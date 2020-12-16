VoLTE (Voice over LTE) technology allows a voice call to be placed over an LTE network, enabling mobile operators to reduce reliance on legacy circuit-switched networks. Powered by IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) architecture, VoLTE brings a host of benefits to operators ranging from the ability to refarm legacy 2G and 3G spectrum to offering their subscribers a differentiated service experience through capabilities such as HD voice and video telephony.

First deployed by South Korean operators in 2012, VoLTE is continuing to gain momentum globally. As of Q2’2018, more than 140 mobile operators have commercially launched VoLTE services, and several roaming and interoperability agreements are already in place.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that VoLTE service revenue will grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, VoLTE subscriptions will account for more than $280 Billion in annual service revenue. Although traditional voice services will constitute a major proportion of this figure, more than 16% of the revenue will be driven by voice based IoT applications, video calling and supplementary services.

The “VoLTE (Voice over LTE) Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the VoLTE ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, mobile operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for VoLTE-capable device shipments, subscriptions, service revenue and infrastructure investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts cover 14 submarkets and 6 regions.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Key Findings:

By 2021, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that VoLTE subscriptions will account for over $280 Billion in annual service revenue, as mobile operators remain committed to VoLTE as the long term solution to secure a fully native IP-based telephony experience.

Besides smartphones, VoLTE technology is increasingly being integrated into other devices including feature phones, IoT modules and wearables such as smart watches.

In certain technically advanced markets, mobile operators have already begun the process of switching off their legacy circuit switched 2G and 3G networks, as voice traffic transitions to VoLTE networks.

Nearly all VoLTE operators are integrating their VoLTE services with Wi-Fi calling in a bid to offer voice services in areas where their licensed spectrum coverage is limited.

The VoLTE infrastructure vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as the merger of Sonus Networks and GENBAND to form Ribbon Communications, Cisco’s acquisition of BroadSoft, and Metaswitch Networks’ acquisition of OpenCloud to offer a pure-play software VoLTE solution.

Topics Covered:

VoLTE ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

VoLTE infrastructure, devices, roaming and interconnection technology

Case studies of over 20 commercial VoLTE deployments

OTT mobile voice and video services

Complimentary technologies including Wi-Fi calling, RCS and WebRTC

Vertical market opportunities including voice based IoT applications and MCPTT (Mission Critical Push-to-Talk) voice services

VoLTE services over MVNO networks

Service assurance platforms for VoLTE

Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of more than 100 leading ecosystem players including device OEMs, VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators

Strategic recommendations for VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation:

VoLTE subscription, service revenue, device and infrastructure revenue forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

VoLTE-Capable Devices

Handsets

Smartphones & Phablets

Feature Phones

Smartwatches & Wearables

Tablets, CPEs & Other Devices

IoT Modules

VoLTE Subscriptions & Services

Voice Telephony

Video & Supplementary Services

Voice Based IoT Applications

VoLTE Infrastructure

CSCF (Call Session Control Function) Servers

SBCs (Session Border Controllers)

VoLTE Application Servers

Other IMS Elements (HSS, BGCF, MGCF & MRF)

VoLTE-Capable Policy Control Solutions

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the VoLTE opportunity?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?

How will VoLTE-capable device shipments grow over time?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

How can VoLTE help operators in reducing the flow of voice subscribers to OTT application providers?

What are the prospects of Wi-Fi calling, RCS and WebRTC?

What much will operators invest in VoLTE service assurance solutions?

How can mobile operators and MVNOs capitalize on VoLTE to drive revenue growth?

How can VoLTE help operators in refarming their 2G and 3G spectrum assets?

What is the status of international roaming and VoLTE-to-VoLTE interconnection agreements?

What strategies should VoLTE solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

List of Companies Mentioned:

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

Accedian Networks

Affirmed Networks

AIS (Advanced Info Service)

Alepo

Alpha Networks

Alphabet

Altair Semiconductor

Altran

Amdocs

Anite

Anritsu Corporation

Apple

Aptilo Networks

ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)

Aricent

ARM Holdings

Ascom

Astellia

ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)

AT&T

ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, United States)

BBK Electronics Corporation

BICS

BOOM! Mobile

Broadcom

BroadSoft

BT Group

CCN (Cirrus Core Networks)

CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)

Cellwize Wireless Technologies

CENX

CEVA

China Mobile

China Mobile Hong Kong

Cirpack

Cisco Systems

Continual (CellMining)

D2 Technologies

Dell Technologies

Dialogic

DigiTalk

DigitalRoute

D-Link Corporation

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

DTAC (Total Access Communication)

Du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company)

Ecrio

EE

ELUON Corporation

Empirix

Ericsson

Etisalat

ETRI (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)

ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)

EXFO

F5 Networks

Federos

Foxconn Technology Group

Fraunhofer IIS (Institute for Integrated Circuits)

