A key enabler in the digital transformation of the healthcare industry, mobile healthcare – or mHealth – refers to the use of mobile connectivity and associated technologies across the healthcare continuum. Healthcare providers and payers are increasingly embracing mHealth as a means to enhance care coordination, maximize outreach, boost patient engagement and improve outcomes, while minimizing costs.
Keen to monetize their vast wireless network assets, mobile operators view mHealth as a substantial revenue opportunity – and many are extending beyond providing pure connectivity services, towards end-to-end mHealth offerings such as remote patient monitoring.
mHealth also offers a wealth of opportunities to the pharmaceutical industry, ranging from accelerated clinical trial innovation and medication adherence monitoring to securing the supply chain and combating counterfeit drugs. In addition, with the increasing prevalence of mobile apps that provide therapeutic impact, the digital therapeutics space is beginning to emerge, which may one day rival mainstream pharmaceuticals in areas such as chronic disease care.
Other stakeholders that are set to benefit from mHealth include but are not limited to connected medical and wearable device OEMs, app developers, Big Data and analytics specialists, cloud computing giants, and even ride-hailing providers such as Uber and Lyft – whose platforms are increasingly being integrated with healthcare IT systems, letting healthcare providers improve their level of care by booking rides for their patients.
Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the mHealth market will account for more than $28 Billion in 2018 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Telecom & IT estimates further growth at a CAGR of approximately 30% over the next three years.
The “mHealth (Mobile Healthcare) Ecosystem: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts“ report presents an in-depth assessment of the mHealth ecosystem including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for mHealth investments from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 5 submarkets, 29 use case categories, 5 ecosystem player categories, 6 geographical regions and 34 countries.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
- The scope and implementation of mHealth across the globe
- mHealth technology
- Market drivers and key benefits of mHealth
- Challenges and inhibitors to the mHealth ecosystem
- mHealth standardization and regulatory initiatives
- mHealth opportunities, use cases and applications
- mHealth deployment case studies
- Value chain analysis of the mHealth ecosystem and the recognition of key players in each segment of the value chain
- mHealth future roadmap: 2018 – 2030
- Key trends in the mHealth ecosystem: cloud-based mHealth services, digital medicine, connected drug delivery, population health management, regulatory developments, and the impact of LTE/5G networks.
- The role of IoT and wearable technology in the mHealth ecosystem
- Profiles and strategies of over 310 leading and emerging mHealth ecosystem players
- Strategic recommendations for mobile operators, enabling technology providers, mHealth device OEMs, application developers, healthcare service providers and pharmaceutical companies
In-depth analysis for 5 individual submarkets and their associated mHealth application use cases:
- Pharmaceutical Applications
- Medical Information & Healthcare Management
- Healthcare & Fitness
- Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services
- IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications
- Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following 5 submarkets and their 23 use case categories:
Pharmaceutical Applications
- Safety Data Collection
- Consumer Education
- Medical Education
- Post–Market Monitoring
- Drug Authentication
- Social Media
- Patient Compliance & Retention: Clinical Trials
Information & Healthcare Management
- Electronic Health/Medical Records & Tracking Tools
- Diagnostic Tools & Medical Reference
- Continuing Medical Education
- Awareness Through Alerts
- Logistical & Payment Support
Healthcare & Fitness
- Medical Compliance
- Fitness & Nutrition Apps
- Clinical Decision Support Systems
- Prescribable Mobile Apps
Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services
- Mobile Video Consultations, Collaboration & Surgery
- Non-Video Consultations & Collaboration
- Remote Collaboration in Emergency Situations
IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications
- Health and Wellness Monitoring
- Disease Surveillance/Remote Monitoring
- Diagnostic Tools
- Technical Logistics
Revenue is also split by ecosystem player:
Ecosystem Player Segmentation
- Mobile Operators & Connectivity Providers
- Mobile & mHealth Device OEMs
- Content & Application Providers
- Healthcare Service Providers
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- The following regional and country markets are also covered:
Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Latin & Central America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America
- Western Europe
Country Markets
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA
Additional forecasts are provided for the following:
- IoT connections for mHealth applications
- Health and fitness-centric wearable device shipments
- Mobile video calling users
- Annual throughput of mobile network data traffic
- Smartphone, feature phone, tablet, desktop PC and notebook shipments
- Mobile network subscriptions by region
- Cost saving potential of mHealth by region
- Big Data & analytics technology investments in the healthcare sector
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
- How big is the mHealth opportunity?
