
- Moseley Associates
- Motorola Solutions
- MP Antenna
- MRC (Mobile Radio Center)
- MRV Communications
- MSB (Civil Contingencies Agency, Sweden)
- MTI (Microelectronics Technology, Inc.)
- MulteFire Alliance
- Mutualink
- MVM Net
- N.A.T.
- Nanjing Municipal Government
- Nash Technologies
- NEC Corporation
- Nedaa
- Nemergent Solutions
- Neptune Mobile
- Netas
- NetMotion
- NETSCOUT Systems
- Netsia
- New Postcom Equipment
- New Zealand Police
- Nextivity
- NI (National Instruments)
- Nigeria Police Force
- Node-H
- Nokia Networks
- Northern Michigan University
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- NuRAN Wireless
- Nutaq Innovation
- NVIS Communications
- NXP Semiconductors
- Ocado
- Oceus Networks
- Octasic
- ODN (Orbital Data Network)
- OFCOM (Federal Office of Communications, Switzerland)
- Oman Royal Office
- Omnitele
- Omoco
- One2many
- Ooredoo
- OpenCell
- Optus
- Oracle Communications
- Orange
- Orange Belgium (Mobistar)
- O?arowice Government
- PacStar (Pacific Star Communications)
- Panasonic Avionics Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Panda Electronics Group
- Panorama Antennas
- Parallel Wireless
- Parsons Corporation
- PCTEL
- pdvWireless
- Pepro
- Persistent Telecom
- PetroChina
- Phluido
- Plover Bay Technologies
- PMN (Private Mobile Networks)
- Polaris Networks
- Police of the Netherlands
- Polizia di Stato (State Police, Italy)
- Port of Durban
- Port of Felixstowe
- Port of Immingham
- Port of Tianjin
- Potevio
- PRISMA Telecom Testing
- Proximus
- PSCA (Punjab Safe Cities Authority)
- PSCE (Public Safety Communications Europe)
- PT STI (Sampoerna Telekomunikasi Indonesia)
- Public Safety Canada
- Public Transport Authority of Western Australia
- Pulse Electronics
- Qatar Armed Forces
- Qatar MOI (Ministry of Interior)
- Qinetiq
- Qingdao Police
- Qiqihar Municipal Public Security Bureau
- Qiqihar Police
- Qualcomm
- Quanta Computer
- Qucell
- Quintel
- Quortus
- RACOM Corporation
- RAD Data Communications
- Radio IP Software
- Radisys Corporation
- RADWIN
- RAF (Royal Air Force)
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
- Rajant Corporation
- Range Networks
- Raycap
- Raytheon Company
- Red Hat
- RED Technologies
- REDCOM Laboratories
- Redline Communications
- RESCAN (Canary Islands Network for Emergency and Security)
- Rescue 42
- RF Window
- RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)
- Ribbon Communications
- RIKS (State Infocommunication Foundation)
- Rio de Janeiro Fire Department
- Rio Tinto Group
- RIVA Networks
- Rivada Networks
- Rivas Vaciamadrid City Council
- Rockwell Collins
- Rogers Communications
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Rohill
- ROK Mobile
- ROKAF (Republic of Korea Air Force)
- Rosenberger
- Royal Thai Police
- Ruckus Wireless
- Saab
- SAF (Singapore Armed Forces)
- Safaricom
- Safe-Net Forum
- SAI Technology
- SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation)
- Samji Electronics
- Samsung Electronics
- Sapient Consulting
- SCF (Small Cell Forum)
- Sepura
- Sequans Communications
- SerComm Corporation
- SES
- SETAR
- Sevis Systems
- SFR
- Shanghai Police Department
- Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company)