Fujitsu

GCT Semiconductor

Gemalto

GENBAND

Gigamon

GL Communications

Google

GSMA

Hitachi

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Hrvatski Telekom

HTC Corporation

Huawei

iBasis

IBM Corporation

IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)

Imagination Technologies

IMSWorkX

InfoVista

Intel Corporation

InterDigital

Interop Technologies

Iskratel

Italtel

ITU (International Telecommunications Union)

Ixia

Jibe Mobile

KDDI Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Kineto Wireless

KISDI (Korea Information Society Development Institute)

KPN

KT Corporation

Lenovo

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

Mavenir Systems

Meeami Technologies

Metaswitch Networks

MetroPCS Communications

Mobileum

Motorola Mobility

Mushroom Networks

MYCOM OSI

Napatech

NEC Corporation

NetComm Wireless

Netcracker Technology

NETGEAR

NETSCOUT Systems

Newfield Wireless

NewNet Mobile Communications

Nexus Telecom

Nokia Networks

NTT DoCoMo

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Software

OpenCloud

Openet

OPPO

Optiva

Oracle Communications

Oracle Corporation

Orange

Orange Romania

Polystar

Proximus Group

Qualcomm

Quortus

RADCOM

Radisys Corporation

Reliance Industries

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Ribbon Communications

Rogers Communications

Rohde & Schwarz

Samsung Electronics

Sandvine

Sansay

Sequans Communications

Sharp Corporation

Sierra Wireless

SIGOS

Singtel

SK Telecom

Skype

SmarTone

SoftBank Group

Softil

Sonus Networks

Sony Corporation

Sony Mobile Communications

Spirent Communications

SPIRIT DSP

Spreadtrum Communications

Sprint Corporation

Summit Tech

Swisscom

Syniverse Technologies

SysMech

Systemics Group

Telecom Italia Group

Telefónica Germany (O2)

Telefónica Group

Telefónica UK (O2)

Telenor Group

Telit Communications

Telstra

Three Hong Kong

TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile)

TIM Brasil

T-Mobile Czech Republic

T-Mobile Poland

T-Mobile USA

TNS (Transaction Network Services)

TSDSI (Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India)

TTA (Telecommunications Technology Association of Korea)

TTC (Telecommunication Technology Committee, Japan)

Verizon Communications

Viavi Solutions

Vivo

VMware

Vodafone Czech Republic

Vodafone Germany

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Hutchison Australia

Vodafone India

Vodafone Italy

Vodafone Netherlands

Vodafone Portugal

Vodafone Romania

Vodafone Spain

Vodafone Turkey

Vodafone UK

VoiceAge Corporation

Voipfuture

W3C (World Wide Web Consortium)

WBA (Wireless Broadband Alliance)