- What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
- How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
- What will the market size be in 2021 and at what rate will it grow?
- Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?
- How is the mHealth value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?
- What level of cost savings can mHealth facilitate for healthcare service providers in each region?
- What will be the installed base of IoT connections for mHealth applications in 2021?
- How many mHealth-centric wearable devices will be shipped in 2021?
- Are digital therapeutics a threat to the pharmaceutical industry?
- What are the key applications of LTE and 5G networks in the mHealth arena?
- What considerations should be taken into account to devise a successful mHealth strategy for hospitals and other healthcare delivery environments?
- Who are the key ecosystem players and what are their strategies?
- What strategies should mobile operators, enabling technology providers, mHealth device OEMs, healthcare service providers, pharmaceutical companies and application developers adopt to capitalize on the mHealth opportunity?
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
- Driven by the thriving ecosystem, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that the mHealth market will account for more than $28 Billion in 2018 alone. Despite barriers relating to regulation, patient acceptance and privacy concerns, SNS Telecom & IT estimates further growth at a CAGR of approximately 30% over the next three years.
- With ongoing advances in key enabling technologies such as the miniaturization of sensors and the development of 5G NR (New Radio) platforms, a spate of new applications are beginning to emerge – ranging from connected drug delivery platforms to UHD (Ultra High Definition) video streaming for remote medical examinations.
- SNS Telecom & IT estimates that annual unit shipments of health and fitness-centric wearable devices will surpass 105 Million by the end of 2018. In order to gain valuable insights from the data generated by these devices, healthcare providers and other stakeholders are increasingly investing in Big Data and analytics technology.
- As key stakeholders realize the revenue potential of mHealth, a spate of prominent strategic partnerships are beginning to emerge. For example, pharmaceutical giant Novartis has recently partnered with digital therapeutics specialist Pear Therapeutics to co-develop prescription mobile apps aimed at treating patients with multiple sclerosis, schizophrenia and substance use disorder.
Table of Contents
1 Chapter 1: Introduction 25
1.1 Executive Summary 25
1.2 Topics Covered 27
1.3 Forecast Segmentation 29
1.4 Key Questions Answered 32
1.5 Key Findings 33
1.6 Methodology 34
1.7 Target Audience 35
1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned 36
2 Chapter 2: An Overview of mHealth 40
2.1 What is mHealth? 40
2.2 The Evolution from eHealth to mHealth 40
2.3 Telemedicine 41
2.4 Health Informatics 41
2.5 The mHealth Business Case 41
2.6 Key Market Drivers 42
2.6.1 Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets & Wearables 42
2.6.2 Proliferation of Mobile Broadband Networks 44
