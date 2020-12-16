The Wearable Technology Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals And Forecasts

While wearable technology has been utilized in vertical sectors such as the military and healthcare industries for many years, ongoing advances have triggered a major resurgence of the concept, particularly among the consumer community. Key enabling technologies including low cost sensors, wireless connectivity, active materials and energy have converged to make wearable technology mainstream.

With the continued miniaturization of enabling technologies, wearable devices have hit the mass market in a diverse variety of form factors – ranging from smartwatches and fitness trackers to smart glasses to hearables.

Driven by the ability to interconnect with key modern trends of healthcare, fitness, messaging and socialization, the wearable technology ecosystem is attracting significant levels of interest. Companies as varied as smartphone OEMs, mobile operators, health insurers and retailers are circling the ecosystem alongside tiny startups, all vying for a stake.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, wearable devices will represent a market worth $45 Billion with over 250 Million annual unit shipments.

The “Wearable Technology Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the wearable technology ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, consumer and enterprise applications, key trends, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles, vendor market share and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for wearable device shipments and revenue from 2018 through to 2030. The forecasts cover 9 device form factor submarkets, 7 vertical markets, 6 regions and 73 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Request for Free PDF Brochure covering COVID-19 Pandemic Business Impact on The Wearable Technology Ecosystem: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1753278

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

Wearable technology ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Key enabling technologies and concepts including low cost sensors, wireless connectivity, voice recognition and augmented reality

Analysis of vertical markets and applications – for consumer, healthcare, professional sports, retail & hospitality, military, public safety and 8 other sectors

Case studies of 10 wearable technology deployments – reviewing solutions, vendors, applications and feedback from end users

Wearable device vendor market share

Prospects of smartphone OEMs and cellular chipset suppliers in the wearable technology ecosystem

Impact of 5G NR (New Radio), cellular IoT and ProSe (Proximity Services) on wearable technology

Industry roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of more than 360 leading ecosystem players including wearable technology suppliers and vertical domain specialists

Strategic recommendations for enabling technology providers, wearable device OEMs, application developers and mobile operators

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts on are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Form Factor Submarkets

Smart Bands

Smartwatches OS-Powered Smartwatches Basic Smartwatches

Smart Glasses

Smart Clothing

Smart Earwear

Smart Jewelry

Heads-up Displays

Others

Vertical Submarkets

Consumer

Healthcare

Professional Sports

Retail & Hospitality

Military

Public Safety

Others

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Country Markets

73 Country level markets: Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, Uruguay, USA, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Vietnam

Get Flat 20% Discount On This Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=1753278

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the wearable technology ecosystem?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?

Which vertical markets will see the highest percentage of growth?

How do standardization and regulation impact the adoption of wearable technology for the healthcare industry and other sectors?

What opportunities exist for cellular chipset suppliers in the wearable technology ecosystem?

How can mobile operators capitalize on the growing popularity of smartwatches, fitness bands, smart glasses and other wearable devices?

What are the future prospects of hearables and other emerging form factors?

Who are the key ecosystem players and what are their strategies?

What strategies should wearable technology suppliers and vertical domain specialists adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that wearable device shipments will grow at a CAGR of approximately 22% between 2018 and 2021. By the end of 2021, wearable devices will represent a market worth $45 Billion with over 250 Million annual unit shipments.

In terms of annual wearable device unit shipments, the top 5 vendors – Apple, Xiamo, Fitbit, Samsung and Garmin – collectively account for more than 55% of the market.

Cellular connectivity and associated advanced capabilities – such as VoLTE (Voice over LTE) – are increasingly being integrated into consumer oriented wearables such as smartwatches.

SNS Telecom & IT estimates that wearable devices will help mobile operators drive more than $12 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2021, following a CAGR of approximately 36% between 2018 and 2021.

As wearable technology vendors seek to minimize dependence on hardware sales, new business models are continuing to gain popularity – ranging from corporate wellness programs to sports performance analytics.

