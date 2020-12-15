Demand for Train Lighting Market to Witness Rapid Surge During the Period 2018 – 2028

Train Lighting Market: Introduction

Train Lighting Market is expected to grow with significant rate throughout the forecast period owing to increase in railway network across the globe which in turn indirectly affect the sales of train lights. Train lighting is one of the important passenger amenities that provide passenger comfort. Train lighting are used for various purpose in both internal and external applications such as cabin interior, finding track path, etc. There are also several type of train lighting such as Fluorescent, Halogen, LED and Xenon. Moreover, now a days, the demand for LED lights is increasing in the high speed trains, metro trains and special trains due to its low power consumption feature. Thus, the demand for LED light directly affect the growth of train lighting market.

Train Lighting Market: Dynamics

The growing population in metropolitan areas and increasing number of office workers, particularly in developing countries, are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period. Railways are an integral part of the public transportation system across the globe and will play a key role in future due to increasing public density, urbanization and changing travel behavior across the world. Moreover, in urban economies, governments are focusing on investing hefty money to promote the introduction of large-scale transport infrastructure, such as high speed rails and bullet trains, to make passenger transport faster. Government investments on railways will directly increase the OEM market for train lights.

Over the last few years, smart railway stations have cropped up in many countries. Governments are focusing on renovating their rail transport hubs for making their railway stations more attractive. For instance, in India, the Ministry of Railway and Ministry of Urban Development have teamed up to achieve the smart city mission and in Spain, International Union of Railways (UIC) and Spanish rail infrastructure manager ADIF have come together to achieve the goal of ‘Smart station in Smart Cities. This factor is expected to boost the growth of train lighting market throughout the forecast period.

Train Lighting Market: Segmentation

The global Train Lighting Market can be segmented on the basis of light type, train type, application and sales channel

On the basis of light type, it can be segmented as:

Fluorescent

Halogen

LED

Xenon

On the basis of train type, it can be segmented as:

Very High Speed Train

Mainline train

Metro Train

Freight Train

Special Train

On the basis of application, it can be segmented as:

Interior Cabin lights Ceiling lights Emergency lights Door lights Others

Exterior Headlights Tail lights Others



On the basis of sales channel, it can be segmented as:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Train Lighting Market: Regional Outlook

China, South East Asia & Pacific regions are expected to fuel the growth of train lighting Market, owing to widespread of railway network in the region. The rail networks of China and India are among the biggest railway networks in the world. In India, passenger train are mainly used mode of transportation for long distance and with the developing infrastructure of the country, the demand for new trains also increased which in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the train lighting market over the forecast period. Moreover, Japan is expected to be on the forefront of global growth, with growing metro-line and high speed train projects

North America and Europe train lighting markets are expected to register healthy growth despite economic uncertainties in the upcoming years. Furthermore, affirmative economic growth expectation from Mexico and Brazil are projected for a significant growth due to improving infrastructure of the region

Train Lighting Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Train Lighting Market, identified across the value chain include:

Teknoware Oy

OSRAM Sylvania Inc.

Eiko Global, LLC

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD

General Electric

Nora lighting

KST Lighting

LPA Group Plc

LDF-PRO

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.