2.6.3 The Rise of Chronic Diseases 45
2.6.4 Growing Adoption of mHealth Apps: Reduction in Lead Time 45
2.6.5 Government & Regulatory Initiatives 45
2.6.6 Physicians at Forefront of Mobility Adoption 46
2.6.7 Transitioning Towards Value-Based Care 46
2.6.8 The Cost Saving Potential of mHealth 46
2.6.9 Increasing Adoption of Open Source Software 48
2.6.10 The Role of Developed Economies 48
2.6.11 The Role of Emerging Economies 48
2.7 Barriers to Growth 49
2.7.1 Security/Privacy Concerns & Absence of Legal Guidelines 49
2.7.2 Regulation & Efficacy of Applications 49
2.7.3 Operational Maintenance & Control 49
2.7.4 Human Behavior: Disbelief Among Patients 50
2.7.5 Lack of Clear mHealth Strategies 50
2.7.6 Funding Challenges 50
2.8 Key Enabling Technologies for mHealth 51
2.8.1 Smartphones & Tablets 51
2.8.2 Mobile Apps 51
2.8.3 Mobile Broadband: The LTE & 5G Era 51
2.8.4 Wearable Devices & Sensor Technologies 52
2.8.5 IoT & M2M Connectivity 53
2.8.6 Big Data & Advanced Analytics 56
2.8.7 Mobile Video Calling & Multimedia Capabilities 57
2.9 mHealth Use Case Categories 58
2.9.1 Pharmaceutical Applications 58
2.9.2 Medical Information & Healthcare Management 59
2.9.3 Healthcare & Fitness 59
2.9.4 Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services 60
2.9.5 IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications 60
3 Chapter 3: mHealth Future Roadmap & Value Chain 61
3.1 mHealth Future Roadmap 61
3.1.1 Pre-2020: Moving Towards the IoHT (Internet of Health Things) 61
3.1.2 2020 – 2025: Growing Adoption of Digital Therapeutics & Connected Drug Delivery 62
3.1.3 2025 – 2030: The Era of Digital & Personalized Health 63
3.2 mHealth Value Chain 63
3.2.1 Enabling Technology Providers and mHealth Device OEMs 64
3.2.2 Mobile Operators 64
3.2.3 Healthcare Professionals & Providers 65
3.2.4 Insurers and Government Health Systems 65
3.2.5 The Pharmaceutical Industry 65
3.2.6 Application Developers & Integrators 66
3.2.7 Patients 66
4 Chapter 4: mHealth Use Cases 67
4.1 Pharmaceutical Applications 67
4.1.1 Safety Data Collection 67
4.1.2 Consumer Education 67
4.1.3 Medical Education 67
4.1.4 Post-Market Monitoring 68
4.1.5 Drug Authentication 68
4.1.6 Social Media 68
4.1.7 Patient Compliance & Retention: Clinical Trials 69
4.2 Medical Information & Healthcare Management 69
4.2.1 EHRs (Electronic Health Records) & Tracking Tools 69
4.2.2 Diagnostic Tools & Medical Reference 69
4.2.3 Continuing Medical Education 70
4.2.4 Awareness through Alerts 70
4.2.5 Logistical & Payment Support 70
4.3 Healthcare & Fitness 71
4.3.1 Medical Compliance 71
4.3.2 Fitness & Nutrition Apps 71
4.3.3 Clinical Decision Support Systems 72
4.3.4 Prescribable Mobile Apps 72
4.4 Remote Consultation & Diagnostics Services 72
4.4.1 Mobile Video Consultations, Collaboration & Surgery 72
4.4.2 Non-Video Consultations & Collaboration 73
4.4.3 Remote Collaboration in Emergency Situations 73
4.5 IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications 73
4.5.1 Health & Wellness Monitoring 73
4.5.2 Disease Surveillance/Remote Monitoring 74
4.5.3 Diagnostic Tools 74
4.5.4 Technical Logistics 74
5 Chapter 5: mHealth Case Studies 75
5.1 Apollo Hospitals: Enabling mHealth for the Masses 75
5.2 Appirio: Cutting Health Insurance Costs with Wearable Activity Trackers 77