You Can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1753278&licType=S

List of Companies Mentioned

270 Vision

3L Labs

4DForce

4iii Innovations

9Solutions

Abbot Laboratories

Acer

AcousticSheep

Active Mind Technology

Adidas

AGPtek

AliveCor

Alphabet

Amazon

Amber Alert GPS

Ambit Networks

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

AngelSense

Anthem Insurance Companies

Aplus

Appirio

Apple

ARA (Applied Research Associates)

Archos

ARM Holdings

Arrow Technologies

Arubixs

ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)

AT&T

Atellani

Atheer Labs

Atlas Wearables

Augmendix

Avegant

AVG

Axon

BAE Systems

Baidu

BBK Electronics Corporation

Beddit

Behavioral Technology Group

Bellabeat

BI (GEO Group)

Biosensics

Bitbanger Labs

Blocks Wearables

Bmorn

bOMDIC

Bondara (Nagook)

Boston Scientific Corporation

BRAGI

Breitling

Broadcom

Brother Industries

BSX Athletics

BTS Bioengineering

Bulgari

Caeden

Casio

Catapult Sports

Chronos Wearables

Citizen

Cityzen Sciences

Codoon

CommandWear

CompeGPS

Connect America

ConnecteDevice

Cooey

Cool Shirt Systems

Cordon

Creoir

Cyberdyne

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

DAQRI

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)

Dell

Dexcom

DHL

Dialog Semiconductor

DIGICare Technology

Digitsole

DK Tek Innovations

Doki Technologies

DorsaVi

Dubai Customs

Dubai Police

Ducere

Ekso Bionics

Electric Foxy

Emotiv Systems

Empatica

Enjoy S.R.L

Epson (Seiko Epson Corporation)

EuroTech

Evena Medical

Exelis

EyeTap

Facebook

FashionTEQ

Fat Shark

Fatigue Science

Finis

Fisher-Price

FitBark

Fitbit

Flex

Florida State University

Force Impact Technologies

Fossil Group

FOVE

Fujitsu

Garmin

GEAK (Shanda Group)

Gemalto

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Georgia Institute of Technology

Ginger.io

GlassUp

Glofaster

GN Store Nord

Google

GoPro

GOQii

Guess

Harris Corporation

HealBe

HereO

Hexoskin (Carre Technologies)

Hollywog

Honeywell International

Hövding

HP

HTC Corporation

Huami

Huawei

iBerry

ICEdot

ICON Health and Fitness

iHealth Labs

iLOC Technologies

Imagination Technologies

Imec International

Immerz

IMU (I Measure U)

Ineda Systems

Innovega

Instabeat

Intel Corporation

InteraXon

Intex Technologies

InvenSense

Iotera

iRhythm Technologies

Iron Will Innovations

ITAMCO (Indiana Technology and Manufacturing Companies)

Jabil Circuit

Jaguar Land Rover

Jaybird

JINS (JIN CO.)

Johnson & Johnson

Joyray Technology

Kairos Watches

KDDI Corporation

Kerv Wearables

Ki Performance Lifestyle

Kiwi Wearable Technologies

KMS Solutions

Kokoon

Kopin Corporation

KoruLab

Kronoz

Kuaiwear

L3 Technologies

Laster Technologies

Le Vise Products

Leaf Healthcare

LeapFrog Enterprises

Lenovo

Lepow

Levi Strauss & Co.

LG Electronics

LifeBEAM

LifeLogger Technologies Corporation

Limmex

Lineable

Linkitz

Liquid Image

Livall

Lockheed Martin Corporation

LOSTnFOUND

Lumafit

Lumo BodyTech

Lumos

Lumus

Luxottica

Lycos

Lyle & Scott

Mad Apparel

Magellan (MiTAC Digital Corporation)

MainTool

Martian Watches

Mastercard

Matilde

Mattel

MC10

McLear

MediaTek

Medisafe

Medtronic

Merge Labs

META

Microsoft Corporation

Mimi Hearing Technologies

Mio Global

Misfit

Moff

Mondaine Watch

Mondevices

Montblanc

Moov

Moticon

Motion Fitness

Motorola Mobility

Mozilla Corporation

Mutualink

Myontec

Neptune

NeuroPro

NeuroSky

New Balance

Newell Rubbermaid

Nike

Nixie Labs

Nixon

Nokia

Nortek Security & Control

Notch Interfaces

Now Computing

NTT DoCoMo

Nuance Communications

Nuubo

NVIDIACorporation

NXP Semiconductors

Nymi

NZN Labs

OAXIS

Oculus VR

ODG (Osterhout Design Group)

