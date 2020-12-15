Sodium Aluminum Silicate Market Growth and Sales forecast 2025

Global Sodium aluminum silicate Market: Introduction

Sodium aluminum silicate is a compound and is a series of unstructured hydrated sodium aluminum silicate with variable proportions of Na2O, Al2O3, and SiO2. Sodium aluminum silicate is manufactured by precipitation process and reacting aluminum sulfate and sodium silicate.

The functional uses of sodium aluminum silicate are anticaking agent. Sodium aluminum silicate is a food additive which the manufacturers are using to improve the quality of the product. The compound helps in improving the aspects of food, such as color, texture, flavor, and shelf life.

Sodium aluminum silicate transpires naturally. It is the salt of the mixture of silicon, sodium, aluminum, and oxygen. For the usage in food, it is manufactured unnaturally in a variation of chemical compositions according to numerous applications.

Global Sodium aluminum silicate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Food grade Sodium aluminum silicates are used as the food additive due to the rising demand for the food & beverages. The food grade Sodium aluminum silicates are used as food additives they have the properties such as protecting capacity sequestration and water retention capability. Another factor, driving the Sodium aluminum silicate market is the increase in demand from the developing countries owing to the changing customer preference and the increasing spending capacity of individual consumers in these regions.

Increasing crop production has further enhanced the sales for Sodium aluminum silicate market. Other factors such as the growth in meat consumption owing to rising demand for animal feed, rising demand for water treatment chemicals are few other factors driving the sales for Sodium aluminum silicate market.

However, the greatest challenge in the global Sodium aluminum silicate market is the diminishing supply of phosphate. Another major challenge in the market is the stringent regulations related to the usage of Sodium aluminum silicate in detergents.

Global Sodium aluminum silicate Market: Segmentation

The global Sodium aluminum silicate market is segmented by application into:

Food & Beverages

Fertilizers

Detergents

Metal finishing

Water treatment chemicals

Personal care

Global Sodium aluminum silicate Market: Segmentation Overview

The global Sodium aluminum silicate market is segmented majorly into two segments namely, by application and by source. By application, the segment is further sub-segmented into food & beverages, personal care, fertilizers, detergents, metal finishing, and water treatment chemicals. The fertilizer segment is anticipated to account for the largest share. The primary reason being the need for higher agricultural production on the limited available arable land is expected to enhance the sales for Sodium aluminum silicate for the manufacture of fertilizers.

Sodium aluminum silicates are also increasingly being used in the skincare products as it acts as a buffering agent.

Global Sodium aluminum silicate Market: Regional Outlook

The global Sodium aluminum silicate market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan. The Asia-Pacific region phosphate market is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing population in the region along with the increasing demand for food amongst the consumers is one of the primary driver driving the Sodium aluminum silicate market in the region. India and China are the key countries where the market is expected to enhance owing to the vast population and the demand for processed food.

Global Sodium aluminum silicate Market: Prominent vendors

Few of the prominent players in the global Sodium aluminum silicate market are BASF, Dow, Mitsui Chemicals, DuPont, Lanxess, Bayer, Albemarle, among others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market.

To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. Most of the major Sodium aluminum silicate manufacturers concentrate on capitalizing their funds to maintain applications and technical marketing groups are appointed to serve the ever-changing needs of clients.