5.3 Apple: Aggregating Health Records to Give a Fuller Snapshot of Health 79
5.4 AT&T: Connected Healthcare Monitoring for the Elderly 81
5.5 Bayer: Pioneering Connected Injectors for Autoimmune Therapies 83
5.6 Dexcom: Enabling Non-Invasive & Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring 85
5.7 Ginger.io: Improving Mental Wellbeing with mHealth Analytics 87
5.8 GSK (GlaxoSmithKline): Facilitating Off-Site Clinical Trials with Mobile Apps 89
5.9 London Air Ambulance: Saving Lives with Mobile Apps and 4G LTE Connectivity 93
5.10 Medisafe: Improving Medication Adherence with a Personalized Medication Management Platform 95
5.11 Novartis: Connected Drug Delivery for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) 97
5.12 NTT DoCoMo: Utilizing 5G to Deliver UHD Video Streaming for Remote Medical Examinations 99
5.13 Orange Healthcare: IoT Connectivity for Remote Health Management Services 102
5.14 Pfizer: Boosting Patient Engagement with Mobile Apps 105
5.15 Praekelt Foundation: Raising HIV/AIDS Awareness with Text Messaging 107
5.16 Proteus Digital Health: Unlocking Patient Patterns & Medication Effectiveness with Digital Medicine 109
5.17 Qualcomm Life: Extending Healthcare Beyond Hospital Walls 111
5.18 Roche: Enhancing Clinical Trials with Mobile Apps & Sensors 113
5.19 Sickweather: Leveraging mHealth to Forecast Disease Outbreaks 115
5.20 Sproxil: Fighting Counterfeit Drugs with Mobile Connectivity & Analytics 117
5.21 Telefónica Group: Developing a Connected & Sustainable Health Management Model 119
5.22 WellDoc: Managing Chronic Diseases with Mobile Prescription Therapies 122
6 Chapter 6: mHealth Ecosystem Player Profiles 124
6.1 270 Vision 124
6.2 3L Labs 126
6.3 3M 127
6.4 4DForce 129
6.5 4iii Innovations 130
6.6 Abbott Laboratories 131
6.7 AbbVie 132
6.8 Accenture 133
6.9 Ada Health 134
6.10 AdhereTech 135
6.11 Adherium 136
6.12 Adidas 137
6.13 Aerotel Medical Systems 139
6.14 Aetna 140
6.15 Agfa Healthcare 141
6.16 AiCure 142
6.17 AiRISTA Flow 143
6.18 AirStrip Technologies 144
6.19 Akili Interactive Labs/PureTech Health 146
6.20 Alego Health 148
6.21 AliveCor 149
6.22 Allianz 150
6.23 AllScripts Healthcare 151
6.24 Amazon 152
6.25 AMD Global Telemedicine 153
6.26 American Well 154
6.27 Amgen 156
6.28 Amiigo 157
6.29 Apple 159
6.30 ASICS Corporation 161
6.31 AstraZeneca 162
6.32 AT&T 164
6.33 Athenahealth 165
6.34 Atlas Wearables 167
6.35 Augmendix 169
6.36 Azalea Health 170
6.37 Babylon Health 171
6.38 Bayer 172
6.39 Bigfoot Biomedical 174
6.40 Big Health 175
6.41 Biocorp 176
6.42 Biogen 177
6.43 Biosensics 178
6.44 BioTelemetry 180
6.45 Biotricity 181
6.46 BlackBerry 182
6.47 BMS (Bristol-Myers Squibb) 183
6.48 Boehringer Ingelheim 184
6.49 Boston Scientific Corporation 185
6.50 Bracket 186
6.51 Breakthrough Technologies 188
6.52 BSX Athletics 189
6.53 BTS Bioengineering 190
6.54 Cambridge Consultants 191
6.55 CardioComm Solutions 192
6.56 CareSkore 193
6.57 CareTaker Medical 194
6.58 Castlight Health 195
6.59 Catapult Sports 197
6.60 CEEK VR 199
6.61 CellTrust Corporation 200
6.62 CenTrak 201
6.63 Cerner Corporation 202
6.64 Chetu 203
6.65 Cigna 204
6.66 CirrusMD 206
6.67 Cisco Systems 207
6.68 Cityzen Sciences 208
6.69 CMT (Compliance Meds Technologies) 209
