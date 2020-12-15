Kava Root Extract Market to be Valued at US$ 775 Mn by 2030-end

Today’s millennial generation is buried under the mountain of professional workload, performance pressure, society expectations, personal thrust, and many more things. In this competitive world, individuals are always toiling to achieve more. Kava root extract offers a solution to combat stress, aiding body wellness and emotional balance. It gives a calm sensation and prepares the body for a restful night of sleep. It promotes relaxation of the mind & muscles and relieves pain. According to the Journal of Psychopharmacology, it minimizes the symptoms of anxiety, which commonly co-occurs with depression. Kava consumption has shown to reduce feelings of nervousness, heart palpitations, chest pain, headache, dizziness, and stomach upset.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32150

The global kava root extract market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue over the next decade, at a steady CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2020 to 2030).

Key Takeaways from Kava Root Extract Market Study

The powder form of kava root extract accounts for a prominent market value share, on the back of increasing demand for use in dietary supplements.

By nature, conventional kava root extract accounts for the highest market value share in the global kava root extract market, owing to high concertation of conventional kava cultivation in production-dominant countries such as Vanuatu and Fiji.

Online sales of kava root extract are anticipated to witness significant rise and exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to rising Internet penetration for herbal supplements across the world.

Use of kava root extract is also increasing in the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, as demand for anti-anxiety and mental well-being medications is increasing across the globe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a slight adverse impact on activities in the global kava root extract market. However, with increasing online sales, the effect has been somewhat minimized across the world.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32150

“Manufactures in the kava root extract market could acquire extensive profits by targeting the rising health conscious millennial population along with herbal supplement manufacturers, owing to increasing use of kava root extract in stress relief supplements, sleep-promoting supplements, and others. Moreover, increasing retail sales is another potential growth factor for the market,” says a PMR analyst.

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables

Kava Root Extract Market: Competitive Landscape

The kava root extract market is consolidated in nature. Key players in the global kava root extract market are actively focusing on enhancing technologies that are tested and approved by regulatory authorities. Such use of advanced technology is helping manufacturers to expand their product offerings. Manufacturers in the kava root extract market space are also targeting the pharmaceutical companies to innovate new dietary supplements containing kava root extract for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Global Kava Root Extract Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global kava root extract market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the kava root extract market based nature (organic and conventional), form (liquid and powder), and sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, drug & specialty stores, online retail, and others), across seven regions.

For additional insights on how the kava root extract market will shape up over the next decade, write to [email protected]

About Food & Beverage Division at Persistence Market Research

The Food and Beverages team at Persistence Market Research provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32150