Wi-Fi Alliance

WIT Software

Xiaomi

x-Mobility

ZTE

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 17

1.1 Executive Summary 17

1.2 Topics Covered 19

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 20

1.4 Key Questions Answered 22

1.5 Key Findings 23

1.6 Methodology 24

1.7 Target Audience 25

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 26

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of VoLTE 29

2.1 What is VoLTE? 29

2.2 Architectural Evolution of VoLTE 29

2.2.1 CSFB (Circuit-Switched Fallback): The First Step Towards VoLTE 29

2.2.2 The Push From CDMA Operators 30

2.2.3 Towards an IMS Based VoLTE Solution 31

2.2.4 SRVCC (Single Radio Voice Call Continuity) 32

2.2.5 Integrating Video Telephony 33

2.3 Key Enabling Technologies 33

2.3.1 VoLTE Infrastructure 33

2.3.1.1 IMS Core: CSCF, HSS, BGCF & MGCF 34

2.3.1.2 VoLTE Application Servers 35

2.3.1.3 SBC (Session Border Controller) 35

2.3.1.4 MRF (Media Resource Function) 35

2.3.1.5 PCRF (Policy and Charging Rules Function) 35

2.3.2 VoLTE Devices 36

2.3.3 Roaming & Interconnection Technology 36

2.3.3.1 LBO (Local Breakout) 36

2.3.3.2 S8HR (S8 Home Routing) 37

2.4 Market Growth Drivers 37

2.4.1 Spectral Efficiency & Cost Reduction 37

2.4.2 Enabling HD Voice, Video Calling & Rich IP Communications 38

2.4.3 Improved Battery Life 38

2.4.4 Integration with Wi-Fi: Enhanced Indoor Voice Coverage 39

2.4.5 Bundling Voice with Other Services 39

2.4.6 Fighting the OTT Threat 39

2.5 Market Barriers 40

2.5.1 Initial Lack of Compatible Devices 40

2.5.2 Roaming & Interconnect Issues 40

2.5.3 Limited Revenue Potential 41

2.5.4 Service Assurance Challenges 41

3 Chapter 3: Standardization, Regulatory & Collaborative Initiatives 42

3.1 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) 42

3.1.1 Release 8: VoLTE Interface Requirements 42

3.1.2 Release 9: Support for SRVCC & VoLTE Emergency Calls 43

3.1.3 Release 10: eSRVCC & aSRVCC 43

3.1.4 Release 11: vSRVCC, rSRVCC & VoLTE Roaming Architecture 43

3.1.5 Release 12: EVS & HEVC Codecs 44

3.1.6 Release 13: MCPTT for Critical Communications 44

3.1.7 Release 14: VoLTE Support for IoT Services 45

3.1.8 Release 15: Further Enhancements to Improve VoLTE User Experience 45

3.2 GSMA 45

3.2.1 Feature Requirements 45

3.2.1.1 IR.92: IMS Profile for Voice and SMS 45

3.2.1.2 IR.94: IMS Profile for Conversational Video Service 46

3.2.2 Roaming, Interworking & Other Guidelines 46

3.2.2.1 IR.64: IMS Service Centralization & Continuity Guidelines 46

3.2.2.2 IR.65: IMS Roaming & Interworking Guidelines 46

3.2.2.3 IR.88: LTE Roaming Guidelines 47

3.3 ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute) 47

3.3.1 Virtualization for VoLTE Infrastructure 47

3.3.1.1 NFV ISG (Industry Specification Group): Releases 1 – 3 47

3.4 Others 49

4 Chapter 4: VoLTE Deployment Case Studies 50

4.1 AT&T 50

4.1.1 Service Launch Strategy 50

4.1.2 Vendor Selection 50

4.1.3 Future Prospects 50

4.2 China Mobile 52

4.2.1 Service Launch Strategy 52

4.2.2 Vendor Selection 53

4.2.3 Future Prospects 53

4.3 DT (Deutsche Telekom) 54

4.3.1 Service Launch Strategy 54

4.3.2 Vendor Selection 55

4.3.3 Future Prospects 55

4.4 Du (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company) 56

4.4.1 Service Launch Strategy 56

4.4.2 Vendor Selection 56

4.4.3 Future Prospects 56

4.5 EE 57

4.5.1 Service Launch Strategy 57

4.5.2 Vendor Selection 57

4.5.3 Future Prospects 57

4.6 KDDI Corporation 59

4.6.1 Service Launch Strategy 59

4.6.2 Vendor Selection 59

4.6.3 Future Prospects 59

4.7 KT Corporation 61

4.7.1 Service Launch Strategy 61

4.7.2 Vendor Selection 61

4.7.3 Future Prospects 61

4.8 LG Uplus 63

4.8.1 Service Launch Strategy 63

4.8.2 Vendor Selection 63

4.8.3 Future Prospects 63

4.9 NTT DoCoMo 65

4.9.1 Service Launch Strategy 65

4.9.2 Vendor Selection 65

4.9.3 Future Prospects 65

4.10 Orange 67

4.10.1 Service Launch Strategy 67

4.10.2 Vendor Selection 67

4.10.3 Future Prospects 67

4.11 Reliance Jio Infocomm 69

4.11.1 Service Launch Strategy 69

4.11.2 Vendor Selection 69

4.11.3 Future Prospects 69

4.12 Rogers Communications 71

4.12.1 Service Launch Strategy 71

4.12.2 Vendor Selection 71

4.12.3 Future Prospects 71

4.13 Singtel 73

4.13.1 Service Launch Strategy 73

4.13.2 Vendor Selection 73

4.13.3 Future Prospects 73

4.14 SK Telecom 75

4.14.1 Service Launch Strategy 75

4.14.2 Vendor Selection 75

4.14.3 Future Prospects 75

4.15 SoftBank Group 77

4.15.1 Service Launch Strategy 77

4.15.2 Vendor Selection 77

4.15.3 Future Prospects 78

4.16 Swisscom 79

4.16.1 Service Launch Strategy 79

4.16.2 Vendor Selection 79

4.16.3 Future Prospects 79

4.17 Telefónica Group 81

4.17.1 Service Launch Strategy 81

4.17.2 Vendor Selection 81

4.17.3 Future Prospects 82

4.18 Telenor Group 83

4.18.1 Service Launch Strategy 83

4.18.2 Vendor Selection 83

4.18.3 Future Prospects 83

4.19 Telstra 85

4.19.1 Service Launch Strategy 85

4.19.2 Vendor Selection 85

4.19.3 Future Prospects 85

4.20 TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile) 87

4.20.1 Service Launch Strategy 87

4.20.2 Vendor Selection 87

4.20.3 Future Prospects 88

4.21 Verizon Communications 89

4.21.1 Service Launch Strategy 89

4.21.2 Vendor Selection 89

4.21.3 Future Prospects 89

4.22 Vodafone Group 91

4.22.1 Service Launch Strategy 91

4.22.2 Vendor Selection 91

4.22.3 Future Prospects 92

Continue…