6.70 Codoon 211
6.71 Cognoa 212
6.72 Cohero Health 213
6.73 Comarch 214
6.74 Common Sensing 215
6.75 Companion Medical 216
6.76 Comtech Telecommunications Corporation 217
6.77 connectRN 218
6.78 Conversa Health 219
6.79 CRF Health 220
6.80 Cupris Health 221
6.81 Cyberdyne 222
6.82 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation 223
6.83 DAQRI 224
6.84 Dexcom 226
6.85 Digital Health Corporation (Reflexion Health/The Learning Corporation) 228
6.86 Digital Pharmacist 230
6.87 Doctor On Demand 232
6.88 Doctor.com 233
6.89 DocuTAP 234
6.90 dorsaVi 235
6.91 DrFirst 236
6.92 DT (Deutsche Telekom) 238
6.93 eClinicalWorks 239
6.94 EE 240
6.95 Ekso Bionics 241
6.96 Eli Lilly and Company 243
6.97 EMN (European Medical Network) 244
6.98 Emotiv Systems 245
6.99 Empatica 246
6.100 Epic Systems Corporation 247
6.101 Epion Health 248
6.102 Ericsson 249
6.103 ERT 250
6.104 Essence Group 251
6.105 Evena Medical 252
6.106 EV? (Big Cloud Analytics) 254
6.107 Fatigue Science 255
6.108 Figure 1 256
6.109 Finis 257
6.110 Fitbit 258
6.111 Fossil Group/Misfit 260
6.112 FRUCT MD 262
6.113 Fujitsu 263
6.114 Gait Up 264
6.115 Garmin 265
6.116 GE Healthcare 266
6.117 Gemalto 268
6.118 Generali Global Assistance/CareLinx 269
6.119 Genesis Health Technologies 270
6.120 Gilead Sciences 271
6.121 Ginger.io 272
6.122 GlobalMed (GlobalMedia Group) 273
6.123 Glooko 275
6.124 GoodRx/Iodine 276
6.125 Google/Alphabet 277
6.126 GOQii 279
6.127 Grameen Foundation 280
6.128 GreatCall 281
6.129 GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) 283
6.130 Guangdong Biolight Meditech 285
6.131 Haselmeier 286
6.132 HealBe 287
6.133 Hexoskin (Carre Technologies) 289
6.134 HMS Holdings Corporation 291
6.135 Hollywog 292
6.136 Honeywell Life Care Solutions 294
6.137 Hövding 295
6.138 HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise) 296
6.139 Huawei 297
6.140 Human API 298
6.141 IBM Corporation 299
6.142 iCarbonX 300
6.143 ICEdot 301
6.144 Ideal Life 302
6.145 iHealth Labs 303
6.146 Imec International 304
6.147 ImPACT Applications 305
6.148 Imprivata 306
6.149 Infermedica 308
6.150 Instabeat 309
6.151 Integron Corporation 310
6.152 Intel Corporation 311
6.153 InteraXon 312
6.154 Intermountain Healthcare 313
6.155 InTouch Health 314
6.156 InvenSense/TDK Corporation 316
6.157 InvisionHeart 317
6.158 IQMax 318
6.159 IQVIA 320
6.160 iRhythm Technologies 321
6.161 Jaybird/Logitech 322
6.162 Johnson & Johnson 324
6.163 Kaia Health 326
6.164 KDDI Corporation 327
6.165 Ki Performance Lifestyle 328
6.166 Kinsa 329
6.167 KORE Wireless Group 330
6.168 Lark Health 331
6.169 Lenovo 332
6.170 LG Group 333
6.171 LifeScan 334
6.172 Livongo Health 335
6.173 LMD (Leman Micro Devices) 337
6.174 Loop Medical 338
6.175 Lumo BodyTech 339
6.176 Lyft 340
6.177 Magellan (MiTAC Digital Corporation) 341
6.178 MC10 342
6.179 McKinsey & Company 343
6.180 MDLIVE 344
6.181 Medecin Direct 345
6.182 Medella Health 346
6.183 Medfusion 347
6.184 Medidata Solutions 348
6.185 Medisafe 350
6.186 MedM 351
6.187 MedSignals/VitalSignals 352
6.188 Medtronic 353
6.189 Medvivo Group 355
6.190 MedWeb 357
6.191 MemoryMD 358
6.192 Merck and Co. 359
6.193 Merck KGaA 361
6.194 mHealthAlert 362
6.195 Microsoft Corporation 363
6.196 Mio Global 365
6.197 Moov 366
