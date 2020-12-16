Procurement Resource Presents The Production Cost Of 2,5-Furandicarboxylic Acid In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation cost. The extensive study describes the step-wise consumption of material and utilities, along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) is an organic compound. It has been suggested as an important building block in renewable resources as it can substitute for terephthalic acid (PTA) in the production of polyesters and other polymers containing an aromatic moiety.

The 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid industry, like every other industry, was majorly impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic. With halted operations and disturbed production lines, there was a major imbalance between the supply-demand chain. Due to the shortage of workforce caused by the travel restrictions ahead of the coronavirus pandemic, the operations were delayed to a great extent, which further caused massive price fluctuations in the global 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid market. However, recovering economies and life turning back to normal have now boosted the demand for 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid, which is expected to reach pre-COVID levels in the upcoming years. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid via the Furan method and via sucrose. The most common method to industrially produce 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid is via the Furan method. In this process, firstly, glucose undergoes isomerisation to produce fructose. Fructose is then converted to intermediate methoxymethyl furan (MMF), which is finally oxidised to FDCA. A glucose-water syrup of 70% concentration is used as a nutrient product in this method, which produces by-products as glucose acetate and citrus levulinate.