- SHR (Shuohuang Railway)
- SIAE Microelettronica
- Siemens
- Sierra Wireless
- Signal Information & Communication Corporation
- Siklu Communication
- Silicom
- Simoco Wireless Solutions
- Singtel
- SiRRAN
- Sistelbanda
- SITRONICS
- Siyata Mobile
- SK Telecom
- SK Telesys
- SLA Corporation
- SmartSky Networks
- Smith Micro Software
- Softil
- SOLiD
- Soliton Systems
- Sonim Technologies
- Sooktha
- Southern Linc
- Space Data Corporation
- Spanish Army
- Spectra Group
- Spider Cloud Wireless
- Spirent Communications
- Spreadtrum Communications
- Sprint Corporation
- SRS (Software Radio Systems)
- Stadtpolizei Zürich (Zurich City Police)
- Star Solutions
- State Security Networks Group
- STC (Saudi Telecom Company)
- STMicroelectronics
- sTraffic
- StreamWIDE
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Swedish Police Authority
- Swiss Army
- Swisscom
- Swisscom Broadcast
- TacSat Networks
- Tait Communications
- Tampa Microwave
- Tampnet
- TASSTA
- Tata Elxsi
- TCCA (TETRA and Critical Communications Association)
- TCL Communication
- TCOM
- Tech Mahindra
- Técnicas Competitivas
- Tecom
- Tecore Networks
- TEKTELIC Communications
- Telco Systems
- Tele2 Russia
- Telefónica Group
- Telenor Group
- Telenor Maritime
- Telia Finland
- Tellabs
- Telrad Networks
- Telstra
- Teltronic
- Telum
- Telus Corporation
- TEN (Texas Energy Network)
- TESSCO Technologies
- Thales
- Three Italy
- TI (Texas Instruments)
- TIA (Telecommunications Industry Association)
- TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)
- TLC Solutions
- T-Mobile USA
- Transnet
- Trópico
- TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- Turkish National Police Force
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- U.S. Cellular
- U.S. Coast Guard
- U.S. Department of Commerce
- U.S. DoD (Department of Defense)
- U.S. FCC (Federal Communications Commission)
- U.S. Marines Corps
- U.S. Navy
- U.S. NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)
- U.S. NPSTC (National Public Safety Telecommunications Council)
- U.S. NTIA (National Telecommunications and Information Administration)
- UANGEL
- UIC (International Union of Railways)
- UK Broadband
- Ukkoverkot
- URSYS
- USSOCOM (U.S. Special Operations Command)
- UTC (Utilities Telecom Council)
- Utility Associates
- Utility Connect
- Vanu
- Vencore Labs
- VEON
- Verizon Communications
- ViaSat
- Viavi Solutions
- Vientiane Municipal Government
- Vientiane Municipal Police
- VMware
- VNC (Virtual Network Communications)
- VNL (Vihaan Networks Limited)
- Vodacom Group
- Vodafone Group
- Vodafone Hutchison Australia
- Vodafone New Zealand
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland
- Vueling
- Warid Telecom
- Weijiamao Coal Mine
- Westell Technologies
- WinnForum (Wireless Innovation Forum)
- WiPro
- Wireless Telecom Group
- WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)
- WTL (World Telecom Labs)
- Wytec International
- xG Technology
- Xilinx
- Zain Saudi Arabia
- Z-Com
- Zetel Solutions
- Zhengzhou Metro
- Zhengzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau
- Zhengzhou Police
- Zinwave
- ZMTel (Shanghai Zhongmi Communication Technology)
- ZTE
You Can Buy This Report from Here @https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1598244&licType=S