6.198 Moticon 367
6.199 Motion Fitness 368
6.200 mQure 369
6.201 Myontec 370
6.202 NEC Corporation 371
6.203 Neurometrix 372
6.204 NeuroPro 373
6.205 Nike 374
6.206 No Isolation 376
6.207 Nokia/Withings 377
6.208 Nonin Medical 379
6.209 Nortek Security & Control 380
6.210 Notch Interfaces 381
6.211 Novartis 382
6.212 Novo Nordisk 384
6.213 NTT DoCoMo 385
6.214 Nuubo 387
6.215 NXP Semiconductors 388
6.216 NZN Labs 389
6.217 Omada Health 390
6.218 Omron Corporation 391
6.219 OMsignal 393
6.220 OPKO Health 394
6.221 Optalert 395
6.222 Oracle Corporation 396
6.223 Orange 397
6.224 Orbita 398
6.225 Orpyx Medical Technologies 399
6.226 O-Synce 401
6.227 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company 402
6.228 Owlet Baby Care 403
6.229 Panasonic Corporation 404
6.230 PatientsLikeMe 405
6.231 Pear Therapeutics 406
6.232 Pfizer 407
6.233 Pharmica Consulting 408
6.234 PHC Corporation 409
6.235 Physitrack 410
6.236 Polar Electro 412
6.237 POSSIBLE Mobile 413
6.238 Preventice Solutions 414
6.239 Proactive MD 415
6.240 Propeller Health 416
6.241 Proteus Digital Health 417
6.242 PUSH 419
6.243 Push Doctor 420
6.244 Qardio 421
6.245 QSI (Quality Systems, Inc.)/NextGen Healthcare 422
6.246 Qualcomm Life 423
6.247 R1 RCM 425
6.248 Renesas Electronics Corporation 426
6.249 Respiri 427
6.250 Rest Devices 428
6.251 Roche Holding (F. Hoffmann-La Roche) 429
6.252 Royal Philips 431
6.253 RSL Steeper Group 433
6.254 S3 Group 434
6.255 Samsung Group 435
6.256 Sanofi 437
6.257 Santech 438
6.258 SAP 439
6.259 Science 37 440
6.260 SCOTTY Group 441
6.261 Scrypt 442
6.262 Senseonics 443
6.263 Sensiia 444
6.264 Sentimoto 445
6.265 Shire 446
6.266 Siemens Healthcare 447
6.267 SK Telecom 448
6.268 SmartCap Technologies (EdanSafe) 449
6.269 SnapMD 450
6.270 SoftBank Group 451
6.271 SoftServe 453
6.272 Somaxis 454
6.273 Sony Corporation 455
6.274 Sotera Wireless 456
6.275 Stanley Healthcare 457
6.276 STMicroelectronics 458
6.277 Swisscom 459
6.278 Tactio Health Group 460
6.279 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company 461
6.280 Teladoc 462
6.281 Tele2 463
6.282 Telenor Group 464
6.283 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 465
6.284 Thin Film Electronics 466
6.285 TI (Texas Instruments) 467
6.286 TIM (Telecom Italia Mobile) 468
6.287 toSense 469
6.288 Toshiba Corporation 470
6.289 TRHC (Tabula Rasa Healthcare) 471
6.290 Tricella 473
6.291 Tunstall Healthcare 474
6.292 Uber Technologies 475
6.293 U-blox 476
6.294 Valencell 477
6.295 Validic (Motivation Science) 478
6.296 Vancive Medical Technologies (Avery Dennison Corporation) 479
6.297 Veeva Systems 480
6.298 Verizon Communications 481
6.299 Verklizan 482
6.300 Vitaphone 483
6.301 Vocera Communications 484
6.302 Vodafone Group 485
6.303 Voluntis 486
6.304 Vuzix 487
6.305 WebMD Health Corporation 489
6.306 WellDoc 491
6.307 Wellpass 492
6.308 Welltok 493
6.309 Whistle Labs 495
6.310 Wipro 496
6.311 Xiaomi 497
6.312 Xplore Technologies 498
6.313 Xsensio 499
6.314 Ypsomed 500
6.315 Zephyr Health 501
6.316 Zipnosis 502
6.317 Zoll Medical Corporation 503
7 Chapter 7: Standardization, Regulation & Development Initiatives 504
7.1 Standardization Bodies & Alliances 504
7.1.1 DTA (Digital Therapeutics Alliance) 504
