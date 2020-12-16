Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Cassava Starch In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of cassava starch. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the cassava starch industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Cassava starch is used in non-food industries, in ethanol fuel production, in paper and textile production and in the pharmaceutical industry as an inert carrier. Starch is primarily composed of two glucose polymers- amylose and amylopectin.

The cassava starch market has been witnessing a significant growth due to the increasing incorporation of starch in a wide range of foods, coupled with its cost-effectiveness. The growing demand in the process and convenience food is driving the market growth globally. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market due to the high production of processed food in the region. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of cassava starch.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of cassava starch via the wet milling process. In this process, cassava roots are peeled and washed before being grated. Then, starch milk is obtained by mixing the grated cassava with water. Finally, the obtained starch milk is dried to produce cassava starch.