Table of Contents
1 Chapter 1: Introduction 35
1.1 Executive Summary 35
1.2 Topics Covered 37
1.3 Forecast Segmentation 38
1.4 Key Questions Answered 40
1.5 Key Findings 41
1.6 Methodology 43
1.7 Target Audience 44
1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 45
2 Chapter 2: An Overview of Private LTE & 5G Networks 52
2.1 Private Wireless Networks 52
2.1.1 Addressing the Needs of the Critical Communications Industry 52
2.1.2 The Limitations of LMR (Land Mobile Radio) Networks 53
2.1.3 Moving Towards Commercial Mobile Broadband Technologies 54
2.1.4 Connectivity Requirements for the Industrial IoT (Internet of Things) 55
2.1.5 Localized Mobile Networks for Buildings, Campuses & Public Venues 55
2.2 LTE & 5G for Private Networking 56
2.2.1 Why LTE? 56
2.2.2 Performance Metrics 57
2.2.3 Coexistence, Interoperability and Spectrum Flexibility 57
2.2.4 A Thriving Ecosystem 58
2.2.5 Economic Feasibility 58
2.2.6 Moving Towards LTE-Advanced & LTE-Advanced Pro Networks 59
2.2.7 5G Capabilities & Usage Scenarios 60
2.3 Architectural Components of Private LTE & 5G Networks 63
2.3.1 UE (User Equipment) 63
2.3.2 E-UTRAN – The LTE RAN (Radio Access Network) 64
2.3.2.1 eNB Base Stations 64
2.3.2.2 TDD vs. FDD 65
2.3.3 Transport Network 66
2.3.4 EPC (Evolved Packet Core) – The LTE Mobile Core 66
2.3.4.1 SGW (Serving Gateway) 66
2.3.4.2 PGW (Packet Data Network Gateway) 67
2.3.4.3 MME (Mobility Management Entity) 67
2.3.4.4 HSS (Home Subscriber Server) 67
2.3.4.5 PCRF (Policy Charging and Rules Function) 68
2.3.5 IMS (IP-Multimedia Subsystem), Application & Service Elements 68
2.3.5.1 IMS Core & VoLTE 68
2.3.5.2 eMBMS (Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service) 69
2.3.5.3 ProSe (Proximity Services) 69
2.3.5.4 Group Communication & Mission-Critical Services 70
2.3.6 Gateways for LTE-External Network Interworking 70
2.3.7 Proposed 5G Architectural Elements 70
2.3.7.1 5G NR (New Radio) 71
2.3.7.2 NextGen Core Network 72
2.4 Key Enabling Technologies & Concepts 73
2.4.1 Critical Communications 73
2.4.1.1 MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) Voice & Group Communications 73
2.4.1.2 Mission-Critical Video & Data 73
2.4.1.3 ProSe (Proximity Services) for D2D Connectivity & Communications 74
2.4.1.4 IOPS (Isolated E-UTRAN Operation for Public Safety) 75
2.4.1.5 Deployable LTE & 5G Systems 76
2.4.1.6 UE Enhancements 78
2.4.2 eMTC & NB-IoT: Wide Area & High Density IoT Applications 78
2.4.3 QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption) 79
2.4.4 End-to-End Security 80
2.4.5 Licensed Spectrum Sharing & Aggregation 81
2.4.6 Unlicensed & Shared Spectrum Usage 81
2.4.6.1 LSA (Licensed Shared Access): Two-Tiered Sharing 81
2.4.6.2 CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service): Three-Tiered Sharing 82
2.4.6.3 LAA (License Assisted Access) & LTE-U: Licensed & Unlicensed Spectrum Aggregation 83
2.4.6.4 MulteFire 84
2.4.7 Network Sharing & Slicing 85
2.4.7.1 MOCN (Multi-Operator Core Network) 85
2.4.7.2 DECOR (Dedicated Core) 85
2.4.7.3 Network Slicing 85
2.4.8 Software-Centric Networking 87
2.4.8.1 NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) 87
2.4.8.2 SDN (Software Defined Networking) 87