7.1.2 ECHAlliance (European Connected Health Alliance) 504
7.1.3 Global Digital Health Network 505
7.1.4 GSMA’s Mobile for Development mHealth Program 505
7.1.5 HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) 506
7.1.6 HL7 (Health Level Seven International) 507
7.1.7 HITRUST Alliance 507
7.1.8 IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) 508
7.1.9 IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) 508
7.1.10 ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 509
7.1.11 ITU (International Telecommunication Union) 509
7.1.12 JHU-GmI (Johns Hopkins University Global mHealth Initiative) 509
7.1.13 PCHA (Personal Connected Health Alliance) 510
7.1.14 TSA (TEC Services Association) 511
7.1.15 United Nations Foundation 511
7.1.16 WHO (World Health Organization) 512
7.1.17 WLSA (Wireless-Life Services Alliance) 513
7.2 Key Standards & Legislation 514
7.2.1 ISO/IEEE 11073 PHD (Personal Health Device) Standards 514
7.2.2 IEC 80001 – Risk Management for Medical Devices 515
7.2.3 HL7’s FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) 515
7.2.4 HL7’s Mobile Health Standards 515
7.2.5 Continua Design Guidelines 516
7.2.6 ITU’s E-Health Standards 517
7.2.7 DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) 517
7.2.8 HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) 518
7.2.9 HITECH (Heath Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health) 519
7.2.10 HITRUST CSF (Common Security Framework) 519
8 Chapter 8: Market Sizing & Forecasts 520
8.1 Global Outlook for mHealth: 2018 – 2030 520
8.2 Submarket Segmentation 521
8.3 Pharmaceutical Applications Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 522
8.3.1 Safety Data Collection Use Case 523
8.3.2 Consumer Education Use Case 523
8.3.3 Medical Education Use Case 524
8.3.4 Post–Market Monitoring Use Case 524
8.3.5 Drug Authentication Use Case 525
8.3.6 Social Media Use Case 525
8.3.7 Patient Compliance & Retention (Clinical Trials) Use Case 526
8.4 Medical Information & Healthcare Management Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 527
8.4.1 Electronic Health/Medical Records & Tracking Tools Use Case 528
8.4.2 Diagnostic Tools & Medical Reference Use Case 528
8.4.3 Continuing Medical Education Use Case 529
8.4.4 Awareness through Alerts Use Case 529
8.4.5 Logistical & Payment Support Use Case 530
8.5 Healthcare & Fitness Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 531
8.5.1 Medical Compliance Use Case 532
8.5.2 Fitness & Nutrition Apps Use Case 532
8.5.3 Clinical Decision Support Systems Use Case 533
8.5.4 Prescribable Mobile Apps Use Case 533
8.6 Remote Consultation/Diagnostic Services Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 534
8.6.1 Mobile Video Consultations, Collaboration & Surgery Use Case 535
8.6.2 Non–Video Consultations & Collaboration Use Case 535
8.6.3 Remote Collaboration in Emergency Situations Use Case 536
8.7 IoT, Wearable Technology, Sensor & Monitoring Applications Submarket Revenue: 2018 – 2030 537
8.7.1 Health and Wellness Monitoring Use Case 538
8.7.2 Disease Surveillance/Remote Monitoring Use Case 538
8.7.3 Diagnostic Tools Use Case 539
8.7.4 Technical Logistics Use Case 539
8.8 Segmentation by Ecosystem Player 540
8.8.1 Mobile Operators & Connectivity Providers 540