Omate

Omron Corporation

OMsignal

Opening Ceremony

OPPO

Optalert

Optinvent

OrCam Technologies

OriginGPS

Orion Labs

Orpyx Medical Technologies

O-Synce

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company

?URA

Owlet Baby Care

Panasonic Corporation

Pebble

Perceptive Devices

Perpetua Power Source Technologies

PFO Tech

PHTL (PH Technical Labs)

Pivothead

Pixie Scientific

Plantronics

PNI Sensor

Polar Electro

Preventice Solutions

Proteus Digital Health

PSI-PAY

Pulse

PUSH

Qardio

Qualcomm

Ralph Lauren

Raytheon Company

Razer

Recon Instruments

Reebok International

Reemo

Rest Devices

ReVault

Revolutionary Tracker

Ringly

Rooti Labs

RSL Steeper Group

Rufus Labs

S3 ID

Safelet

Salesforce.com

Salutron

Samsung Electronics

Sarvint Technologies

Seiko Holdings Corporation

SenseGiz Technologies

Sensiia

Senso Solutions

Sensoplex

Sensoria

Sentimoto

Shenzen Smart Co.

Shenzhen Glory Union Electronic Company

ShiftWear

Shimmer

ShotTracker

Si14

SIGMA-ELEKTRO

Simple Matters

SITA

SmartCap Technologies (EdanSafe)

SMI (SensoMotoric Instruments)

SMS Audio

Snap (Formerly Snapchat)

Snowpow (Shenzhen Snopow Outdoor Technology)

Somaxis

Sony Corporation

Sony Mobile Communications

Sotera Wireless

Soundbrenner

Spice Mobiles

Spire

SpotNSave

Spree Wearables

Sproutling

Sqord

Stalker Radar (Applied Concepts)

Starbreeze Studios

STATSports

STMicroelectronics

Striiv

Sunbeam Products

Suunto

Swatch Group

T.Ware

Tag Heuer

TCL Communication

Thales

Thalmic Labs

The Walt Disney Company

Theatro

Thimble Bioelectronics

TI (Texas Instruments)

Timex Group

TLink Golf

TN Games

Tobii Group

TomTom

Touch Bionics

TrackingPoint

Trivoly Technology

TU Wien (Vienna University of Technology)

U.S. Army

U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration)

Ubimax

U-blox

Under Armour

Valencell

Validic (Motivation Science)

Vancive Medical Technologies (Avery Dennison Corporation)

Vector

Vigo

Virgin Atlantic Airways

Visa

Vivo

VSN Mobil

Vtech

Vuzix

Wahoo Fitness

Wavelet Health

Wearable X

Weartrons Labs

Weenect

Wellograph

Whereables B.V.

Whistle Labs

Whoop

Wipro

Withings

WorldSIM

WTS (Wonder Technology Solutions)

Xdream (TickTalk)

Xensr

Xiaomi

Xmetrics

XOEye Technologies

Xybermind

Yingqu Technology

Yost Labs

Zackees

Zebra Technologies

ZEISS

Zephyr Technology Corporation

Zepp Labs

ZGPax (Shenzhen PGD Digital Technology)