2.4.9 C-RAN (Centralized RAN) 88
2.4.10 MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing) 89
2.5 Private LTE & 5G Network Operational Models 91
2.5.1 Independent Private Network 91
2.5.2 Managed Private Network 92
2.5.3 MVNO: Commercial Network with a Private Mobile Core 93
2.5.4 Other Approaches 94
2.6 Key Applications of Private LTE & 5G Networks 95
2.6.1 Secure & Seamless Mobile Broadband Access 95
2.6.2 Bandwidth-Intensive & Latency-Sensitive Field Applications 95
2.6.3 Bulk Multimedia & Data Transfers 96
2.6.4 In-Building Coverage & Capacity 96
2.6.5 Seamless Roaming & Mobile VPN Access 96
2.6.6 Mission-Critical HD Voice & Group Communications 97
2.6.7 Video & High-Resolution Imagery 98
2.6.8 Messaging & Presence Services 99
2.6.9 Location Services & Mapping 99
2.6.10 Command & Control Systems 100
2.6.11 Smart Grid Operations 100
2.6.12 Industrial Automation 101
2.6.13 High-Speed Railway Connectivity 101
2.6.14 PIS (Passenger Information System) 101
2.6.15 Delay-Sensitive Control of Railway Infrastructure 102
2.6.16 In-Flight Connectivity for Passengers & Airline Operators 102
2.6.17 Maritime Connectivity for Ships & Offshore Facilities 103
2.6.18 Telemetry, Control & Remote Diagnostics 103
2.6.19 Emerging 5G Applications 104
2.7 Market Growth Drivers 105
2.7.1 Recognition of LTE as the De-Facto Mobile Broadband Standard 105
2.7.2 Spectral Efficiency, Flexible Bandwidth, Regional Interoperability & Cost Efficiency 106
2.7.3 Endorsement from the Critical Communications Industry 107
2.7.4 Emergence of Unlicensed & Shared Spectrum Technologies 107
2.7.5 Growing Demands for High-Speed Data Applications 108
2.7.6 Limited Coverage in Indoor, Industrial & Remote Environments 108
2.7.7 Control over QoS (Quality of Service) 109
2.8 Market Barriers 110
2.8.1 Lack of Licensed Spectrum 110
2.8.2 Funding Challenges for Large-Scale Networks 110
2.8.3 Smaller Coverage Footprint than Legacy LMR Systems 111
2.8.4 Delayed Standardization 111
3 Chapter 3: Vertical Markets, Case Studies & Private LTE/5G Engagements 113
3.1 Vertical Markets 113
3.1.1 Critical Communications & Industrial IoT 113
3.1.1.1 Public Safety 113
3.1.1.2 Military 114
3.1.1.3 Energy 116
3.1.1.4 Utilities 116
3.1.1.5 Mining 117
3.1.1.6 Transportation 118
3.1.1.7 Factories & Warehouses 119
3.1.1.8 Others 119
3.1.2 Enterprise & Campus Environments 120
3.1.3 Public Venues & Other Neutral Hosts 120
3.2 Private LTE & 5G Network Case Studies 122
3.2.1 Air France 122
3.2.2 ASTRID 126
3.2.3 Beach Energy 128
3.2.4 Busan Transportation Corporation 131
3.2.5 China Southern Power Grid 133
3.2.6 EAN (European Aviation Network) 135
3.2.7 FirstNet (First Responder Network) Authority 138
3.2.8 French Army 142
3.2.9 German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) 144
3.2.10 Gold Fields 146
3.2.11 Halton Regional Police Service 148
3.2.12 INET (Infrastructure Networks) 150
3.2.13 Kenyan Police Service 153
3.2.14 KRNA (Korea Rail Network Authority) 155
3.2.15 LG Chem 158
3.2.16 Nedaa 160
3.2.17 Ocado 162
3.2.18 PSCA (Punjab Safe Cities Authority) 164
3.2.19 Qatar MOI (Ministry of Interior) 166
3.2.20 RESCAN (Canary Islands Network for Emergency and Security) 168
3.2.21 Rio Tinto Group 170
