Propane Market Revenue to Rise Substantially Owing to Increasing End-use Adoption

Propane is an alkane with a molecular formula C3H8, and is commercially referred to as Hydrocarbon Gas Liquid (HGL) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). It is a gas at standard room temperature and pressure, however it can be compressed to a liquid form, which makes transportation easier. It is found mixed in natural gas and petroleum deposits. Propane is a by-product of natural gas and refining industry, it is commonly used as a fuel and is a nonrenewable chemical. Primarily propane is used as a fuel. Propane has various applications such as a fuel for fleet vehicles, appliances and residential, commercial and chemical refineries. Major sectors with the extensive use of propane are industrial (Chemicals), transportation, commercial and residential. Propane is a relatively clean burning fossil fuel, and was approved as an alternative fuel under the US Clean Air Act. However, its combustion does produce nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, greenhouse gas, sulfur dioxide which are toxic waste and does harm the environment. With decline in oil prices, propane consumption is expected to continue to grow rapidly across the globe. Increase in demand for propane could fluctuate its price, for instance, cold countries with heavier home heating demands require more propane in the winters for residential purposes. This increase in demand can cause propane prices to increase with the season however propane prices are relatively economically feasible when compared to other fuel options.

Get To Know Sample of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31158

Market: Dynamics

Market: Driver

Industrial sector and residential sector are two primary factors expected to dominate the propane market in the future. Propane is used for multiple industrial process, large scale application such as commercial-grade propane-fueled furnaces and water heaters, which are used in hospitals, warehouse and manufacturing facilities. Over the coming years an increase in demand for propane from industrial and residential sector is highly anticipated owing to the industrial expansion plans of developing economies. Metal processing industries are also an avid consumer of propane to fuel their cutting torches, soldering, and vulcanizing equipment among other appliances, which is expected to propel the propane growth in the coming years.

The propane market is extensively driven by the rapidly increasing propane engine fuel (LPG) market in the recent years. The mixture of propane and butane is used as a fuel in internal combustion engines in vehicles as well as in generators (stationary applications), in the recent years the propane market has witnessed the growing demand owing to increase in LPG (Autogas) fueled vehicles. Moreover, usage of propane as a cooking and grilling fuel across the globe is also a major factor for the growth of propane market in the recent years.

Propane market has a major advantage of a relative cost effective fuel options. The fuel has better performance and is comparatively a clean burning fuel which is one of the driving factors for the demand with its economic feasibility.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/31158

Market: Restraints

Propane being a clean burning fuel compared to other fuels is still a fossil fuel. The major concern in the propane market is the availability, it is largely produced or extracted from non-renewable natural resources and moreover depleting levels, this is expected to hamper the global market for propane in the coming years.

Propane supply and availability is co-dependent to the supply and availability of petroleum, so it cannot be used as a substitute when there is a shortage in petroleum, this factor could affect the propane market in the coming years.

Market: Trends

Continuing development of propane engine fuel markets is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the propane market. Increasing LPG fueled vehicles is expected to open new opportunities for manufacturers and end users.

Market Opportunities:

Key players are investing in R&D activities for the development of propane from natural resources such as palm oil. This factor is likely to offer attractive opportunities to the global propane market in the next few years.

Market: Segmentation

The Global Market can be segmented by: Form

Liquid

Gas

The Global Market can be segmented by: End Use

Transportation

Residential

Agriculture

Commercial

Industrial

Chemicals and Refineries

Others

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31158

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing start-ups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Jayprakash Sharma

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com