Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2029

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Introduction

Ultrapure Electronic Gases are the gases that are used in the processes involved in the fabrication and manufacturing of several electronic products. Ultrapure electronic gases are produced in high purity grade ~(98-99.9%) with the purpose of eliminating most of the unwanted impurities from them which are being used in the specialized application. Ultrapure Electronic Gases are the high-quality gases with minimum purity stored in various shape and size cylinder for easy handling. Some basic examples of ultrapure electronic gases are hydrogen, carbon dioxide, acetylene, argon and other similar gases.

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Dynamics

Ultrapure electronic gases market is mainly driven by the growing demand of semiconductor devices for the engineering of different electronic devices. The increasing acceptance of renewable energy particularly solar photovoltaic devices is further propelling the demand for ultrapure electronic gases due to the huge consumption in the manufacturing process. Furthermore, increasing inclination of consumer toward small size electronic devices, the use of chips or integrated circuit is increasing at a significant rate especially in mobile phones, computers owing to increase in the demand of ultrapure electronic gases from electronic industries. Ultrapure electronic gases are also widely used for the cleaning and etching process in the manufacturing of semiconductor which is also moving ahead of the market of ultrapure electronic gases. Increasing rapid consumption of LED lights is also surging the market of ultrapure electronic gases as various ultrapure electronic gases such as high purity ammonia, nitrogen, hydrogen is required in large quantity for the manufacturing of LED lights which results in boosting the market of ultrapure electronic gases.

The semiconductor industry is one of the most dynamic and competitive markets worldwide. As it continues to expand and grow, so too does the demand for ultrapure electronic gases

The advancement in the market of ultrapure electronic gases is that key manufacturers are doing several innovations in the packaging and storage design of ultrapure electronic gases by making use of composite materials made of different plastics in place of metal packaging. Therefore these cylinders provide numerous advantages in terms of energy saving

Strict regulatory restrictions act as a restraint in the growth of the ultrapure electronic gases market, although the technological developments in the manufacture of ultrapure electronic gases are expected to diminish the effect of the restrictions. In addition, operating expenditure, low capital etc. are other factors expected to escalate the ultrapure electronic gases market growth.

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Segmentation

The Market of Ultrapure Electronic Gases can be segmented into three factors on the basis of its types, and its application.

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market can be segmented on the basis of its types:

Halogen based gases

Noble gases

Carbon-based gases

Atmospheric gases

Other gases

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market can be segmented on the basis of its grades:

Parts per trillion (ppt)

Parts per billion (ppb)

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market can be segmented on the basis of its applications:

Cleaning of process chambers

The chemical vapour deposition process

Deposition

Etch

Doping

Others

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Regional Overview

North America region holds the major share (around one-third) of ultrapure electronic gases followed by Europe. This is due to increasing electronic industries which exhibits high potential growth opportunities for the ultrapure electronic gas market. The Asia-Pacific region is considered to be the significant market for ultrapure electronic gas due to the extensive production of electronics devices in countries such as India and China. The progression of this region is enhanced by the government policies to expand semiconductor production in the region. For instance, the Chinese government is planning to invest in domestic chip companies to shape a prominent semiconductor industry, which is likely to fuel the ultrapure electronic gas market growth during the forecast period.

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Ultrapure Electronic Gases are as follows:

BASF SE

Praxair Inc.

The Linde Group

Air Liquide S.A.

Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Messer Group

Iceblick Ltd.

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Iwatani Corporation

A-OX Welding Supply Co.

CIC Photonics, Inc

