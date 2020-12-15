Label Films Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players 2025

Label films market: Introduction

Shelf space and visual appearance are the major differentiable factors for any product. The label films fulfill the need for this type of packaging. Label film is an essential product which plays a very important role in creating brand value and offers distinguishing features to a company’s product at the point of sales. The label films can be of three types i.e. coated, uncoated, and squeezable. Coated label films offer excellent printability and visual attributes while clear label films offer ‘no label’ characteristics to a product.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18076

The various types of the materials including BOPP, BOPET, Polypropylene, PE, PP, PO and Polyester offers heat resistance and high rigidity properties to a label film. Some of the other properties including water resistance, tamper evident, heat sealing, light blocking, tensile & tear strength, and color protection are also desirable in a label film. BOPP label films are widely used for the labeling of food and dairy products. According to the requirement of brand owners, the label films can be customized for additional desirable attributes.

Label films: Market Dynamics

The label film is an essential product to the brand-owners for packaging of their products. The label films market is largely driven by the need for sustainable packaging product for the identification of a product and distinguish it from the other available products in the market. Due to rising concerns over environmental protection and resources degradation, the sustainability factor also contributes to the growth in demand for the biodegradable label films market. Also, due to the high application in food and beverages industry, there will be a substantial rise in demand for label films over the entire forecast period. High costs and recycling issues are some factors which withhold the growth of label films market. The major trend observed in the label films market is the innovation to improve its attractiveness attributes for good visual appearance to attract the end consumers. The printing technology used for label films are UV, Gravure, and Flexography.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/18076

Label films: Market Segmentation

Label films market is segmented as follows-

Label films market segmentation by its types –

Label Face Stock films (SAL)

Wrap Around Label films (WAL)

Injection Molded Label films (IML)

Pressure Sensitive Label films (PSL)

Shrink Label films

Specialty films

Label films market segmentation by Material used–

PE

PET

BOPP

Glass

Paper

Others

Label films market segmentation by film type–

Coated

Uncoated

Squeezable

Label films market segmentation by appearance–

Metallic

Gloss

Clear

White

Label films market segmentation by end use –

Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Food and beverages

Dairy products

Household products

Label films: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global label films market is segmented across following regions- Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The shrink sleeve label films market has grown significantly in the last few years. The label films market will expand at a higher CAGR in Asia-Pacific region due to rising consumption levels in personal care and household segments. Chinese market will witness the growth level above the global average. There is a strong growth potential for specialty films in mature markets such as Europe and North America. Markets including Latin America and Middle East & Africa also offer untapped growth potential for the labels films market in the coming years.

Label films: Key players

Some of the key players in the global label films market are Cosmo Films Ltd., Treofan Group, Innovia Films Ltd., Mondi Group plc, Klöckner Pentaplast Ltd., Irplast S.p.A., TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP , Bischof + Klein France SAS, DUNMORE Corp, Manucor S.p.A., Renolit SE, Invico S.A., SELENE S.p.A., POLIFILM Group, Accrued Plastic Ltd., Polinas Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Jindal Poly Films Limited, HERMA GmbH, Avery Dennison Corp, DuPont Teijin Films.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18076