Zoll Medical Corporation

ZTE

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1753278

Table of Contents

1 Chapter 1: Introduction 30

1.1 Executive Summary 30

1.2 Topics Covered 32

1.3 Forecast Segmentation 33

1.4 Key Questions Answered 35

1.5 Key Findings 36

1.6 Methodology 37

1.7 Target Audience 38

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 39

2 Chapter 2: An Overview of Wearable Technology 43

2.1 What is Wearable Technology? 43

2.2 Device Classification 43

2.2.1 Head-Worn Devices 43

2.2.2 Wrist-Worn Devices 43

2.2.3 Leg and Ankle-Worn Devices 44

2.2.4 Arm, Chest and Neck-Worn Devices 44

2.2.5 Smart Clothing & Jewelry 44

2.2.6 In-Body Wearables 45

2.3 Enabling Technologies 46

2.3.1 MEMS & Sensors 46

2.3.2 BT-LE (Bluetooth Low Energy) & Wi-Fi 46

2.3.3 Voice Recognition 47

2.3.4 Lowed Powered Wireless SoCs 47

2.3.5 RFID & NFC 48

2.3.6 GPS & Navigation Technology 48

2.3.7 Energy Harvesting 48

2.3.8 Ergonomics & Materials Science 49

2.3.9 Augmented Reality 49

2.4 Market Growth Drivers 50

2.4.1 Proliferation of Smartphones 50

2.4.2 Advances in Enabling Technologies & Components 50

2.4.3 Interest from New Market Segments 51

2.4.4 Human Centric Assistance 51

2.4.5 Meaningful Analytics & Tracking 51

2.4.6 Venture Capital, Crowdfunding & Corporate Investments 52

2.4.7 Endorsement by Major Mobile OEMs 52

2.5 Market Barriers 52

2.5.1 High Costs 52

2.5.2 Power Consumption & Battery Life Issues 53

2.5.3 Usability & Unusual Styling 53

2.5.4 Potential Health Issues 53

2.5.5 Privacy & Security Concerns 54

2.5.6 Social Acceptance 54

3 Chapter 3: Vertical Opportunities & Use Cases 55

3.1 Consumer Markets 55

3.1.1 Infotainment & Lifestyle 55

3.1.1.1 Personal Assistance, Notifications & Alerts 55

3.1.1.2 Photography 56

3.1.1.3 Navigation Assistance 56

3.1.1.4 Smart Home Applications 56

3.1.1.5 Media & Entertainment 57

3.1.1.6 Memory Recall 57

3.1.2 Casual Sports & Fitness 57

3.1.3 Contactless Payments 58

3.1.4 Gaming 58

3.1.5 Pet Care 59

3.1.6 Child Care & Entertainment 59

3.1.7 Helping People with Disabilities 60

3.1.8 Car Insurance Claims 60

3.1.9 Accurate & Targeted Marketing 60

3.2 Healthcare 61

3.2.1 Remote Patient Monitoring 61

3.2.2 Assisted Patient Examination 61

3.2.3 Reducing Healthcare Costs 61

3.2.4 Optimizing Health Insurance Costs 62

3.2.5 Enhancing Medical R&D 62

3.3 Professional Sports 63

3.3.1 Sports Data Analytics 63

3.3.2 Enhancing Real-Time Decision Making 63

3.3.3 Injury Prevention 63

3.4 Retail & Hospitality 64

3.4.1 Improving Retail Productivity 64

3.4.2 Comparing & Contrasting Retail Items 64

3.4.3 Travel: Personalizing Customer Service 64

3.4.4 Replacing Hotel Keys and Credit Cards 65

3.4.5 Augmenting City & Museum Tours 65

3.5 Military 66

3.5.1 Enhancing Infantry Tactics: Shooting Without Being Shot 66

3.5.2 Monitoring Combat Stress & Injuries 66

3.5.3 Enhancing Situational Awareness in the Battlefield 67

3.5.4 Enabling Battlefield Mobility 68

3.5.5 Facilitating Communications with Military Dogs 69

3.6 Public Safety 69

3.6.1 Recording Criminal Evidence 69

3.6.2 Enhancing Situational Awareness & Assets Coordination 70

3.6.3 Identifying Suspects & Traffic Violators 70

3.6.4 Monitoring Biophysical Activity for First Responders 70

3.6.5 Enhancing Fire Fighting Capabilities 71

3.6.6 Improving Response to Medical Emergencies 71

3.7 Other Verticals 72

3.7.1 Construction Industry 72

3.7.2 Mining Industry 72

3.7.3 Manufacturing Operations 73

3.7.4 Logistics & Supply Chain 73

3.7.5 Financial Services 73

