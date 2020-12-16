Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of 2-Hydroxypropanoic Acid In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of 2-hydroxypropanoic acid. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the 2-hydroxypropanoic acid industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Download a free sample of the production cost of 2-hydroxypropanoic acid from acetaldehyde via hydrolysis and many [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/cost-analysis/2-hydroxypropanoic-acid-production-from-acetaldehyde-via-hydrolysis

2-Hydroxypropanoic acid, variously known as lactic acid, is an organic acid that is white in colour and usually found in a solid state. It is miscible in water and appears to be colourless when in liquid state. The conjugate base of lactic acid is known as lactate. Lactic acid is widely used as a food preservative, flavouring agent as well as a curing agent. It can also be used as a decontaminant in meat processing applications.

The 2-hydroxypropanoic acid industry was majorly affected due to the COVID-19 induced lockdowns and restrictions. However, with easing restrictions and lifting of lockdowns, the industry is slowly moving towards a pre-COVID level recovery. Further, the global 2-hydroxypropanoic acid industry is expected to witness a robust growth in the coming years owing to the rising demand for food preservatives. In terms of output, the United States is expected to account for a significant share in the industry, followed by China. Recently, PKN Orlen, a Poland-based company active in the oil and gas industry, has commenced its project to build a lactic acid production unit, which will be the first such facility utilising microorganisms on an industrial scale. Such developments are expected to influence the production cost of of 2-hydroxypropanoic acid.

Read the full production cost analysis report of 2-hydroxypropanoic [email protected] https://www.procurementresource.com/production-cost-report-store/2-hydroxypropanoic-acid

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of 2-hydroxypropanoic acid from carbohydrates via fermentation and from acetaldehyde via hydrolysis. One of the most common methods used to produce 2-hydroxypropanoic acid is from carbohydrates via fermentation. In this process, fermentation of whey, molasses or starch takes place by using lactobacillus species bacteria. The process of fermentation takes place in the presence of alkaline substances and yields out 2-hydroxypropanoic acid.

About Us:

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC

Contact Person: Chris Byrd, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

USA:- +1-213-316-7435

India:- +91 8586081494

Europe & Asia:- +44 702-402-5790

Address: 30 N Gould St, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA.

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @procurementrs

Website: https://www.procurementresource.com