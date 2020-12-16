“Big Data” originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems.

Amid the proliferation of real-time data from sources such as mobile devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data has found a host of vertical market applications, ranging from fraud detection to scientific R&D.

Despite challenges relating to privacy concerns and organizational resistance, Big Data investments continue to gain momentum throughout the globe. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments will account for over $65 Billion in 2018 alone. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years.

The “Big Data Market: 2018 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the Big Data ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, vertical market opportunities and use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies on Big Data analytics, vendor profiles, market share and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 14 vertical markets, 6 regions and 35 countries.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Key Findings:

In 2018, Big Data vendors will pocket over $65 Billion from hardware, software and professional services revenues. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than $96 Billion by the end of 2021.

With ongoing advances in AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies, Big Data analytics initiatives are beginning to leverage sophisticated deep learning systems with an autonomous sense of judgment – to enable a range of applications from chatbots and virtual assistants to self-driving vehicles and precision medicine.

In order to analyze data closer to where it is collected, Big Data and advanced analytics technologies are increasingly being integrated into edge environments, including network nodes, numerous industrial machines and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Oracle’s recent acquisition of enterprise data science platform provider DataScience.com – in a bid to beef up its capabilities in machine learning and Big Data for predictive analytics, and Google’s acquisition of Big Data application platform provider Cask Data.

Topics Covered:

Big Data ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives

Big Data analytics and implementation models

Key trends – including AI (Artificial Intelligence), machine learning, edge analytics, cloud-based Big Data platforms, and the impact of the IoT (Internet of Things)

Analysis of key applications and investment potential for 14 vertical markets

Over 60 case studies on the use of Big Data and analytics

Big Data vendor market share

Future roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for Big Data hardware, software and professional services vendors, and enterprises

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation:

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their categories:

Hardware, Software & Professional Services

Hardware

Software

Professional Services

Horizontal Submarkets

Storage & Compute Infrastructure

Networking Infrastructure

Hadoop & Infrastructure Software

SQL

NoSQL

Analytic Platforms & Applications

Cloud Platforms

Professional Services

Vertical Submarkets

Automotive, Aerospace & Transportation

Banking & Securities

Defense & Intelligence

Education

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Smart Cities & Intelligent Buildings

Insurance

Manufacturing & Natural Resources

Web, Media & Entertainment

Public Safety & Homeland Security

Public Services

Retail, Wholesale & Hospitality

Telecommunications

Utilities & Energy

Others

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

North America

Western Europe

Country Markets

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the Big Data ecosystem?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021, and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

Who are the key Big Data software, hardware and services vendors, and what are their strategies?

How much are vertical enterprises investing in Big Data?

What opportunities exist for Big Data analytics?

Which countries and verticals will see the highest percentage of Big Data investments?

List of Companies Mentioned:

The following companies and organizations have been reviewed, discussed or mentioned in the report:

Table of Content

1 CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Topics Covered

1.3 Forecast Segmentation

1.4 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Key Findings

1.6 Methodology

1.7 Target Audience

1.8 Companies & Organizations Mentioned

2 CHAPTER 2: AN OVERVIEW OF BIG DATA

2.1 What is Big Data?

2.2 Key Approaches to Big Data Processing

2.2.1 Hadoop

2.2.2 NoSQL

2.2.3 MPAD (Massively Parallel Analytic Databases)

2.2.4 In-Memory Processing

2.2.5 Stream Processing Technologies

2.2.6 Spark

2.2.7 Other Databases & Analytic Technologies

2.3 Key Characteristics of Big Data

2.3.1 Volume

2.3.2 Velocity

2.3.3 Variety

2.3.4 Value

2.4 Market Growth Drivers

2.4.1 Awareness of Benefits

2.4.2 Maturation of Big Data Platforms

2.4.3 Continued Investments by Web Giants, Governments & Enterprises

2.4.4 Growth of Data Volume, Velocity & Variety

2.4.5 Vendor Commitments & Partnerships

2.4.6 Technology Trends Lowering Entry Barriers

2.5 Market Barriers

2.5.1 Lack of Analytic Specialists

2.5.2 Uncertain Big Data Strategies

2.5.3 Organizational Resistance to Big Data Adoption

2.5.4 Technical Challenges: Scalability & Maintenance

2.5.5 Security & Privacy Concerns

3 CHAPTER 3: BIG DATA ANALYTICS

3.1 What are Big Data Analytics?

3.2 The Importance of Analytics

3.3 Reactive vs. Proactive Analytics

3.4 Customer vs. Operational Analytics

3.5 Technology & Implementation Approaches

3.5.1 Grid Computing

3.5.2 In-Database Processing

3.5.3 In-Memory Analytics

3.5.4 Machine Learning & Data Mining

3.5.5 Predictive Analytics

3.5.6 NLP (Natural Language Processing)

3.5.7 Text Analytics

3.5.8 Visual Analytics

3.5.9 Graph Analytics

3.5.10 Social Media, IT & Telco Network Analytics

4 CHAPTER 4: BIG DATA IN AUTOMOTIVE, AEROSPACE & TRANSPORTATION

4.1 Overview & Investment Potential

4.2 Key Applications

4.2.1 Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Driving

4.2.2 Streamlining Vehicle Recalls & Warranty Management

4.2.3 Fleet Management

4.2.4 Intelligent Transportation

4.2.5 UBI (Usage Based Insurance)

4.2.6 Predictive Aircraft Maintenance & Fuel Optimization

4.2.7 Air Traffic Control

4.3 Case Studies

4.3.1 Boeing: Making Flying More Efficient with Big Data

4.3.2 BMW: Eliminating Defects in New Vehicle Models with Big Data

4.3.3 Dash Labs: Turning Regular Cars into Data-Driven Smart Cars with Big Data

4.3.4 Ford Motor Company: Making Efficient Transportation Decisions with Big Data

4.3.5 Groupe Renault: Boosting Driver Safety with Big Data

4.3.6 Honda Motor Company: Improving F1 Performance & Fuel Efficiency with Big Data

