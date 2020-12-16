Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of 2-Hydroxybenzoic Acid In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of 2-hydroxybenzoic acid. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the 2-hydroxybenzoic acid industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

2-Hydroxybenzoic acid is also known as salicylic acid or ionil or salicylate. It is a beta hydroxy acid that is found naturally in plants. 2-Hydroxybenzoic acid is an organic compound. It exists as a solid substance and is miscible in water. It is also found in body organs such as the human liver and skin tissues and in components like saliva, feces, urine, and blood. It can also act as an anti-inflammatory agent and a topical antibacterial agent due to its ability to promote exfoliation.

The 2-hydroxybenzoic acid industry, like every other industry, was majorly impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. With halted operations and disturbed production lines, there was a major imbalance between the supply-demand chain. Due to the shortage of manpower caused by the travel restrictions ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, the operations were delayed to some extent, which further caused massive price fluctuations in the global 2-hydroxybenzoic acid market. However, recovering economies and life turning back to normal have now boosted the 2-hydroxybenzoic acid demand, which is expected to reach pre-COVID levels in the upcoming years. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of 2-hydroxybenzoic acid.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of 2-hydroxybenzoic acid via aspirin or methyl salicylate and via sodium phenolate. One of the most common methods to produce 2-hydroxybenzoic acid is from aspirin via the process of hydrolysis. In this process, methyl salicylate or aspirin reacts with either a strong acid or base in order to undergo hydrolysis and give out 2-hydrobenzoic acid.

Procurement Resource ensures that our clients remain at the vanguard of their industries by providing actionable procurement intelligence with the help of our expert analysts, researchers, and domain experts. Our team of highly seasoned analysts undertake extensive research to provide our customers with the latest and up-to-date market reports, cost-models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which aid in simplifying the procurement process for our clientele. We work with a diverse range of procurement teams across industries to get real-time data and insights that can be effectively implemented by our customers. We also track the prices and production costs of an extensive range of goods and commodities, thus, providing you with the updated and reliable data. We, at Procurement Resource, with the help of the latest and cutting-edge techniques in the industry, help our clients understand the supply chain, procurement, and industry climate, so that they can form strategies which ensure their optimum growth.