8.8.2 Mobile & mHealth Device OEMs 541
8.8.3 Content & Application Providers 541
8.8.4 Healthcare Service Providers 542
8.8.5 Pharmaceutical Industry 542
8.9 Regional Outlook 543
8.10 Asia Pacific mHealth Revenue: 2018 – 2030 544
8.10.1 Country Level Segmentation 544
8.10.2 Australia 545
8.10.3 China 545
8.10.4 India 546
8.10.5 Japan 546
8.10.6 South Korea 547
8.10.7 Pakistan 547
8.10.8 Thailand 548
8.10.9 Indonesia 548
8.10.10 Malaysia 549
8.10.11 Taiwan 549
8.10.12 Philippines 550
8.10.13 Singapore 550
8.10.14 Rest of Asia Pacific 551
8.11 Eastern Europe mHealth Revenue: 2018 – 2030 552
8.11.1 Country Level Segmentation 552
8.11.2 Czech Republic 553
8.11.3 Poland 553
8.11.4 Russia 554
8.11.5 Rest of Eastern Europe 554
8.12 Latin & Central America mHealth Revenue: 2018 – 2030 555
8.12.1 Country Level Segmentation 555
8.12.2 Argentina 556
8.12.3 Brazil 556
8.12.4 Mexico 557
8.12.5 Rest of Latin & Central America 557
8.13 Middle East & Africa mHealth Revenue: 2018 – 2030 558
8.13.1 Country Level Segmentation 558
8.13.2 Israel 559
8.13.3 Qatar 559
8.13.4 Saudi Arabia 560
8.13.5 South Africa 560
8.13.6 UAE 561
8.13.7 Rest of the Middle East & Africa 561
8.14 North America mHealth Revenue: 2018 – 2030 562
8.14.1 Country Level Segmentation 562
8.14.2 USA 563
8.14.3 Canada 563
8.15 Western Europe mHealth Revenue: 2018 – 2030 564
8.15.1 Country Level Segmentation 564
8.15.2 Denmark 565
8.15.3 Finland 565
8.15.4 France 566
8.15.5 Germany 566
8.15.6 Italy 567
8.15.7 Spain 567
8.15.8 Sweden 568
8.15.9 Norway 568
8.15.10 UK 569
8.15.11 Rest of Western Europe 569
9 Chapter 9: Conclusion, Key Trends & Strategic Recommendations 570
9.1 Why is the Market Poised to Grow? 570
9.2 Competitive Industry Landscape: Acquisitions, Alliances & Consolidation 570
9.3 Digital Therapeutics: The Next Avenue for Growth 571
9.3.1 Impact on Patients & Providers 572
9.3.2 Are Digital Therapeutics a Threat to the Pharmaceutical Industry? 572
9.4 The Emergence of Connected Drug Delivery Platforms 573
9.4.1 Smart Inhalers for Respiratory Disorders 573
9.4.2 Ingestible Sensors for Tracking Oral Drug Delivery 573
9.4.3 Connected Injection Systems 573
9.5 Beyond HD Video: The Healthcare Applications of LTE & 5G NR (New Radio) Networks 574
9.5.1 UHD Video Applications 574
9.5.2 Telemedicine Through the Real-Time Delivery of Haptic Feedback 575
9.5.3 Bio-Connectivity: Enabling Telecare 575
9.5.4 Remote Surgery & Other Applications 576
9.6 Are Mobile Operators Simply Connectivity Providers for mHealth? 577
9.7 Addressing Privacy & Security Concerns 577
9.8 The Role of Data Protection Legislation 578
9.9 Improving Operational Efficiency and Reducing Costs 578
9.10 The Importance of End User Belief 579
9.11 Wearable Technology: Prospects in the mHealth Ecosystem 579
9.12 Driving Investments in Big Data & Advanced Analytics 581
9.13 Implementing Successful mHealth Strategies in Hospitals 582
9.14 Strategic Recommendations 583
9.14.1 Recommendations for Mobile Operators 583
9.14.2 Recommendations for Enabling Technology Providers and mHealth Device OEMs 583
9.14.3 Recommendations for Application Developers 584
9.14.4 Recommendations for Healthcare Professionals and Providers 584
9.14.5 Recommendations for the Pharmaceutical Industry 584
Continue…