3.2.22 Rivas Vaciamadrid City Council 172
3.2.23 Shanghai Police Department 174
3.2.24 South Korea’s Safe-Net (National Disaster Safety Communications Network) 176
3.2.25 Southern Linc 180
3.2.26 Tampnet 183
3.2.27 U.S. Navy 186
3.2.28 Ukkoverkot 188
3.2.29 United Kingdom’s ESN (Emergency Services Network) 191
3.2.30 Zhengzhou Metro 195
3.3 Review of Other Private LTE & 5G Network Engagements 197
3.3.1 Asia Pacific 197
3.3.1.1 Australia 197
3.3.1.2 China 198
3.3.1.3 Hong Kong 200
3.3.1.4 India 200
3.3.1.5 Indonesia 200
3.3.1.6 Japan 201
3.3.1.7 Laos 201
3.3.1.8 Malaysia 202
3.3.1.9 New Zealand 202
3.3.1.10 Pakistan 203
3.3.1.11 Philippines 204
3.3.1.12 Singapore 204
3.3.1.13 South Korea 204
3.3.1.14 Thailand 206
3.3.2 Europe 207
3.3.2.1 Austria 207
3.3.2.2 Belgium 207
3.3.2.3 Denmark 208
3.3.2.4 Finland 208
3.3.2.5 France 209
3.3.2.6 Germany 210
3.3.2.7 Italy 211
3.3.2.8 Netherlands 212
3.3.2.9 Norway 213
3.3.2.10 Poland 214
3.3.2.11 Russia 214
3.3.2.12 Spain 215
3.3.2.13 Sweden 216
3.3.2.14 Switzerland 217
3.3.2.15 Turkey 217
3.3.2.16 United Kingdom 218
3.3.2.17 Other Countries 220
3.3.3 Latin & Central America 221
3.3.3.1 Brazil 221
3.3.3.2 Mexico 222
3.3.3.3 Other Countries 222
3.3.4 Middle East & Africa 224
3.3.4.1 GCC (Gulf Corporation Council) Countries 224
3.3.4.2 Ghana 226
3.3.4.3 Israel 226
3.3.4.4 Kenya 226
3.3.4.5 South Africa 227
3.3.4.6 Other Countries 227
3.3.5 North America 228
3.3.5.1 Canada 228
3.3.5.2 United States 229
4 Chapter 4: Spectrum Availability, Allocation & Usage 233
4.1 Frequency Bands for Private LTE & 5G Networks 233
4.1.1 Licensed Spectrum 233
4.1.1.1 400/450 MHz 233
4.1.1.2 700 MHz 234
4.1.1.3 800 MHz 235
4.1.1.4 900 MHz 236
4.1.1.5 1.4 GHz 237
4.1.1.6 1.8 GHz 237
4.1.1.7 2 GHz 238
4.1.1.8 2.6 GHz 238
4.1.1.9 3.5 GHz & Higher Frequencies 239
4.1.2 Unlicensed & Shared Spectrum 240
4.1.2.1 3.5 GHz CBRS 240
4.1.2.2 5 GHz Unlicensed 241
4.1.2.3 Other Frequencies 241
4.2 Spectrum Regulation, Sharing & Management 242
4.2.1 ITU-R (International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector) 242
4.2.2 450 MHz Alliance 243
4.2.3 CBRS Alliance 243
4.2.4 DSA (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance) 244
4.2.5 MulteFire Alliance 245
4.2.6 WinnForum (Wireless Innovation Forum) 245
Continue…
Browse Full Report With Complete TOC @https://www.researchmoz.us/the-private-lte-5g-network-ecosystem-2018-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-industry-verticals-forecasts-report.html/toc
Thank you for taking the time to read this article.
About ResearchMoz:
Researchmoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We help enterprises of all sizes and from wide range of Industries Bridge the gap between success and failure, mainly through insights and analytics solutions offered in our reports. Researchmoz has a dedicated team to identify the most prominent aspects of business landscape and develop a framework in including them in the ongoing reports. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.
For More Information Kindly Contact: Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Rohit Bhisey,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease
Browse More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/