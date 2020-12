Electric Plugs and Sockets Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2029: Persistencemarketresearch Updates

Growing implementation of building automation in urban commercial spaces and high rate of replacement and reconditioning of aging power distribution networks will remain the key factors bolstering sales of industrial plugs & switches. The flourishing infrastructural developments and an overall shift towards the alternative energy power generation would further create a significant growth opportunity in global Electric Plugs and Sockets market.

As indicated by a new research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR), the demand for Electric Plugs and Sockets will reach xx million units by 2023 end. The market is set to observe a moderate CAGR during the period of projection, 2019-2029.

Key Takeaways – Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Report

Significant uptick in IoT implementation in manufacturing sector, rising warehousing capacity requirements in the E-commerce industry, and military deployments and border surveillance will escalate the demand for Electric Plugs and Sockets.

Emerging trend of smart grid network installation is anticipated to present significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers of Electric Plugs and Sockets.

Mounting electric vehicle sales (market share doubled to ~ n% from 2017 to 2018 ), and the need to develop supporting electric charging network are estimated to amplify demand for Electric Plugs and Sockets in key regions like the U.S., Europe, and China.

from ), and the need to develop supporting electric charging network are estimated to amplify demand for Electric Plugs and Sockets in key regions like the U.S., Europe, and China. Premium priced IP 66/67-rated Electric Plugs and Sockets are most sought out across end-use applications like mining, oil & gas exploration, and offshore applications, owing to their sturdiness, durability, and resistance to dirt, water and chemicals.

With the global telecom industry embracing 5G network connectivity, development of supporting telecom infrastructure is anticipated to present lucrative growth opportunities in the Electric Plugs and Sockets market.

Smart city initiatives, which attracted investments of over US$ 81 Bn in 2018, are growing at a breakneck pace. This flourishing space presents a massive untapped market potential for manufacturers in the Electric Plugs and Sockets market.

Intensified and Fragmented Competition Landscape

Companies covered in Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Report

Legrand SA

TE Connectivity

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd

Seimens AG

Schneider Electric

Havells India Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Marechal Electric

Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Palazzoli S.p.A.

Bals Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co.KG

Ferdinand Walther GmbH

Andeli Group Co., Ltd.

With no universally accepted substitute in the market, the Electric Plugs and Sockets market is set to witness a healthy demand on the back of rising industrial production index and robust growth in modernization of power distribution network, albeit at a moderate pace.

Persistence Market Research (PMR) published a detailed study on the Electric Plugs and Sockets market, which includes global industry analysis for 2014–2018 and forecast for 2019–2029. The market report provides a clear understanding of the market concentration across seven different regions, through five different segments – product type, IP rating, voltage ration, current rating, and end use. The Electric Plugs and Sockets market report provides key insights into parent market analysis, pricing analysis by manufacturers, regional industrial voltage potential, product mapping, key market participants by region, and demand trends across end-use segments.