3.7.6 Security & Authentication 74

3.7.7 Repair, Inspection & Field Services 74

3.7.8 Education 74

3.8 Case Studies 75

3.8.1 Appirio: Cutting Health Insurance Costs with Fitbit 75

3.8.1.1 Solution & Vendors 75

3.8.1.2 Applications 75

3.8.1.3 Feedback from the Field 76

3.8.2 AT&T: Connected Healthcare Monitoring for the Elderly 77

3.8.2.1 Solution & Vendors 77

3.8.2.2 Applications 77

3.8.2.3 Feedback from the Field 78

3.8.3 DHL: Implementing Vision Picking with Smart Glasses 79

3.8.3.1 Solution & Vendors 79

3.8.3.2 Applications 79

3.8.3.3 Feedback from the Field 80

3.8.4 Dubai Police: Catching Speeding Drivers with Google Glass 82

3.8.4.1 Solution & Vendors 82

3.8.4.2 Applications 82

3.8.4.3 Feedback from the Field 83

3.8.5 Florida State University: Reducing Sports Injuries with Wearable Performance Tracking 84

3.8.5.1 Solution & Vendors 84

3.8.5.2 Applications 84

3.8.5.3 Feedback from the Field 85

3.8.6 KDDI Corporation: Ensuring Child Safety with Smartwatches 86

3.8.6.1 Solution & Vendors 86

3.8.6.2 Applications 86

3.8.6.3 Feedback from the Field 87

3.8.7 Medisafe: Improving Medication Adherence with Wearable Technology 88

3.8.7.1 Solution & Vendors 88

3.8.7.2 Applications 88

3.8.7.3 Feedback from the Field 89

3.8.8 The Walt Disney Company: Theme Park Management with Wearable Technology 90

3.8.8.1 Solution & Vendors 90

3.8.8.2 Applications 90

3.8.8.3 Feedback from the Field 91

3.8.9 U.S. Department of Defense: Delivering Tactical Information with Wearable Display Systems 92

3.8.9.1 Solution & Vendors 92

3.8.9.2 Applications 92

3.8.9.3 Feedback from the Field 94

3.8.10 Virgin Atlantic Airways: Enhancing Airline Services with Wearable Technology 95

3.8.10.1 Solution & Vendors 95

3.8.10.2 Applications 95

3.8.10.3 Feedback from the Field 96

4 Chapter 4: Industry Roadmap & Value Chain 97

4.1 Wearable Technology Industry Roadmap 97

4.1.1 Pre-2020: Growing Proliferation of Wearables & Emerging Business Models 97

4.1.2 2020 – 2025: Increasing Focus on Enterprise Markets & Use Cases 98

4.1.3 2025 – 2030: Growth in Mobile Operator Service Revenues 99

4.2 The Wearable Technology Value Chain 100

4.2.1 Enabling Technology Ecosystem 100

4.2.1.1 Chipset Vendors 100

4.2.1.2 Sensor, Display & Enabling Hardware Providers 101

4.2.1.3 OS & Software Providers 101

4.2.1 Wearable Device OEM Ecosystem 101

4.2.1.1 Vertical Centric OEMs 101

4.2.1.2 Smartphone, Tablet & Consumer Electronics OEMs 101

4.2.1.3 Fashion & Watch OEMs 102

4.2.2 Consumers & Vertical Enterprises 102

4.2.3 Mobile Operators & the Connectivity Ecosystem 102

4.2.4 Applications Ecosystem 102

Continue…

Browse Full Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.researchmoz.us/the-wearable-technology-ecosystem-2018-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-industry-verticals-and-forecasts-report.html

Thank you for taking the time to read this article.

About ResearchMoz:

Researchmoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We help enterprises of all sizes and from wide range of Industries Bridge the gap between success and failure, mainly through insights and analytics solutions offered in our reports. Researchmoz has a dedicated team to identify the most prominent aspects of business landscape and develop a framework in including them in the ongoing reports. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.

For More Information Kindly Contact: Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Browse More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/