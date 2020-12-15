Potato Protein Market – Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers 2030

Potato Protein Market: Market Outlook

Potato is the most common vegetable used in the world. Potato are higher in starch, which provides energy. Potato is also higher in protein vitamins, Minerals, fibre, and organic acid. Gastronomy potato protein isolates are pure, native, and classified by governments around the world as a simple potato. Potato protein is the process in which we extract the starch from the potato or it is a dry coproduct of the manufacture of potato starch. Potato protein is higher in lysine, which is an essential amino acid. Protein potato extracted from the tubers of potato. Potato protein mostly used in sport nutritional supplements. The protein fraction is the process in which removes the membrane of potato and extracts the juice which is highly nutritious and high in antioxidant properties. Protein potato is mainly used in food and beverage, food supplements, Sports nutrition, cosmetic and Animal feeding, and other industry. Potato protein is highly use for growth of the muscle and preparation of execration

Higher the consumption of vegan diet increase the demand of potato protein in the global market.

Due to the presence of various micronutrients, the Potato protein has a higher demand in the global market. People are more health cautious and seeking for the nutritional diet in their lifestyle. Inclination through the vegan product, increase the demand for lysine based products and rising demand for an organic product, are the factors that drive the potato protein market in the global market. Higher the consumption of sport nutritional supplement increasing the demand for protein-rich diet for muscle building has increased the demand for Potato protein in the global market. Health awareness among the consumer and higher the demand of vegan food are the other factors that drive the growth of potato protein in the global market. However, lack of knowledge among the consumer about potato protein is one of the major challenges in the global potato protein market.

Global Potato Protein Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global Potato protein market has been segmented as

Potato protein Concentrate form

Potato protein Isolate form

Others

On the basis of Application, the global Potato protein market has been segmented as

Food and Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Meat Substitutes Analogues Sweet & Savory Snacks Others

Food Supplements Infant Nutrition Sports Nutrition Others Animal Feed



On the basis of region, the global Potato protein market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Potato protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Potato protein market are Avebe, Tereos Group, Kemin Industries Inc., Cyvex Nutrition (Omega Protein Corporation), AKV Langholt AMBA, Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Roquette Freres, Agrana Beteiliguns AG, Peppes Group, Emsland Group, KMC Ingredients, PPZ Niechlow, Sudstarke GMBH, Meelunie B.V., EM Food trading B.V, Potato protein range,Manitoba starch products and others.

Global Potato protein: Key players

The rise in demand for organic products has increases the demand for potato protein in the global market. These days’ consumers are more health cautious and shifting towards the vegan diet. Most companies developed the new organic potato protein with the help of technology and improved the demand for potato protein in the global market. Europe is a leading player that contributes to the higher market share in the potato protein market. North America and Asia Pacific region are next in cue after Europe and expected to offer the emerging opportunity in the future. In the coming year market witness forecast to grow in Africa and Middle East region.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Potato Protein Market

The spread of the COVID-19 is a hazardous situation for the global economy. Most of the industries are highly affected by this pandemic. The potato protein market has also affected by this virus. The potato protein production also affected and exaggerated the supply-chain activities. Thus, the potato protein market would expected to witness the moderate impact due to COVID-19 disease.