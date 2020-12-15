Procurement Resource Assesses The Production Cost Of Carbamide In Its New Report

The new report by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, looks in-depth into the costs involved in the production of carbamide. The comprehensive report analyses the production cost of the material, covering the raw material costs and co-product credit, equipment costs, land and site costs, labour wages, maintenance costs, financing charges, and the depreciation costs. The extensive study describes the step wise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. The report also assesses the latest developments within the carbamide industry that might influence the costs of production, looking into the capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Carbamide, also known as urea, is a colourless crystalline substance which appears as a white solid. It is widely used in fertilisers as a source of nitrogen. It is also used as a raw material to manufacture plastics and drugs. Commercially, it is used to treat skin conditions and nail disorders. It is also useful in wound healing.

The carbamide prices have been continuously declining in the global market as any forward buying has been put on halt in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The impact of COVID-19 on the global economy has been devastating. However, in Europe, the demand for carbamide has witnessed a slight growth with the ease in lockdown restrictions. If the situation normalises, then the commercial sector may drive the demand for carbamide due to its expanding applications in various sectors. These factors are expected to influence the production cost of carbamide.

The production cost report by Procurement Resource assesses the production of carbamide via integrated process and via stripping process. One of the most widely used methods to produce carbamide is the integrated process. In this method, carbamide is produced from natural gas using an integrated process of two-steps. Initially, natural gas is converted into ammonia. Then, the reaction of ammonia and carbon dioxide takes place either through self-stripping process or through carbon dioxide stripping process to finally produce carbamide.

